All of Rory McIlroy’s 27 PGA Tour Wins

Rory McIlroy recently won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 27th time he has won on the PGA Tour. He now stands at 22nd on the all-time wins list, with plenty of years to move up. These are the 27 tournaments captured by the outstanding Irish golfer.

1. 2010 Quail Hollow Championship

Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour event in May 2010, just days before his 21st birthday. Even more impressively, the Irish linksman was able to win the tournament relatively easily, finishing four strokes ahead of superstar Phil Mickelson.

2. 2011 US Open

A little more than a year after winning his first PGA event, Rory McIlroy achieved an even more incredible feat, winning the US Open. Playing at the Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course in Bethesda, Maryland, McIlroy led the event from start to finish, winning the major by eight strokes.

3. 2012 Honda Classic

While he was already a star, 2012 was the year Rory McIlroy started moving toward the top of the golf world. He started in March by winning the Honda Classic, taking the tournament by two strokes over Tom Gillis and another strong golfer named Tiger Woods and he’d reach world number one for the first time.

4. 2012 PGA Championship

In August of 2012, Rory McIlroy announced to the golf world that he would be a force to be reckoned with by winning his second major in two years. He went into the last day of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island with a three-stroke lead but shot a 66 in the final round to win by eight.

5. 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

McIlroy won the Vardon Trophy, Byron Nelson Award, PGA Player of the Year and led the PGA Tour money list in 2012. His excellent season continued in September when he won the Deutsche Bank Championship by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen.

6. 2012 BMW Championship

Just one week after winning the Deutsche Bank Championship, Rory McIlroy was again a winner of the PGA Tour, this time winning the BMW Championship, held at the Crooked Stick Golf Club. McIlroy was 20 under for the tournament, finishing two strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood.

7. 2014 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy did not win any PGA Tour events in 2013 (though he did win the Emirates Australian Open), but that would not be the case in 2014. McIlory captured his 3rd major, winning the 2014 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club by two strokes.

8. 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

McIlroy would go on a tear after winning the Open Championship, winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, held at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The Irish golfer was 15 under for the weekend, beating out Sergio Garcia by two strokes.

9. 2014 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy again made huge waves on the tour by winning the 2014 PGA Championship, his fourth major win in three years. The event was held at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and McIlroy maintained a one-stroke lead from the second round to the last.

10. 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

The WGC-Cadilac Match Play tour brought together the top 64 players worldwide, and Rory McIlroy was the number one seed. He played outstanding golf, making the top 16, and then dispatched Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey, Jim Furyk, and Gary Woodland to win $1,570,000.

11. 2015 Wells Fargo Championship

Rory Mcilroy’s first victory on the PGA came at Quail Hollow in 2010. That tournament would become the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy was outstanding all weekend, finishing the tournament at 21 under and topping Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson by seven strokes.

12. 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

2016 was another strong year for McIlroy on the PGA Tour as he won the Deutsche Bank Championship in September, his second time winning the tournament. He won the event by two strokes over Paul Casey, taking home $1,530,000 in prize money.

13. 2016 Tour Championship

The Tour Championship was a tough tournament to win, as only the top 30 players in points were invited to participate. McIlroy was invited to the 2016 edition and managed to win the event, topping Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore in a playoff.

14. 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Nursing a rib injury throughout most of the season, Rory McIlroy did not win on the PGA Tour in 2017, but he was back on top early on in 2018, winning March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational by three strokes over future superstar Bryson DeChambeau.

15. 2019 The Players Championship

After a few down years, McIlroy again looked like one of the best players in the world in 2019. He began his successful season by winning the Players Championship in March, starting the tournament hot and holding on to beat Jim Furyk by one stroke.

16. 2019 RBC Canadian Open

The 2019 RBC Canadian Open, held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, marked Rory McIlroy’s second win of the 2019 season. McIlroy made quick work of the course, finishing the tournament at -22 and beating Webb Simpson and Shane Lowry by seven shots.

17. 2019 Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy was the winner of the Tour Championship in 2016, taking home the Fed Ex Cup and he did it again in 2019 by winning the tournament four strokes ahead of Xander Schauffle to win both the event and the Cup for the second time.

18. 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

Rory McIlroy finished off his fantastic 2019 season with a win at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions, held in Shanghai, China. The runner-up, losing in a playoff to the Irishman, was Xander Schauffle, who had also been the runner up to McIroy at the Tour Championship.

19. 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

In May, 2021, Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career. This incarnation was held at the Quail Hollow Country Club, where McIlroy won his first PGA Tour event. He finished one stroke ahead of Abraham Ancer.

20. 2021 CJ Cup

Backed by the CJ Group, a South Korean conglomerate, the CJ Cup was held each year from 2017 through 2022. Rory McIlroy won the 2021 CJ Cup, held at Las Vegas’ Summit Club. He finished 25 under par for the week, besting Colin Morikawa by one stroke.

21. 2022 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in 2019 and he repeated the feat at the 2022 event. The Irish superstar had an outstanding weekend, capped by shooting a blistering final round 62 to help him finish ahead of Tony Finau by two shots.

22. 2022 Tour Championship

There are few events that Rory McIlroy likes playing in more than the Tour Championship. in 2022, he won the Tour Championship for the third time, beating out Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler by one shot. It also marked McIlroy’s third career Fed Ex Cup win.

23. 2022 CJ Cup

2022 was the last time that the CJ Cup was a PGA Tour event as the CJ Group would move on to sponsoring the Byron Nelson Classic. McIlroy would go down as the winner of the last two CJ Cups as he won his event, held in Hilton Head, South Carolina, over Kurt Kitayama.

24. 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open is one of those rare events where the results count towards both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Rory McIlroy was the winner of the 2023 incarnation of the event, besting hometown player Robert McIntyre by one stroke.

25. 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is a partner event and Rory McIlroy entered the 2024 edition with fellow Irish golfer Shane Lowry. The pair won the event in a playoff against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer with each player taking home $1,286,000.

26. 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship, formerly the Quail Hollow Championship was McIlroy’s first PGA win and has remained his favorite event. The Irishman won the 2024 edition of the event for the fourth time, topping frequent victim Xander Schauffle by a total of five strokes.

27. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

If a player is going to have a big year, it helps to win early and Rory McIlroy did just that by winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. McIlroy was great all weekend at Pebble Beach, finishing the tournament 21 under, besting his friend Shane Lowry by two strokes.