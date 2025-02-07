The 50 Biggest Winners in PGA Tour History

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour has been running golf events since 1916 and has a long and storied history. Having a large number of wins on the tour is not just a sign of great play but a sign of great play over a long period. These players have won the most events on the PGA Tour.

T-50. 17 Wins – Curtis Strange

Jason Parkhurst Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Hailing from Norfolk, Virginia, Curtis Strange had an impressive career on the tour, winning back-to-back US Opens at Brookline in 1988 and at Oak Hill in 1989. All of his 17 career wins came between 1979 and 1989. Strange was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

T- 50. 17 Wins – Harold ‘Jug’ McSpaden

Image via PGA.com

Harold McSpaden, or Jug, will always be connected to his friend and rival, Byron Nelson. McSpaden never won a major but had plenty of success on the PGA Tour, winning 17 events. He also famously finished in second place 13 times in one year, 1945.

T-50. 17 Wins – Jim Furyk

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the 2003 US Open and the 2010 Fed Ex Cup, Jim Furyk has been a terrific player on the tour since his rookie season of 1994. He has won 17 tournaments during his career including the RBC Heritage twice and the Las Vegas Invitational three times.

T-50. 17 Wins – Bobby Cruickshank

(L-R- Bobby Cruickshank, Johnny Golden, Tommy Armour) Image via Public Domain

Bobby Cruickshank was born in Scotland and grew up playing on his local course. He was convinced by his mentor Tommy Armour to come to America to ply his trade and became a top golfer in his own right, finishing at the top money winner in 2017 when he won the Los Angeles and Texas Opens.

T-46. 18 Wins – Nick Price

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best players of the early 1990s, Nick Price won the PGA Championship in 1992 and 1994 and the Open Championship in 1994. He was also a strong player on the PGA Tour winning 15 other events including the Players Championship in 1993. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

T-46. 18 Wins – Dutch Harrison

Los Angeles Daily News/Public Domain

Dutch Harrison had a long career. He played his first US Open in 1936 and made his last cut in the event in 1967. In between those years, he did an awful lot of winning on the PGA Tour, including two Bing Crosby Pro-Ams and two Texas Opens among his 18 career wins.

T-46. 18 Wins – Jim Ferrier

Image via Public Domain

Jim Ferrier was a top-notch Australian golfer who won the 1947 PGA Championship and came in second place behind Jimmy Demaret at the 1950 Masters. He won 13 times on the PGA Tour of Australasia to go along with his 18 career wins on the PGA Tour.

T-46. 18 Wins – Julius Boros

An American of Hungarian descent, Julius Boros was one of the top players on the 1950s and 1960s. Am His 18 career wins on the PGA Tour included US Open wins in 1952 and 1963 and a PGA Championship win in 1968. He was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.

T40. 19 Wins – Bill Mehlhorn

Image via YouTube Screenshot

Bill Mehlhorn not only won 19 events on the PGA Tour, he did so in a short period of time. All of his wins, which included events like the Western Open, the Long Beach Open (2x), and the Texas Open (2X) occurred between the years of 1923 and 1930.

T40. 19 Wins – Tom Kite

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

For much of his career, which began in 1972, Tom Kite was known as one of the best golfers to never win a major. He was able to change that 20 years into his career by winning the 1992 US Open at Pebble Beach. Kite was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004.

T40. 19 Wins – Hubert Green

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hubert Green, affectionately known as Hubie, was one of the tour’s top players throughout the 1970s. He won the 1977 US Open and the 1985 PGA Championship and won two times each at the Heritage Classic and the Hawaiian, Southern and Greater Jacksonville Opens.

T40. 19 Wins – Doug Ford

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Doug Ford didn’t turn professional until 1949 at the age of 26, but he quickly became one of the finest players in the sport. He won his first event at the Jacksonville Open in 1952 and would later add two majors; the 1955 PGA Championship and the 1957 Masters.

T40. 19 Wins – Ernie Els

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan

Ernie Els was a Hall of Famer player who had the misfortune of being the world number one when Tiger Woods came around and Phil Mickelson was in his prime to boot. Still, Els managed to secure four majors; the 1994 and 1997 US Opens and the 2002 and 2012 Open Championships.

T-40. 19 Wins – Ben Crenshaw

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Also called Gentle Ben, Crenshaw was a top player of the 1970s and 80s. He won two majors, the 1984 and 1995 Masters to go along with 17 other PGA Tour events including the 1979 Phoenix Open and the 1983 Byron Nelson Classic. Crenshaw was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

T36. 20 Wins – Doug Sanders

Tennessee Ernie Ford, second from right, and pro golfer Doug Sanders, right, pose for the cameras in their stylist sweaters for the fans on opening day of the Sixth annual Music City Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Harpeth Hills Golf Course Oct. 10, 1970.

Doug Sanders, who turned pro in 1956, never won a major during his playing career, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t do a lot of winning. Sanders won 20 events during his career including two wins each at the Pensacola, Greater Greensboro and Doral Opens.

T36. 20 Wins – Greg Norman

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t seem right that Greg Norman, who spent 331 weeks as the number one golfer in the world, would be tied for 36th on this list. The two-time Open Champion didn’t play all his golf on the PGA Tour, winning 14 events on the European Tour and 33 events on the PGA Tour Australasia.

T-36. 20 Wins – Hale Irwin

Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

Few players have been as good at golf for as long as Hale Irwin has. During his playing career, he won 20 events and that includes winning the US Open in 1974, 1979 and 1990. He has also been outstanding on the Senior Tour leading the money list in 1997, 1998 and 2002.

T-32. 21 Wins – Craig Wood

Craig Wood was a standout player in the 30s and 40s who was considered jinxed due to his bad luck at Majors until he won both the 1941 Masters and U.S. Open. He won 19 other PGA events including the Los Angeles, New Jersey and Canadian Opens.

T-32. 21 Wins – Lanny Wadkins

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanny Wadkins did plenty of impressive things during his playing career. He won the 1977 PGA Championship and was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1985. Wadkins, who achieved a career high world ranking of 5 in 1987 was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2009.

T-32. 21 Wins – Willie Macfarlane

Public Domain

A native of Aberdeen,, Scotland, Willie Macfarlane came to the United States to work as a club professional. His best year on the tour was in 1933 when he won four events, and his best moment came in 1925, when he won the US Open, defeating the great Bobby Jones in a playoff.

T-32. 21 Wins – Davis Love III

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The son of a popular golfer in Davis Love Jr., Davis Love III was a fine player on the tour, winning a large number of his events in the 90s and early 2000s. The highlight of his career came in 1997, when he won the PGA Chanpionship at Winged Foot by five strokes.

T-29. 22 Wins – Raymond Floyd

USA TODAY NETWORK

Raymond Floyd turned pro in 1961 and remained a threat to win any of the tournaments he entered for the next 25 years. He won four widely spread out majors during his career, the 1969 PGA Championship, the 1976 Masters, the 1982 PGA Championship and the 1986 US Open.

T-29. 22 Wins – Johnny Farrell

Growing up in White Plains, New York, Johnny Farrell was a caddy in his youth and he turned professional in 1922. He was a regular winner on the PGA Tour and had his career highlight in 1928 when he won the US Open, defeating Bobby Jones in a playoff.

T-29. 22 Wins – Jim Barnes

Public Domain

Jim Barnes came to the States from Cornwall, England in 1906 and soon became one of the best players in American golf’s early days. The Englishman won four majors; the 1916 and 1919 PGA Championship, the 1921 US Open and the 1925 Open Championship

T-27. 24 Wins – Gary Player

J.T. Phillips / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK



Of Gary Player’s 22 wins on the PGA Tour, nine of them were majors including three Masters titles and three Open Championships. The total of 22 is only on the PGA Tour as Player also played on the Sunshine Tour, the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

T-27. 24 Wins – Dustin Johnson

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Dustin Johnson has been playing professionally since 2007, capturing the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters. While Johnson is playing more on the LIV Tour than the PGA Tour these days, he is only 40 with plenty more years to climb the list.

T-24. 25 Wins – Macdonald Smith

Image via Los Angeles Times

A Scottish-born player who came to the United States at the age of 17, Smith holds an unfortunate distinction of being one of the greatest players who never won a major championship. The best he could do was second place finishes at the US Open and Open Championship.

T-24. 25 Wins – Johnny Miller

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnny Miller has his work cut out for himself, entering his prime at the same time as Jack Nicklaus. Still, Miller has plenty of career highlights among his 25 PGA Tour wins, including two majors; the 1973 US Open and the 1976 Open Championship.

T-24. 25 Wins – Tommy Armour

A proud Scotsman from Edinborough, Tommy Armour won 3 majors during his brilliant career: the 1929 US Open, the 1930 PGA Championship and the 1931 Open Championship. His book, How to Play Your Best Golf All the Time, became an essential tome in the golf world for years.

23rd. 26 Wins – Henry Picard

L to R – Jug McSpaden, Henry Picard, Sam Snead. Public Domain

Caddying from a young age in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Henry Picard was trained by one of the top instructors of the day, Alex Morrison. The training paid off as Picard counted two majors, the 1938 Masters and the 1939 PGA Championship, among his 26 wins.

22nd. 27 Wins – Rory McIlroy

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best golfers in the world and a four-time major winner, Rory McIlroy, recently climbed this list by winning the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At only 35, McIlroy could continue to vault up the list, though he also plays a good bit on the European Tour.

T-20. 28 Wins – Paul Runyan

Image via YouTube Screenshot

From Hot Springs, Arkansas, Paul Runyan became one of the best golfers of the 1930s, winning the PGA Championship in 1934 and 1938. He would later become one of the most in-demand instructors in golf training pros like Gene Littler, Frank Beard and Mickey Wright.

T-20. 28 Wins – Leo Diegel

L to R Jack Hutchinson, Leo Diegel, Public Domain

Leo Diegel was one of the best players on the Tour in the 1920s and 1930s, winning 28 events, including the 1928 and 1929 PGA Championships. His career ended oddly when he injured his shoulder in a play-wrestling match with fellow player Harry Cooper in 1934.

T-18. 29 Wins – Lee Trevino

Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The beloved Lee Trevino taught himself golf with an old club his uncle had given him, became a caddy, and then joined the PGA Tour at 21. Six of his 29 wins came in majors as he won each of the US Open and the Open and PGA Championships twice.

T-18. 29 Wins – Gene Littler

American Gene Littler had a memorably long career that saw him win his first PGA Event in 1954 at the age of 24 and his last PGA Event in 1977 at the age of 47. The golfer’s career highlight came in 1961 when he won the US Open at Oakland Hills in Michigan.

T-16. 30 Wins – Horton Smith

Image via Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Horton Smith had one of the best nicknames in golf history as the Missouri native was known as The Joplin Ghost. In addition to his 30 wins on the tour, he also had the unique distinction of winning the 1934 and 1936 Masters, the first and third editions of the event.

T-16. 30 Wins – Harry Cooper

Image via Los Angeles Daily News

Born in Leatherhead, England, in 1904, Harry Cooper was a second-generation golfer as his father had served as an apprentice to Old Tom Morris. With 30 Tour wins, Cooper hold the distinction s the player with the most Tour wins never to win a major championship.

15. 31 Wins – Jimmy Demaret

Public Domain

Jimmy Demaret was a flashy and flamboyant player whose golf attire earned him the nickname, the Wardrobe. In addition to being a flashy player, he was also a talented one, winning 31 Tour events and becoming the first three-time winner of the Masters.

14. 34 Wins – Vijay Singh

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

Vijay Singh turned professional in 1982 but didn’t join the PGA Tour until 1993. He became a steady winner and one of the best players in golf, achieving a world number-one ranking in 2004. In addition to his 34 PGA Tour wins, he also won 13 times on the European Tour and 5 times on the Asian Tour.

13. 36 Wins – Lloyd Mangrum

A laid-back player with an incredible nickname, Lloyd ‘The Icicle’ Mangrum won the 1946 US Open at Beachwood in Ohio. Mangrum, who lost multiple years of his prime to World War II, also won the Vardon Trophy twice and was the top money winner on the tour in 1951.

12. 38 Wins – Gene Sarazen

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

There are few figures more important in the history of golf than Gene Sarazen. Not only was he one of the first major stars in the sport, but he was also innovative. Sarazen is one of five players in history to have won each of the sport’s majors at least once.

T-10. 39 Wins – Tom Watson

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Of Tom Watson’s 39 wins, more than 20% of those were major wins, as he secured eight of them over his career. The Missouri native was especially strong when it came to links play. He won the Open Championship five times: 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983.

T-10. 39 Wins – Cary Middlecoff

Cary Middlecoff wasn’t supposed to be a golfer; he was a dentist until he decided to devote all his time to the course. Middlecoff won 3 major championships during his career, and his 39 PGA Tour wins place him in a 10th-place tie. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

T-8. 45 Wins – Phi Mickelson

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson may be in his mid-50s, but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down as he won his 6th major, the PGA Championship, in 2021. The problem with the still-active golfer climbing higher up the list is that he is playing most of his golf on the LIV Tour.

T-8. 45 Wins – Walter Hagen

Walter Hagen was considered a fantastic golfer and one of the most excellent ambassadors the sport has ever seen. Hagen is third on the all-time list with 11 major wins. He never won the Masters, but he won the PGA Championship 5 times, the US Open twice, and the Open Championship four times.

7. 51 Wins – Billy Casper

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY NETWORK

Billy Casper was an excellent player on the PGA Tour, but his main issue was competing with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer in their primes. Casper was a big winner on the Tour, with 51 titles, but he only won 3 major championships, one Masters and two Open Championships.

6. 52 Wins – Byron Nelson

Most of the golfers on this list have, at one time or another, won the PGA Tour event that bears Byron Nelson’s name. Before lending his name to a tournament, Nelson was an iconic player on the tour, winning five majors among his 52 career wins.

5. 62 Wins – Arnold Palmer

Chuck Richardson -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the most popular golfers ever, Arnold Palmer often delighted fans with his 62 career wins and seven major championships. Despite not starting his career until after serving in the Coast Guard, Palmer won his first PGA Tour event in 1955 and his last in 1973.

4. 64 Wins – Ben Hogan

Public Domain

Ben Hogan stood near the top of this list for many years with his 64 career PGA Tour wins. Turning pro in 1930, the Texas native won his first-ever event in 1938 and his last in 1959, at 47. He won nine major championships, including each one at least once, making his one of 5 career Grand Slam champions.

3. 73 Wins – Jack Nicklaus

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jack Nicklaus, also called the Golden Bear, never made the top of this list thanks to the success of Sam Snead, but he holds a more important record with his 18 career major victories. He not only achieved a career Grand Slam but he won each major event at least three times.

T-1. 82 Wins – Tiger Woods

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At a point, it felt like Tiger Woods would have shattered this record years ago. Unfortunately, injuries have stalled the legendary player, and he hasn’t been able to put this record out of reach. Woods, whose last PGA event win was the 2019 Masters, only needs one win to break the first-place tie.

T-1. 82 Wins – Sam Snead

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Slammin Sammy Snead, who won seven majors during his career, was not only great, he was great for a really long time. The 1974 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame won his first PGA Tour event in 1936 and his last in 1965 when he was 53.