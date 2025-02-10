Every Pro Golfer to Win 3 Or More Major Championships

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth – 3 Wins

Jordan Spieth turned professional when he was 19 and achieved significant early success, winning the 2015 Masters and US Open to go along with the 2017 Open Championship. He has not won a major since 2017 but has finished in the top five in five events.

Pádraig Harrington – 3 Wins

Hailing from Dublin, Pádraig Harrington spent most of his career on the European Tour, winning 13 times there as opposed to six times on the PGA Tour. He has saved his best golf for the most significant moments, winning the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2008.

Vijay Singh – 3 Wins

Born in Fiji, Vijay Singh spent the early part of his career on the Asian and European Tours, coming over to the PGA at 30. He became a world number one golfer, winning the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004 and the Masters in 2000. He played in the Masters in 2024.

Payne Stewart – 3 Wins

Adored on the tour by both his fellow golfers and fans, Payne Stewart won his last major at the 1999 US Open at Pinehurst, just months before his untimely death in a plane crash. 42 years old at the time of his death, Stewart had previously won the 1991 US Open and the 1989 PGA Championship.

Nick Price – 3 Wins

South African golfer Nick Price was on top of the world in the early 1990s, becoming the number one-ranked golfer in the world in 1994. His major wins came in this period: the 1992 and 1994 PGA Championship and the 1994 Open Championship at Turnberry.

Hale Irwin – 3 Wins

Hale Irwin was one of the best players of the 1970s, and many expected him to finish his career with two major wins at the 1977 and 1979 US Opens. He did have one more trick up his sleeve, winning the 1990 US Open at Medinah Country Club at 45 years old.

Larry Nelson – 3 Wins

To call Larry Nelson a quick study would be a bit of an understatement. He didn’t take up the sport until he was 21 and serving in the Army. A few years later, he made the PGA Tour and won three majors: the 1983 US Open and the 1981 and 1987 PGA Championships.

Billy Casper – 3 Wins

Billy Casper won the Vardon Trophy as the PGA Tour’s lowest-scoring golfer five times, but thanks to playing in the same era as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, he only won three majors: the 1959 and 1966 US Open and the 1970 Masters Tournament.

Julius Boros – 3 Wins

Julius Boros didn’t become a professional golfer until his late 20s, but he was a top player even as he got older. He is one of the oldest major championship winners, capturing the 1968 PGA Championship at 48. He also won the 1952 and 1963 US Opens.

Cary Middlecoff – 3 Wins

Cary Middlecoff won three major events and had to fend off legendary players each time. He won the 1949 US Open, finishing one shot ahead of Sam Snead. He won the 1956 US Open one shot ahead of Julius Boros and Ben Hogan. Middlecoff won the 1955 Masters by seven shots, ahead of Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.

Jimmy Demaret – 3 Wins

All three of Jimmy Demaret’s major wins came at the Masters. He won the 1940 edition of the event, beating out Lloyd Mangrum and Byron Nelson. He won again in 1947, again beating Nelson amateur Frank Stranahan. His final Masters win came in 1950, ahead of Jim Ferrier and Sam Snead.

Henry Cotton – 3 Wins

From Cheshire, England, Henry Cotton was such a fine player on the European Tour that the tour’s Rookie of the Year Award is named in his honor. All three of Cotton’s major wins were at the Open Championship as he won the event in 1934, 1937 and 1948.

Ralph Guldahl – 3 Wins

Ralph Guldhal quit the game of golf to become a car salesman, but he returned to the sport and won the 1937 and 1938 US Opens and the 1939 Masters. Guldahl’s light would quickly go out ,though, as he didn’t win another PGA Tour event following the 1940 season.

Denny Shute – 3 Wins

Denny Shute started the game early as his father was a club professional from England. He won the Masters in 1935 and back-to-back PGA Championships in 1936 and 1937. He was the last player to win consecutive PGA Championships until Tiger Woods matched the feat in 1999 and 2000.

Tommy Armour – 3 Wins

Tommy Armour came over from Scotland in 1920 after winning the French Open and managed to win a PGA Tour event in the same year. Armour would come close to winning a career Grand Slam, never winning the Masters, but winning the US Open in 1927, the PGA Championship in 1930 and the Open Championship in 1931.

Bob Ferguson – 3 Wins

Bob Ferguson from Musselburgh, Scotland, was one of the earliest stars of the game of golf. He won his first Open Championship in 1880 at his home course in Musselburgh. He would later win the 1881 and 1882 tournaments for one of the game’s earliest three-peats.

James Anderson – 3 Wins

It was no surprise that James Anderson became a champion golfer, born in St. Andrews, the son of the greenskeeper David Anderson. He won the Open Championships in 1877, 1878 and 1879, becoming one of four golfers to 3-peat at the event, joining Young Tom Morris, Bob Ferguson and Peter Thomson.

Rory McIlroy – 4 Wins

It once seems like Rory McIlroy would have been much higher up this list as he had four major wins by the time he was 25. Now 35, McIlroy is still sitting at 4 major wins; the 2011 U.S. Open, the PGA Championship in 2012 and the PGA and Open Championships in 2014.

Ernie Els – 4 Wins

Ernie Els is another player who would be expected to have many more major wins that this. The problem is that the South African’s prime coincided with a buzzsaw named Tiger Woods. Els won the US Open in 1994 and 1997 and the Open Championship in 2000 and 2012.

Raymond Floyd – 4 Wins

Raymond Floyd, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame 1989, has done an awful lot of winning at golf with 63 professional wins. That included four majors during his career: the 1976 Masters, the 1969 and 1982 PGA Championships as well as the 1986 US Open.

Bobby Locke – 4 Wins

How good was Bobby Locke? He was so good that it’s said he was banned from playing in the States after dominating on the PGA Tour for 2 1/2 years. He did do a lot of winning in Europe, taking home the 1949, 1950, 1952 and the 1957 Open Championships.

Jim Barnes – 4 Wins

Willie Anderson – 4 Wins

Willie Anderson is an odd figure on this list as he was born and raised in Scotland, but never won the Open Championship. Instead, he emigrated to the United States and won the US Open in 1901, 1903, 1904 and 1905. Anderson would die of epilepsy in 1910 at the age of 31.

Willie Park Sr – 4 Wins

Young Tom Morris – 4 Wins

How good was Young Tom Morris? He beat his father for the first time when he was 13, and his Dad was the reigning Open Champion. Young Tom would match his father’s wins number, capturing the Open Championship in 1868, 1869, 1870 and 1872. He died of a hemorrhage at the age of 24.

Old Tom Morris – 4 Wins

Brooks Koepka – 5 Wins

Still only 34 years old, Brooks Koepka will have plenty of time to climb this list in the coming years. He’s shown an affinity for the PGA Championship, winning the event in 2018, 2019 and 2023. He has also won the US Open twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Seve Ballesteros – 5 Wins

Spaniard Sevy Ballesteros brought a ton of fun to the tour and was a sensation when he won the Open Championship at just 22 years old in 1979. In 1980, he’d win the Masters at 23 and would add three more major wins, the 1983 Masters and the 1984 and 1988 Open Championships.

Peter Thomson – 5 Wins

Australian golfer Peter Thomson won 99 events in his pro career but only six events on the PGA Tour. He made them count as one of the victories came at the Texas International Open and the other 5 were Open Championships in 1954, 1955, 1956, 1958 and 1964.

Byron Nelson – 5 Wins

Golfing icon Byron Nelson had the misfortune of being born within seven months of Sam Snead and Ben Hogan. The three men would fight each other for majors for decades with Nelson winning 5: the 1937 and 1942 Masters, the 1940 and 1945 PGA Championships and the 1939 US Open.

John Henry ‘J.H.’ Taylor – 5 Wins

John Henry Taylor, who went by J.H. had an impact on the game beyond his play, helping to found the European PGA. Thats not to say he wasn’t outstanding on the links as he won the Open Championship five times, in 1894, 1895, 1900, 1909 and 1913.

James Braid – 5 Wins

All five of James Braid’s major wins came in the Open Championship, as its said the Hall of Fame golfer didn’t like to travel and as such, never even competed in a Masters, US Open or PGA Championship. The Fife, Scotland born Braid won the 1901, 1905, 1906, 1908 and 1910 Open Championships.

Phil Mickelson – 6 Wins

For his first 12 years on the Tour it was clear that Phil Mickelson was a great player, but he had a tough time winning the big one. The floodgates opened in 2004 when Mickelson won the Masters, doing so again in 2006 and 2010. The lefthanded superstar also won the 2005 and 2021 PGA Championships and the 2013 Open Championship.

Nick Faldo – 6 Wins

Nick Faldo played most of his golf on the European Tour where he won 30 times. He won nine times on the PGA Tour, but astonishingly, six of those wins came at major championships. Faldo won the Masters in 1989, 1990 and 1996. The Englishman won the Open Championship in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

Lee Trevino – 6 Wins

Lee Trevino, the Merry Mex, came from an impoverished childhood in Texas and became one of the greatest golfers ever. He won each of the US Open (1968, 1971), PGA Championship (1974, 1984) and Open Championship (1971, 1972) twice. Trevino was never able to crack the Masters notching his best finish of a tie for 10th in 1975 and 1985.

Arnold Palmer – 7 Wins

The beloved and charismatic Arnold Palmer is 5th all-time with 62 career PGA Tour wins, seven of them coming at majors. Palmer won the Masters in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964. He won the US Open in 1960 and the Open Championship in 1961 and 1962. Palmer never won the PGA Championship but finished tied for second three separate times.

Sam Snead – 7 Wins

Slammin’ Sammy Snead was the best golfer of his day, winning the Masters and the PGA Championship each three times. He also won the Open Championship in 1946. Snead never got over the top at the US Open, finishing second or tied for second in 1937, 1947, 1949 and 1953.

Gene Sarazen – 7 Wins

Gene Sarazen’s last majors win was also the most famous, as he hit the shot heard around the world to beat Craig Wood in 1935. That win gave Sarazen a career Grand Slam as he won the PGA Championship three times, the US Open twice and the Masters and Open Championship once each.

Bobby Jones – 7 Wins

Bobby Jones is an iconic name in golf for helping to design the Augusta National and co-creating the Masters. However, during his playing career, Jones, who always played as an amateur, was as dominant as it gets, winning seven majors between 1923 and 1930. He also won the US Amateur five times and the British Amateur once.

Harry Vardon – 7 Wins

During Harry Vardon’s playing days, the only two pro majors for him to play in were the US Open and Open Championship. He did win the US Open in 1900 and won the Open Championship a record six times, in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914.

Tom Watson – 8 Wins

Tom Watson came incredibly close to winning a career Grand Slam finishing second at the 1978 PGA Championship. But the star Missouri player did win the Masters twice, the US Open once and the Open Championship a near record five times.

Gary Player – 9 Wins

Like Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Gene Sarazen, Gary Player completed a career Grand Slam by winning each major event once. Known for his fitness, Player was at his best at the Masters and the Open Championship, winning each tournament three times.

Ben Hogan – 9 Wins

Ben Hogan had mutlple obstacles on his way to 9 major wins, including losing several years to World War II and a terrible car accident in 1949 that almost ended his career. Hogan would complete a career Grand Slam and won the US Open four times.

Walter Hagen – 11 Wins

For a large portion of golf history, Walter Hagen was the man who had won the most major championships. Hagen was a bit old by the time the Masters came about, but he won the PGA Champonship five times, the Open Championship four times and the US Open twice.

Tiger Woods – 15 Wins

Astonishingly, Tiger Woods won 14 majors between 1997 and 2008 and seemed destined to easily pass Jack Nicklaus on this list. But injuries have been devastating on Woods and besides a miracle win at the 2019 Masters, it doesn’t seem like he’ll end up passing the Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus – 18 Wins

Only 5 golfers have achieved a career Grand Slam, winning all four majors at least once. Astonishingly, Jack Nicklaus has won each major at least three times. Nicklaus also stretched out his success, winning his first major at the 1962 US Open and his final at the 1986 Masters.