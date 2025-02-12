The Most Influential Drivers in Golf History

Since the origin of the sport, golfers have been looking to add some yardage to their drives and the easiest way to do that was by using a high-end driver. These drivers have changed the game over the years and become deeply desired items for any player’s bag.

1941 MacGregor Tommy Armour Tourney BJD BJM Persimmon Wood Driver

Image via Evalua18

In 1941, MacGregor was focused on two things; creating a deeper face and also enlarging the head of the driver, giving the player a larger surface with which to hit the ball. This model, with an ebony finish, would influence clubs for the next several years.



1949 MacGregor LFF Persimmon Driver

Image via McLean Golf/Instagram

The earliest golf clubs were made of wood and the top flight drivers for decades were made out of persimmon wood. One of the most famed models was this one made by MacGregor LFF, which had a mahogany finish and a deep face, allowing players to really get into the ball.

1968 Ping Karsten 1

Image via We Buy Clubs/eBay

The Ping golf company was created by Karsten Solheim, named after the sound a club makes after striking the ball. The Norwegian-born Solheim made his products in Phoenix, Arizona and his driver, named after himself, was a hit with players of that era.

1979 TaylorMade Original

Image via Swing Yard

In 1979, golf developer Gary Adams took a $24,000 loan against his house and created TaylorMade. The company would go on to revolutionize the golf world, and its first club was the very first 12-degree metal driver. It would take a while for Taylor Made to surpass wood drivers, but it didn’t look back once it did.

1983 TaylorMade Burner

Image via Vintageswingersgolf/eBay

TaylorMade continued to work on their steel drivers, coming up with a hit in 1983 with the Burner and Tour Burner drivers. The club would quickly take off, with the pros becoming the most popular driver by 1986. Curtis Stange used a Burner while winning the US Open.

1990 Cobra Ultramid

Image via Screenshot

Founded on the idea of providing high quality equipment at a fair price, Cobra has released several iconic drivers. The Ultramid, which dropped in 1990, got a big boost in 1991 when long-hitting John Daly used the driver while winning the PGA Championship.

1991 Callaway Big Bertha

Image via golflink.com

Crafted entirely of stainless steel, the Callaway Big Bertha looked nothing like the other drivers on the market and that was a good thing. The club was named after the German Big Bertha Howitzer gun and players felt the ball exploded when they hit it.

1995 TaylorMade Bubble Burner

Image via The Hackers Paradise

TaylorMade has been the king of drivers before the Big Bertha came along and the company responded with an oustanding club of their own with the Bubble Burner. With an attracitve copper head and a winning ad campaign, the driver flew off the shelves.

1995 Accuform Whistler

Image via rat_40/eBay

Square headed drivers are pretty common today and often associated with Nike. But the first driver to have a square head, which is said to to add stability to the player’s swing, was the Accuform Whistler made by Tom Stiles who later developed clubs for Nike.

1997 Callaway Biggest Bertha

Image via Cinosaural International School

The Callaway Big Bertha was a trend setter towards a bigger head on a driver, so the company had to keep expanding the size of their driver’s heads, but also do so in a way that didn’t sacrifice performance. This model is considered one of their best efforts ever.

1997 King Cobra Deep Faced Driver

Image via Screenshot

In 1997, Tiger Woods showed the golf world just how ready he was for stardom by winning the Masters. Over the course of the tournament, he averaged more than 323 yards a drive and he did so with a King Cobra Deep Faced Driver.

1998 Titleist 975D

Eileen Blass/USA TODAY

One of the best ways to see how impactful a club is to look at the pros who are usig them. David Duval favored the Titleist 975D when he became the world’s number one player. And Tiger Woods has the 975D in his bag when he completed the Tiger Slam.

Late 1990s Lynx Boom Boom

Image via 19thWholeCreations

The Lynx company had been around since the 1970s, but didn’t have a hit driver until the Boom Boom, released in the late 90s. Helping to promote the club was a commercial featuring the perspective of a golf ball being hit by a Lynx-wielding Fred Couples.

2002 Cleveland Launcher

The Cleveland golf company isn’t named after the city, it’s named after founder Roger Cleveland. The company was acquired by ski company Rossignol in 1990 and in 2002, the brand released its classic Launcher driver and the company releases new versions of the club to this day.

2007 TaylorMade R7 Super Quad

Image via mygolfspy.com

A little more than a decade after releasing the Bubble Burner, TaylorMade incorporated their latest technology into the R7 Super Quad. The club was known for its 460cc maximum head with moveable weights and it soon had a number of fans.

2017 Ping G400

Image via GolfaLot

The goal for drivers for several years was to blend low spin with a fair amount of forgiveness. Ping was able to bridge this gap in 2017 with their Ping G400. The club was a favotire of long-ball hitters like Bubba Watson, Harris English and Cameron Champ.

2018 Titleist TSR3

Image via National Club Golfer

With so much compeition and constant steps forward in technology, top companies need to keep evolving to stay fresh. Titlesist did that at the end of the 2010s by releasing the TSR3 which combined low spin and a fair amoung of forgiveness.

TaylorMade M1

Image via thesandrap.com

One of the most iconic names in drivers, TaylorMade had fallen behind the competiton at the end of the 2010s and needed a new hit club. They got it with the M1 which featured the company’s first carbon fiber crown and put TaylorMade back on the map.

2021 Callaway Epic Max LS

Image via Fairway Jockey

Callaway released a new series of drivers in 2021 and the highlight was the Epic Max LS. The club featured what the company called a jail break speed frame which allowed players to hit the ball harder than they ever had before.