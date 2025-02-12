The 30 Longest Drives in PGA Tour History

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Thanks to rapid advances in both club and ball technology, the drives on the PGA Tour keep getting longer and longer. The longest drives typically occur at the Kapalua Plantation in Maui, Hawaii. These ar the 30 longest drives in PGA history.

30. Keegan Bradley – 442 Yards

Keegan Bradley shockingly won the 2011 PGA Championship, and then he kept the success rolling during the WGC Bridgestone in Akron, Ohio, in 2012. Bradley would win the event by one stroke and hit a 442-yard drive on the 16h hole in the second round.

29. Si Woo Kim – 442 Yards

Si Woo Kim is the first golfer on this list who notched an incredibly long drive at Kapalua Plantation, but he won’t be the last. The South Korean golfer has been successful on the tour with his last win coming at the Sony Open in 2023.

28. Jake Knapp – 444 Yards

Jake Knapp was a rookie on the PGA Tour in 2024, and he turned some heads by winning the Mexico Open in February. So far in 2025, he has the longest drive on the tour, launching a 444-yard smash as the Sentry in Maui.

27. Davis Thompson – 444 Yards

A former World Amateur number one, Davis Thompson, had a remarkable year in 2024, winning the John Deere Classic and finishing 9th at the Masters. Massive drives are part of his game, as he crushed a 444-yard drive at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio in 2024.

26. J.J. Spaun – 446 Yards

J.J. Spaun had one of the longest drives of the 2022-23 season, hitting at ball 446 yards at the 18th hole at Kapalua Plantation. He also had his only PGA Tour victory in that same season, winning the 2022 Valero Texas Open by two strokes over Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar.

25. Darren Clarke – 446 Yards

Darren Clarke achieved his 446-yard drive at the 2004 Mercedes Championship, held at Kapalua. Clarke mostly played on the European Tour and was the winner of the 2011 Open Championship, which was held at Royal St. Georges.

24. Rory Sabbatini – 448 Yards

The 2004 Mercedes Championship was a loaded tournament that only winners were invited to. Rory Sabbatini didn’t have the best weekend, finishing in 25th place, but he did hit the drive of his life, a 448-yard bomb on the 18th hole in the fourth round.

23. Craig Perks – 449 Yards

Craig Perks, a New Zealand-born player, turned pro in 1993 but never had all that much success on the Tour, only winning one tournament. But the man could smack a golf ball, which he proved at the TPC Scottsdale in 2002 bu hitting the 23rd longest drive in tour history.

22. Phil Mickelson – 450 Yards

Phil Mickelson is an incredibly gifted player with a fantastic short game so it would seem someone unfair that he would also be able to drive a golf ball 450 yards. But he did just that in 2013 at the TPC Blue Monster at Doral.

21. Gary Woodland – 450 Yards

Gary Woodland is regularly referred to as one of the best athletes on the PGA Tour. He even started college on a basketball scholarship before transferring schools to focus on golf. Woodland’s athleticism help him off the tee as referenced by this bomb in 2012 at Kapalua.

20. Craig Perks – 451 Yards

2002 was easily the best year of Craig Perks’ career. He was named New Zealand Sportsman of the year after he won his only PGA Tournament, The Players Championship. He also put on a show with his driver, mashing a ball 451 years at the Westchester Country Club.

19. Scottie Scheffler – 451 Yards

Though by many to be the current best golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler is still 28 years old but has already been the world number one for 115 weeks. Part of his outstanding game is being long off the tee, as evidenced by a 451-yard drive at Kapalua in 2023.

18. Collin Morikawa – 451 Yards

Collin Morikawa might only stand at five-foot-nine and 160 pounds, but he can hit the ball as far as almost anyone on the tour. A two-time major winner, Morikawa smashed a 451-yard drive at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.

17. Sahith Theegala – 452 Yards

Sahith Theegala only had one PGA Tour win in his career so far, the 2023 Fortinet Championship, but he seems to do something each week that goes viral online. One of those moments occurred at Sentry in 2024 when he crushed a 452-yard shot.

16. Retief Goosen – 452 Yards

It isn’t just in recent tournaments that players have been bombing the ball at Kapalua, it has been happening for decades. Retief Goosen, who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004, hit a 452-yerd drive in Maui in 2003.

15. David Duval – 454 Yards

For several years, this drive was a 454-yard blast at the PGA West Palmer Course in 2002, was the longest in history. It was another nice moment for David Duval, who reached World Number one in 1999 and won the 2001 Open Championship.

14. Bubba Watson – 455 Yards

Since the vast majority of these drives came at a specific course, it is imposing when a player hits a drive of this magnitude somewhere else. Bubba Watson, the winner of the 2012 and 2014 Masters, hit this drive at Pebble Beach in 2019.

13. Ryan Brehm – 455 Yards

Ryan Brehm is one of the larger players on the Tour, standing at 6-4 and weighing in at 220 pounds. That helps Brehm, who won his first event on the PGA Tour, the Puerto Rican Open in 2023, hit a 455 yard drive at Kapalua in 2023.

12. Justin Thomas – 457 Yards

Justin Thomas has been one of the best young golfers of the past decade, winning the 2017 and 2021 PGA Championships and the 2017 Fed Ex Cup. The University of Alabama alum can hit the ball with anyone as he proved with a 457-yard moon shot at the Club de Golf Chapultec in 2019.

11. Luke List – 459 Yards

Luke List has been a fine tour player for years, winning the 2022 Farmer’s Insurance Open and the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. Hitting the ball hard has long been a hallmark of his came as evidenced by a 459-yard drive in Maui in 2023.

10. Scott Stallings – 460 Yards

Scott Stallings might have chosen to play golf, but his bulked-up 195-pound frame makes it look like he could play free safety. Stalling hasn’t won on the Tour since the 2014 Farmer’s Insurance Open, but he did have a 460-yard drive at TPC Scottsdale in 2022.

9. Dustin Johnson – 463 Yards

A massive man at six-foot-four and 190 pounds, there are no golf courses that could hold back 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson. He proved that by crushing a ball 463 yards at the TPC Boston in 2011.

8. Harris English – 463 Yards

A University of Georgia alum and a professional golfer since 2012, Harris English had a 463-yard drive at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2024. English is off to a great start in 2025 as he captured the Farmer’s Insurance Open in late January.

7. Taylor Moore – 464 Yards

Taylor Moore gets. a ton of torque from his five-foot-nine frame, driving a ball 464 yards at Kapalua in 2024. The golfer, who turned professional in 2016, is still finding his footing on the PGA Tour, though he did win the 2023 Valspar Championship.

6. Lucas Glover – 465 Yards

Lucas Glover, who hit a ball 465-yards at the 2024 Sentry, has been strong on the Tour in recent years winning the John Deere Classic in 2021 and winning the Wyndham Championship and the Fed Ex St. Jude Championship during the 2023 season.

5. Charley Hoffman – 467 Yards

Charley Hoffman, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour blasted a 467 yard drive in 2009 and he didn’t even do it at the Kapalua Plantation Course. Instead, Hoffman launched his drive at the La Cantera Country Club in San Antonio, Texas.

4. Cameron Young – 470 Yards

The 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young is known for his play during majors where he already has five top-ten and two top-three finishes. He’s also known for his power off the tee, as he crushed a near record 470-yard drive at the 2024 Sentry.

3. Jeff Sluman – 473 Yards

Jeff Sluman absolutely destroyed a ball at the the PGA West Palmer Course in La Quinta, California in 2002. And for around a year, Sluman, who won the 1988 PGA Championship, would be credited with the longest drive in PGA Tour history.

2. Davis Love III – 476 Yards

A 21-time winner on the PGA Tour and the winner of the 1997 PGA Championship, Davis Love III also held the record for the longest drive in PGA history from 2004-2024, after he hit a massive 476-yard-drive at hole number 18 at the Kapalua Plantation.

Max Homa – 477 Yards

Max Homa hit a 477 yard drive at Kapalua Plantation in 2024, the longest drive in PGA Tour history. Homa also had the unfortunate distinction of being thought of as one of the best players who’ve yet to won win a major, though he did come in 3rd at the 2024 Masters.