Every One of Tiger Woods 82 PGA Tour Wins

ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even as an amateur, Tiger Woods was expected to be a great pro soon. And Woods did not disappoint, becoming dominant on the Tour and setting several records for doing so at a young age. As it currently stands, Woods is in a first-place tie with Sam Snead for the most wins ever. This is how that happened.

1. 1996 Shriners Children’s Open (Las Vegas Invitational)

Porter Binks/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods had recently turned pro as a 20-year-old in 1996 and won his first PGA Tour event in Las Vegas. He was down by eight strokes after a terrible first round but chipped away over the weekend, tied Davis Love III by the final round, and dispatched the veteran in a playoff.

2. 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods would only play in 11 events in 1996, but he would finish in the top ten in five, and he captured his second victory in October at the Walt Disney World Oldsmobile Classic. The 20-year-old finished the tournament at 21 under, and this was good enough to beat Payne Stewart by one stroke.

3. 1997 Mercedes Championship

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

After winning on the Tour in 1996, Tiger Woods was invited to the Mercedes Championship in January, 1997. The young player announced that he would be taking over the golf world in 1997 by winning the event by beating Tom Lehman, the 1996 PGA Player of the Year, in a playoff.

4. 1997 Masters

Porter Binks/USA TODAY

The win at the 1997 Masters was the most astonishing win of Woods’ career. It’s not because he wasn’t incredibly talented, it’s that he wasn’t expected to dominate the field like this in a major at 21 years-old. Woods finished the tournament 12 strokes ahead of Hall of Famer Tom Kite.

5. 1997 Byron Nelson Classic

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Tiger Woods wasn’t resting on his laurels after winning his first major in 1997. A month after the tournament, he was again on top, winning the Byron Nelson Classic in Texas, finishing with a two stroke lead over Lee Rinker.

6. 1997 Motorola Western Open

Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods was coming off two of his worst performances of the year, a T67 at the Memorial Tournament and a T43 at the Buick Classic when the Motorola Western Open rolled around. Woods got back to his winning ways taking the tournament by three strokes over Frank Nobilo.

7. 1998 BellSouth Classic

Thomas E. Franklin-USA TODAY NETWORK

1998 was the year that Tiger Wood’s takeover of the world of golf was put on temporary hold as he entered 20 PGA Tour events, but only won one of them, the 1998 BellSouth Classic in Georgia, finishing one stroke ahead of veteran Jay Don Blake.

8. 1999 Buick Invitational

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Whatever was wrong with Woods in 1998 quickly washed away in 1999 as he won eight of the 21 events he played in with 15 top-tens. The first PGA Tour win for Woods came in February’s Buick Invitational where he finished 22 under par.

9. 1999 Memorial Tournament

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Memorial Tournament is played on a course in Dublin, Ohio, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus. Tiger Woods dominated the course at the turn of the century, winning the tournament for the first time in 1999, dispatching one of his chief rivals, Vijay Singh.

10. 1999 Motorola Western Open

© Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Tiger Woods’s great season continued at the 1999 Western Open, held at Cog Hill in Lemont, Illinois. The golfer played a steady tournament, finishing the week at 15 under par and defeating Canadian player Mike Wier by three strokes.

11. 1999 PGA Championship

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The 1999 PGA Championship, held at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois, was one for the ages as the 23-year-old Woods went head-to-head with 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. In a battle for the future of golf, Woods was the victor, winning the major by one stroke.

12. 1999 WGC-NEC Invitational (now WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods won the inaugural WGC-NEC Invitational, played at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio in 1999. The golfer would only win the tournament by one stroke topping a player who would soon become a fierce rival in Phil Mickelson.

13. 1999 National Car Rental Disney Classic

Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

The National Car Rental Disney classic featured another top battle as the surging Woods took on a world number one player in Ernie Els. As was the case in most tournaments of this time period, it was Woods who came out on top beating the South African by one stroke.

14. 1999 Tour Championship

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Tour Championship is considered to be one of the more prestigious events on the PGA Tour as only the top 30 players on the money list are invited. Tiger Woods won the event for the first time in 1999, finishing four strokes ahead of Davis Love III.

15. 1999 WGC-American Express Championship (now WGC-Mexico Championship)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the regular PGA Tour events where Tiger Woods was most dominant. His first win at the WGC American Express Championship occurred in 1999, the tournament’s debut, when he was able to dispatch Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff.

16. 2000 Mercedes Championship

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This tournament, held at Kapalua Plantation in Maui, is now called the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Woods won the Mercedes Championship for the second time in 2000, beating Ernie Els. This was the first victory in another very successful year.

17. 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods not only made the cut at all 20 events he played in 2000, he also finished in the top 25 in all 20. His win at the 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am came by two strokes over Matt Gogel and Vijay Singh and marked his second consecutive win on the PGA Tour.

18. 2000 Bay Hill Championship

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Bay Hill Championship was another event where Tiger Woods was practically unstoppable. He won the event in 2000 by four strokes, beating out one of his most frequent victims from early in his career, PGA Tour veteran Davis Love III.

19. 2000 The Memorial Tournament

Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Each year, the Memorial Tournament honors one or more legendary golfers. In 2000, Jack Nicklaus was the honoree, the golfer to whom Woods was most frequently compared. Woods won the event by five strokes, topping Ernie Els and Justin Leonard.

20. 2000 U.S. Open

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods loves playing at Pebble Beach, and that was bad news for the rest of the field at the 2000 U.S. Open. The second-place player, Miguel Angel Jimenez, was +3 for the tournament, and Woods was at -12, winning the major by 15 strokes.

21. 2000 The Open Championship

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods, then 24, won his fourth major at the 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. This victory secured a Career Grand Slam for Woods, the youngest player to achieve the feat. Woods beat Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn by eight strokes.

22. 2000 PGA Championship

© LUSTER BILL, Bill Luster/Courier Journal



Woods’ utter domination of the field during the 2000 season continued when he won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. The iconic golfer had a tough test, as both he and Bob May finished the tournament at 18 under, a PGA Championship record. Tiger would dispatch May in a playoff.

23. 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational (now WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods crushed the competition at the second-ever 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational, finishing the Akron, Ohio tournament at 21 strokes under par. This score was good enough to beat Justin Leonard and Phillip Price by eleven shots.

24. 2000 Bell Canadian Open (now RBC Canadian Open

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods laid waste the the 200o PGA Tour, winning 3 majors and he closed his fantastic year by taking home the Bell Canadian Open, now known at the RBC Canadian Open. Woods finished the event at 22 under but only beat Australian competitor Grant Waite by one stroke.

25. 2001 Bay Hill Invitational (Now Arnold Palmer Classic)

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

The Bay Hill Invitational, that was normally played at Arnold Palmer course in Orlando, Florida, was a tournament where Tiger Wooods typically excelled. The American phenom won the event for the first time in 2000 and he would win for the second time in 2001, topping Phil Mickelson by one stroke.

26. 2001 The Player’s Championship

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Butler II 2006

The Player’s Championship, held in Florida, has the highest purse of any other tournament and as a result, comes with a fair amount of prestige. Tiger Woods would win the 2001 Player’s Championship, finishing one stroke ahead of Vijay Singh.

27. 2001 The Masters

Eileen Blass/USA TODAY

By this point, it was clear that Woods would be measured against all-time greats like Jack Nicklaus. And 2001 saw Woods shine at the Golden Bear’s favorite tournament, the Masters. This also completed the Tiger Slam, where Woods won all four major events in a row, though he did it over two seasons.

28. 2001 The Memorial Tournament

Eileen Blass/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods was a major fan of the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Memorial Tournament was played, and proved it again in 2001. The golfing phenom won the Memorial Tournament for the third time in a row, topping Paul Azinger and Sergio Garcia by seven shots.

29. 2001 WGC-NEC Invitational (now WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational)

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Muirfield wasn’t the only Ohio golf course where Woods was unstoppable; he was also quite strong at the Firestone. Tiger won his third straight WGC-NEC Invitational in 2001, the third time the tournament was ever played, besting Jim Furyk in a playoff.

30. 2002 Bay Hill Invitational

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was often compared to the legendary player Arnold Palmer. The Bay Hill Invitational, later the Arnold Palmer Invitational, was played at Palmer’s course in Florida. Woods won there for the third straight year in 2002 by four strokes over Michael Campbell.

31. 2002 The Masters

Tim Dillon/USA TODAY

Before the 2002 Masters, only two players, Jack Nicklaus in 1966 and Nick Faldo in 1990, had ever successfully defended a Masters title. Woods joined the club as he won for the second consecutive year, defeating Retief Goosen by three strokes.

32. 2002 US Open

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jerry Lai

The 2002 US Open was held at Bethpage Black in June 2002, and the course was very difficult, with only one that year’s champion, Tiger Woods, finishing under par at -3. That was good enough to defeat Phil Mickelson, who finished even for the tournament.

33. 2002 Buick Open

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

The Buick Open, played at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan, was traditionally dominated by long drivers, making it a perfect fit for Tiger Woods. He won the event for the first time in 2002, finishing four strokes ahead.

34. 2002 WGC-American Express Championship

© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK



Retief Goosen was a frequent victim of Tiger Woods at this point, finishing behind him at the 2002 Masters. Goosen furiously fought to top Woods in this tournament, shooting a 62 in the final round only to finish one shot behind Tiger.

35. 2003 Buick Invitational

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK



Today, the Buick Invitational is called the Farmers Insurance Open, and it used to be owned by prominent then-Buick spokesperson Tiger Woods. The superstar golfer won the 2003 incarnation of the tournament over Swedish pro Carl Pettersson.

36. 2003 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship saw the top 64 golfers in the world face off for a more than $1 million prize. Played at the La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, Woods knocked off the rest of the field before taking down fellow American David Toms.

37. 2003 Bay Hill Invitational

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Three-peats are pretty uncommon in golf, and four-peats are even rarer, but that is just what happened at the 2003 Bay Hill Invitational when Tiger Woods won the crown for the fourth consecutive year, winning easily by 11 shots.

38. 2003 Western Open

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Open began in 1899 and was played until 2006. The 1997 event was one of Tiger Woods’ first wins as a pro, and he won again in 1999. Woods took home the title for the 3rd time in 2003, besting Rich Beem by five strokes.

39. 2003 WGC-American Express Championship

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods did not win a major championship during the 2003 season, but that doesn’t mean that he had a down year. Woods went into the 2003 WGC-American Express Championship at the number one player in the year and remained that way after taking home the title.

40. 2004 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods wouldn’t win a major in either 2003 or 2004. In fact, he only won one event in all of 2004, the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. Woods took this February 2004 tournament by dispatching the man he beat in his first-ever tour win, Davis Love III.

41. 2005 Buick Invitational

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods had a long relationship with Buick, and the company certainly got its money’s worth when the golfer would win the carmaker’s sponsored tournaments. Woods got his 2005 season off to a strong start by winning this January event by three strokes.

42. 2005 Ford Championship at Doral

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The Ford Championship at Doral, also known as the Doral Open, was played at the Blue Monster course in Miami until 2006. The 2005 event was memorable, as Tiger Woods battled Phil Mickelson, beating out his frequent rival by one shot.

43. 2005 Masters

Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods hadn’t won a major event since the 2002 US Open, which was a normal gap for most players but not for him. The superstar broke the streak during the 2005 Masters as he went back and forth with Chris DiMarco, eventually winning in a playoff.

44. 2005 Open Championship

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ monster 2005 continued at the Open Championship, played at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods let the tournament from wire to wire, finishing ahead by five strokes over Colin Montgomerie and finishing his second career Grand Slam.

45. 2005 WGC-NEC Invitational

Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods sure loved playing on Jack Nicklaus’ course in Akron, Ohio, as he won the WGC-NEC Invitational, held at the Golden Bear’s Firestone Golf Course for the fourth time in 2005. He victimized Chris DiMarco again, beating his Masters rival by one stroke.

46. 2005 WGC-American Express Open

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods won the 2005 WGC-American Express Open and it was in fun fashion as it gave the golf world a match up they were long curious about. Woods and John Daly locked horns for multiple rounds before ending up in a playoff that was won by Tiger.

47. 2006 Buick Invitational

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods announced to the golf world that he’d be a force to be reckoned with in 2005 by winning January’s Buick Invitational and he did the same thing in 2006. Woods won this particular tournament for the fourth time, beating Nathan Green and Jose Maria Olazabel in a playoff.

48. 2006 Ford Championship at Doral

Apr 8, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Woods entered the 2006 Ford Championship at Doral as the reigning champion and would repeat his feat in 2006, winning by one stroke over David Toms and Camilo Villegas. This made him the final champion of the tournament as this was the last time it was played.

49. 2006 Open Championship

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was unable to defend his Masters Championship in 2006, but he was able to repeat at the 2006 Open Championship. Woods won the tournament at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club by two strokes, again sending Chris DiMarco to a runner-up finish.

50. 2006 Buick Open

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Buick Open ran from 1958 through 2009, and players often liked to use it as a tune-up for the looming PGA Championship, and that may have been Tiger Woods’s plan in 2006 when he won the tournament by three strokes over Jim Furyk.

51. 2006 PGA Championship

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright 2006 Jerry Lai

Tiger Woods went into the 2006 PGA Champion like a lamb and out like a lion. The star golfer hung around the top 10 for the first two rounds before shooting a 65 in the third. He played another strong round in the fourth to take the tournament by five shots.

52. 2006 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The event was still held at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, but was now called the Bridgestone Invitational and was still a cakewalk for Tiger Woods. It wasn’t so easy for Woods to win the event for the fifth time, as he had to go to a playoff with Stewart Cink, but he was still victorious.

53. 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship

Eileen Blass/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods fantastic 2006 season extended into the fall as Woods captured September’s Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. It was Woods first and only win in this tournament as he beat fellow star Vijay Singh by two shots.

54. 2006 WGC-American Express Championship

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods looked to put a capper on a spectacular 2006 season, and he did just that by winning late September’s American Express Championship. This was Woods’ fifth win at the event, and he set a new tournament aggregate record with a score of 261.

55. 2007 Buick Invitational

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The golf superstar started his 2007 season the same way he began his 2005 and 2006 seasons by winning the Buick Invitational. And just as it was the two previous years, it portended another fantastic year on the Tour by Tiger Woods.

56. 2007 WGC-CA Championship

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

This tournament was previously called the Ford Championship at Doral, and while it had a different name, it was still held at Doral’s Blue Monster course. That was fine for Tiger Woods, who won the tournament for the sixth time and completed a three-peat at the Florida event.

57. 2007 Wachovia Championship

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Bob Donnan

The Wachovia Championship, now called the Wells Fargo Championship, was held in 2003 at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow. The event still exists today, but Woods only won there once, taking the 2007 event by beating Steve Stricker by two strokes.

58. 2007 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has long been compared to Jack Nicklaus, so it is only natural that he would play so well on a course that was designed by the Golden Bear himself. Tiger took home the title at the Bridgestone Invitational, the sixth time he had won at the PGA event.

59. 2007 PGA Championship

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2007 PGA Championship was played in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June and the weather was not ideal with. the temperature reaching at least 99 degrees each day. The weather seemed to bother Woods the least as he repeated as the PGA winner beating Woody Austin by two strokes.

60. 2007 BMW Championship

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

This was once called the Western Open and Tiger Woods was quite good there. The name might have changed but little else did at Woods won the inaugural BMW Championship, beating out Australian Aaron Baddeley by two strokes.

61. 2007 Tour Championship

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Spor



Tiger Woods hadn’t one the Tour Championship since 1999, though he had finished in second place in 2000, 2004 and 2005. He was finally able to break through during the 2007 Tour Championship in Atlanta, setting the aggregate score record for the event at 257.

62. 2008 Buick Invitational

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods won the 2008 Buick Invitational in January, marking the 4th straight year he had done so. The last three Buick wins had preceded seasons where Woods would win at least one major and his 2008 win would be no different.

63. 2008 WGC-Accenture Match Play

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods had always played well in match-play tournaments, and he went into the 2008 WGC-Accenture Match Play as a number one seed, he had some impressive wins, taking down KJ Choi, Henrik Stenson and Stewart Cink to win the title.

64. 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods had won this event four straight times from 2000 through 2004 but had not won it in a couple of years by the time 2008 rolled around. Woods returned to his winning ways, beating out fellow American Bart Bryant by a single stroke.

65. 2008 US Open

Photo By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, no one could have imagined it would be his last major win for 11 years. But knee problems were already dogging Tiger and he would soon announce that he missed the rest of the season due to surgery.

66. 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has his knee surgically repaired and was ready to make noise during the 2009 season. He showed the other players on the tour that he was fully healthy, winning his sixth Arnold Palmer Invitational, beating out Sean O’Hair one shot.

67. 2009 Memorial Tournament

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Memorial Tournament, traditionally played in Dublin, Ohio, was one of Woods’ favorite tournaments early on in his career as he won it each year from 1999-2001. The golfer added a 4th Memorial Tournament win in 2009, finishing one stroke ahead of Jim Furyk.

68. 2009 AT&T National

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This was an especially important tournament for the golfer as it was hosted by and benefitted the Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods would win the 2009 event at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, beating out Hunter Mahan by one stroke.

69. 2009 Buick Open

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This was actually the very last Buick Open, a PGA tournament from 1958 through 2009. Woods had won the event twice before and added one last Buick Open to his list of PGA wins, taking the tournament by three strokes ahead of Greg Chalmers, John Senden and Roland Thatcher.

70. 2009 WGC Bridgestone Invitational

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods loved playing at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and he proved it again in 2009. This was Woods’ seventh PGA win at Firestone, and he set a course record this year, shooting an aggregate of 268 over the weekend.

71. 2009 BMW Championship

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods failed to defend his 2007 BMW Championship in 2008, but he was the winner in 2009. This win, his fifth at this particular event, came relatively easily as he won the tournament by eight strokes over Jim Furyk and Marc Leishman.

72. 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries had bedevilled Woods for the last two seasons, and he finally broke through for a PGA Tour win at the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational. It certainly took place at a comfortable course for Woods as this was his 7th Pamer Invitational win.

73. 2012 Memorial Tournament

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was clearly affected by injuries in 2012, but he was still a threat at any tournament he entered. That was especially true when playing at a course he knew well. Woods won the 2012 Memorial Tournament, the fifth time he’d won the event in his career.

74. 2012 AT&T National

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods won his third tournament of 2012 in July, and it again came at a course that he was familiar with. The AT&T National was played at the Congressional in Bethesda, the same course where Woods had won the 2009 National.

75. 2013 Farmer’s Insurance Open

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Farmer’s Insurance Open was once called the Buick Open. Tiger Woods’ won six of those tournaments when it was the Buick Open, and he won it for the seventh time in 2013, showing the tour he was ready for a strong season.

76. 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Many players started well at the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship, with five players sharing the lead after the first round. But Woods loved playing at Doral’s Blue Monster course and won his 7th Cadillac Championship two strokes ahead of Steve Stricker.

77. 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods spent the 2013 season very much like he spent the 2012 season, winning the same events that he has seemingly always won. Woods took home the win at the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the eighth and last time he has won the event.

78. 2013 Players Championship

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was at the 2013 Players Championship that Tiger Woods showed that he could still win a prestigious tournament. Woods went into the final round tied for first and was able to pull ahead in the final round, winning by two strokes.

79. 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By this point, Tiger Woods knew the Jack Nicklaus-designed Firestone course in Ohio like the back of his hand. Woods made short work of the field in 2013, leading from the second round on and finishing seven shots ahead of Keegan Bradley and Henrik Stenson.

80. 2018 Tour Championship

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the 2018 Tour Championship, Tiger Woods hadn’t won an event since 2013. But the golfer loved this tournament, setting the scoring record in 2007, and he was able to show the golf world he was back by beating Billy Horschel by two strokes.

81. 2019 Masters

ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one of the most shocking turn-back-the-clock moments in sports history, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters. Notching his fifth Masters title, Woods didn’t lead the tournament until the final round as he topped Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle and Brooks Koepka.

82. 2019 Zozo Championship

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods had one more trick up his sleeve in 2019, winning the Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club. This win was Woods’ 82nd on the PGA Tour, tying him with the legendary Sam Snead for the first all-time. Woods’ next win will give him the record.

