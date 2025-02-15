Tiger Woods Reveals Golf Return After Family Tragedy

Tiger Woods has announced his return to professional golf, setting sights on a TGL match to be held in Palm Beach, Florida, this week. The golfing legend made this decision following the recent passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, which has marked a challenging period for him. After stepping back from the Genesis Invitational, Woods is ready to hit the greens once more, offering a significant moment for himself and his fans worldwide.

Kultida Woods, who passed away at the age of 80, was a monumental figure in Tiger’s life. A devoted mother, she often accompanied him to junior events, instilling Buddhist teachings that shaped his resilient character. Her presence was a constant at his major tournaments, including his memorable victory at the 1997 Masters. Her influence laid a strong foundation for Tiger’s career, prompting him to assert that none of his achievements would have been possible without her.

The Genesis Invitational, initially scheduled for the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, was moved to Torrey Pines due to wildfires impacting the area. Torrey Pines is a familiar and successful venue for Woods, as he has won here eight times, including a noted U.S. Open victory. Despite the venue change, Woods withdrew earlier in the week, needing more time to mourn his mother’s passing.

04/12/1997; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles at the Augusta National Golf Course during the 1997 Masters. Mandatory Credit: BR -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods shared on platform X, indicating the profound effect his mother’s death had on him. He further expressed gratitude for those supporting him during this time. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.” These messages provide insight into his grieving process, further explaining why he’s chosen a gradual return to the sport.

The 2025 Genesis Invitational paid tribute to Kultida with a white flag at the seventh hole. In Buddhism, both the number seven and the color white carry special meanings, symbolizing purity, wisdom, and the path to enlightenment. This respectful gesture from the tournament organizers acknowledges both Kultida’s creed and her enduring legacy.

Even amidst these challenges, Tiger’s involvement in competitive golf persists through the TGL league, where he is a part of the Jupiter Links Golf Club team. The indoor golf simulator league, which he co-founded, allows Tiger to maintain his competitive edge without the severe physical stresses associated with regular PGA Tour events. His participation in the TGL highlights his ongoing passion for the sport and allows him to remain actively engaged in the world of professional golf.

The golfing community has largely echoed support for Tiger during this difficult time. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy described Tiger’s decision to step back from the Genesis Invitational as “completely understandable,” recognizing the emotional toll the loss of a parent can bring. Top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy comprised the prestigious event’s field, showcasing the Genesis Invitational’s continued status, even in Tiger’s absence.

Looking ahead, the public awaits Tiger’s return to PGA Tour events. His last appearance was the 2024 Open Championship, marking a challenging season partly due to his recurring health issues. The golfing legend, who has been coping with physical struggles since a car crash in 2021, had undergone back surgery as recently as September 2024. However, Tiger’s enduring love for golf guarantees that his path forward will be closely watched by fans and critics alike.