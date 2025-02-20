The 25 Most Prominent Golfers on the LIV Tour

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With a seemingly inexhaustible supply of money from its Saudi Arabian backers, the controversial LIV Tour has given the PGA Tour a run for its money. And as LIV gains more acceptance, it keeps adding to its impressive roster. Here are the biggest names on the tour.

25. Harold Varner III

A well-liked and talented player, Harold Varner III never really made his way on the PGA Tour, though he did win the 2015 Australian PGA Championship. He was an early success story for LIV, winning the 2023 LIV Washington DC by one stroke over Branden Grace.

24. Charles Howell III

As Charles Howell III also joined, Harold Varner isn’t the only third in LIV. A one-time top prospect from Augusta, Howell III reached a number 15 world ranking in 2003. He won early on the LIV Tour, taking the LIV Golf Mayakoba in February 2023.

23. Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim had some great moments on the PGA Tour, ranking 6th in the world in 2008 and winning three events. Due to injuries, he hasn’t played on the Tour since 2012, but he returned to professional golf with LIV in 2024 and will be a wild card player for 2025.

22. Martin Kaymer

Signing Martin Kaymer, a former world number one who won the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 US Open, was an early coup for LIV. The German-born captains the Cleeks Golf Club and to date, has yet to win on the LIV Tour.

21. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed is a talented and controversial player who won the 2018 Masters with eight other PGA tournament events. After resigning from the PGA Tour and joining LIV, Reed sued Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel and Golfweek for defaming his character.

20. Talor Gooch

Although Talor Gooch has only won one PGA Tour event in his career, he has already emerged as one of the best players in LIV. In 2023, he topped the Tour’s money list with three wins: in Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalusia.

19. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is a fine player who won once on the PGA Tour and eight times on the European Tour and was ranked 5th in the world in 2021. He joined LIV in 2024 and captured a victory in his very first season, beating out Sam Horsfield at the LIV Golf Nashville.

18. Abraham Ancer

Before joining LIV, Mexican-born Abraham Ancer had impressive success, winning a PGA Tour event in 2021 and the Emirates Australian Open in 2018. Since joining the LIV Tour, he has one win, the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he beat Cameron Smith and Paul Tracy in a playoff.

17. Kevin Na

Kevin Na became a professional at 17, joining the Asian Tour and winning five tournaments on the PGA Tour, the last being the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii. Na joined the LIV Tour in 2022, and while he has yet to win an event, he does captain the Iron Heads Golf Club team.

16. Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood, who has won the 8th most times on the European Tour, was the number one player in the world in 2010 and an excellent get for the LIV Tour. The 51-year-old player is a member of the Majesticks Golf Club and has yet to win a LIV Tour event.

15. Branden Grace

One of the top ten players in the world in 2016, Branden Grace’s most notable moment on the PGA Tour came in 2017 when he shot 62 at the US Open, the lowest round ever recorded at a major. The South African has one win with LIV, the 2022 LIV Golf Portland.

14. Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri, joined the LIV Tour in 2022 and has played really well, though he has yet to win a tournament. Lahiri was the runner-up at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston, finished second at two more events in 2023 and in 2024, he lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Andalucia.

13. Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson has 22 career wins with many coming on the PGA and European Tours, and he also won the 2016 Open Championship. His winning ways have continued on the LIV Tour where he won the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster by two strokes over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff.

12. Joaquin Niemann

When it comes to Joaquin Niemann, it is not so much about what he’s done in the past but what he will do in the future. Still only 26 years old, the Chilean player has already won twice on the PGA Tour, along with LIV wins at Mayakoba, Jeddah, and Adelaide.

11. Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel, from Johannesburg, South Africa, mainly played on the European Tour but introduced himself to the American golf world by winning the 2011 Masters. Schwartzel has been playing LIV Golf since 2022 and won the event in London that same year.

10. Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen won the Open Championship at St. Andrews in 2010 and rose to a world-ranking of 4th during the 2013 season, making him another strong sign for LIV. He has yet to win on the Tour, but he did lose the 2023 LIV Golf Tucson in a playoff to Danny Lee.

9. Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter is known for his outfits as much as his golf, and that is saying something, considering that he is an excellent player. In 2022, he resigned from both the PGA and European Tours and played in the inaugural event for the LIV Tour, the Centurian Open.

8. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2017 Masters, and a 16-time winner on the European Tour, brought plenty of name recognition to LIV. He has also brought a really strong game, winning the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia.

7. Cameron Smith

Australian golfer Cameron Smith was playing his best golf in 2022, winning the Players and Open Championship before announcing he was leaving for LIV. The success has only continued for Smith as he has won LIV events at Chicago, London and Bedminster.

6. Bubba Watson

A beloved member of the PGA Tour and the winner of the 2012 and 2014 Masters, Bubba Watson decided to sign with the LIV Tour in 2022. He was recovering from a torn meniscus and spent his first season as a non-playing captain but began playing again in 2023.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

An outspoken and talented player, Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open before joining LIV and the 2024 US Open after that. He has also won twice on the LIV Tour, at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier and the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago.

4. Jon Rahm

Former world number one Jon Rahm once mocked the idea of joining the LIV Tour, declaring his fealty to the PGA Tour and saying the money wouldn’t change his life, but he signed with the organization just a year later. He won two LIV Golf events in 2024, in the UK and in Chicago.

3. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has dominated the PGA Tour since 2017, winning five majors, and he’s been similarly dominant on the LIV Tour as well. Since 2022, Koepka has won LIV events in Orlando, Singapore, Greenbrier and two in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

2. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson was a threat to win any tournament from day one with his incredible long game and is a two-time major champion. Johnson has one once each year with LIV, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

1. Phil Mickelson

The LIV Tour counted on CEO Greg Norman, giving it credibility. They gained more credibility by landing Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson in the organization’s early days. Now in his 50s, Mickelson hasn’t won or come close to winning an LIV event, but he is still an important cog in its machine.