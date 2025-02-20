The 15 Best Putters on the 2024 PGA Tour by Overall Putting Average

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

South African legend Bobby Locke coined the term “drive for show, putt for dough.” And the logic has long proven to be accurate, as even the longest hitters need a good short game to win big. There are the players on the 2024 PGA Tour who had the lowest Overall Putting Average, the number of putts taken over each hole, lower being better.

15. S.H. Kim – 1.567

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

South Korean S.H. Kim experienced terrific success on the Asian Tour, winning the 2021 Japan PGA Championship before earning his way onto the PGA Tour via Kohn Ferry points. Kim had a nice season in 2024, which included a tie for fourth place at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

T-13. Chandler Phillips 1.564

USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Phillips, who starred at Texas A&M University, had a promising year on the PGA Tour in 2024. He made cuts and had nine top-25 finishes. Within those top-25 finished was a tie for third at the Valspar Open and a tie for tenth at the RBC Canadian Open.

T-13. Wyndham Clark 1.564

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark established himself as an upper-level pro in 2023 by winning the US Open, and the success continued during the 2024 season. He had eight top-ten finishes, two second-place finishes, and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

12. Eric Cole – 1.562

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Eric Cole earned his PGA Tour card via the Kohn Ferry Tour and was the PGA’s Rookie of the Year during the 2022-23 season. He had a strong follow-up in 2024, with five top-ten finishes, including a tie for sixth at the Zozo Championship and sixth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

11. Thomas Detry – 1.560

© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Belgian Thomas Detry had some terrific moments in 2024, the highlight of which was a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship. And he is already off to a great start in 2025, earning his first career PGA Tour win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

10. Patrick Cantlay – 1.557

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Cantlay has risen as high as the third-ranked golfer in the world and is one of the best players yet to have won a major. A significant factor in his success is his short game, which he used on his way to four top-ten finishes during the 2024 PGA season.

9. Harry Hall – 1.556

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Harry Hall, a 27-year-old player from Camborne, England, is on the rise. He earned his PGA Tour Card via the Kohn Ferry Tour for the 2022-23 season. He won the 2024 ISCO Championship and already has top-ten finished as the Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii so far in 2025.

8. Jason Day – 1.551

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jason Day was ranked the best player in the world for 51 weeks around 2015, but a series of back injuries prevented him from playing for multiple years. Day is back in the fold now, playing 20 events in 2004 and finishing in the top ten of four of them.

T-6. Mackenzie Hughes – 1.550

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes has been on the PGA Tour for years but had one of his best seasons yet in 2024. Hughes made 22 cuts in 26 events and finished in the top ten six times, with top-five finishes at the Valspar and Procore Championships and the RSM Classic.

T-6. Russell Henley – 1.550

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former University of Georgia star Russell Henley didn’t win on the PGA Tour in 2024, but that didn’t mean that he didn’t have a successful season. The American had five top-five finishes and he finished 23rd on the PGA Tour Money List.

T-4. Denny McCarthy – 1.548

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Denny McCarthy has been on the tour for a few years and has yet to win a PGA Tour event, though he has come painfully close. The American player had four top-ten finishes last year, including the Valero Texas Open, where he lost in a playoff to Akshay Bhatia.

T-4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 1.548

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

A South African player, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he did play in 23 2024 PGA Tour events and finished in the top 25 in more than half of them. His best result came at January’s American Express, where he finished in second place.

T-2. Collin Morikawa – 1.544

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa, the winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, is among the best golfers in the world and his short game is one of the major reasons why. He did not win on the PGA Tour in 2024 but came in second place at the Memorial and the TOUR Championship.

T-2. Taylor Montgomery – 1.544

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, the overall putting average is a great indicator of who is playing well, but Taylor Montgomery was the exception in 2024. He made 11 cuts, missed seven, and only had three top-25 performances over the year.

1. Sam Burns – 1.543

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While he didn’t win a PGA Tour event in 2024, Sam Burns still finished 12th on the Tour’s money list. That came from making eight top-tens in 21 events played. Burns’ best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he finished in a tie for second.