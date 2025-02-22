The 10 Worst Rounds in Golf History

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Golf is a humbling game. If you asked those considered the best in the world, they would tell you that they have had nightmares on the course, too, because even the pros sometimes go off the rails. These are ten of the worst rounds in the sport’s history.

Nick Watney at Whistling Straits – 2010

Nick Watney was a strong player who was ranked in the top ten in the world in 2011, but he had his worst moment in 2010. Watney entered the final round at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, leading by three strokes. He would go on to shoot an 81 in the last round and finished the tournament he once led in a tie for 18th.

The Hardest PGA Tour Event Ever?

The fourth-ever US Open was held in 1898 at the Myopia Hills Hunt Club, which was considered to be a very tough course. It was so tough that 9 of the 49 golfers participating scored 100 or more in the first round. J.D. Tucker set an unbreakable record, scoring an astonishing 157.

Charlie Kunkle Didn’t Master the Course

Charlie Kunkle earned the opportunity to play in the 1958 Masters by his play at the 1955 U.S. Amateur. He landed in a particularly tough weekend weather-wise at Augusta, and Kunkle carded a 78 or worse each of the four rounds and finished the fourth with a record 95, finishing 52 over.

This Terrible Round Was Caused by an Accident

After he made the cut at the Tallahassee Open, Mike Reasor suffered a horseback riding injury. If he withdrew, he wouldn’t qualify for the next tour event, so Reasor played with one arm due to a shoulder injury. Impressively, he was still able to shoot 123 and 114 with one hand tucked into his belt.ff

A Misinformed Ray Ainsley Misses the Cut

While playing the 1938 US Open at Cherry Hills, Ray Ainsley hit a shot into a creek. He could have simply taken a drop but was unaware of the rule and tried to play out. As a result, he finished with a 19 on the 16th hole and as a result, he missed the cut.

Billy Casper Set a Masters Record That Didn’t Count

Billy Casper was one of the best players of his day and won a lifetime invitation to the Masters by winning the event in 1970. He took his invitation and entered the 2006 Masters at the age of 73 and shot a 106. He didn’t sign his card though, so it’s like the round never happened at all.

Walter Ratto Breaks Triple Digits

Sometimes you know things are going to go badly from the jump and that it what happened to golfer Walter Ratto when he teed off at the 1941 US Open at the Colonial CountryClub. His first shot hit a tree and bounced back behind him. He would card a 100.

John Daly’s Has Troubles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

John Daly could drive the ball like no one else on the Tour in his heyday and he attempted to prove it at the 1998 Arnold Palmer. The 6th hole had a water hazard and was 354 yards from tee to green. Daly tried six times to drive the green and hit the water each time on his way to an 85.

An Intentionally Terrible Round

Four golfers who were friends and had a terrible start to the 1957 Kentucky Derby Open intentionally played terribly during the second round so they could be cut a day early. George Bayer did the worst, scoring a 90 and each of the four golfers was suspended and fined.

Even Tiger Gets the Blues

Tiger Woods is the greatest of all time, but as noted above, golf is a humbling game for even the best. During the 2015 Memorial Tiger carded an 85 which isn’t an all-time worst but was a shocking result from a golfer who had won the event five times.