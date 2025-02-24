The Top 25 Money Winners on the 2024 PGA Tour

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

One way to determine which golfer had the best year is to look at who won majors, but that only looks at a few weeks out of the year. Looking at the year-end money list helps to show who was playing great week in and out. These are the top 25 Money Winners in the 2024 PGA Tour.

25. Billy Horschel – $5,037,278

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A professional golfer since 2009, Billy Horschel had his best-ever finish at a major event, finishing in a second-place tie at the Open Championship. He also had a win on the PGA Tour, capturing the Corales Punta Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

24. Austin Eckroat – $5,054,871

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Austin Eckroat was only 25 years old during the 2024 PGA season, but he made a significant impact, winning two Tour events. First, he won March’s Cognizant Classic and followed that up in November with a win at the World Wide Technology Classic in Mexico.

23. Russell Henley – $5,080,969

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Russell Henley didn’t land this high on the list by winning events as he didn’t win any in 2024. What he did do was play well at major events. Henley finished in a tie for seventh at the US Open in June and in July he finished in fifth place at the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

22. Brian Harman – $5,201,770

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Brian Harman had a terrific 2023, winning the Open Championship and stayed on a roll in 2024. He didn’t win any events but finished in a second-place tie at the PLAYERS Championship, a fifth-place tie at the Sentry and a ninth-place tie at the Travelers Championship.

21. Justin Thomas – $5,223,561

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas doesn’t have to worry about money as he’s finished atop the PGA Tour”s Money List three different times. He didn’t climb that high in 2024, but he still finished 21st thanks to six top-ten finishes including a tie for second place at the Zozo Championship.

20. Matthieu Pavon – $5,254,412

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

A player from France who earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 impressed in his first year. He won an event, the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He later had an impressive performance at the US Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina finishing in fifth place.

19. J.T. Poston – $5,271,598

© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

J.T. Poston has been a professional golfer since 2015, but he’s never been better than he was in 2024. He finished in the top ten six times and won the Shriners Children’s Open. This propelled him to the highest ranking of his career, 34th in the world.

18. Akshay Bhatia – $5,344,905

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Akshay Bhatia was only 22 years old during the 2024 PGA season, but he had already won an event as a 21-year-old the year before. Bhatia repeated the feat last year, winning the Valero Texas Open and also finishing in a 16th-place tie at the US Open.

17. Robert MacIntyre – $5,400,384

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A young player from Oban, Scotland who rose to 15th in the world in 2024. MacIntyre was able to do so thanks to two impressive wins on the tour; the RBC Canadian Open which took place in June and the Genesis Scottish Open in the month of July.

16.Tony Finau – $5,706,467

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A major still eludes Tony Finau, one of the most popular players on the Tour, but Finau still had a productive year in 2024. Finau finished in the top five of three events, a runner-up at the Texas Children’s Open, a third-place tie at the US Open and a tied for fifth at the Travelers Championship.

15. Byeong Hun An – $5,871,643

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Both of his parents won medals for table tennis at the 1988 Olympics, but Byeong Hun An chose golf and he seems to have made the right choice. In addition to top 20 finishes at the Masters and the Open Championship, the South Korean also won the Genesis Championship in October.

14. Chris Kirk -$6,061,136

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Chris Kirk began the 2024 season on the right foot by winning the Sentry in Maui in early January. He kept the momentum going with two additional top tens and his best-ever finish at a major, a tie for 16th place at the Masters.

13. Shane Lowry – $6,085,881

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Shane Lowry had one win on the PGA Tour in 2024, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He also had six other top-ten finishes which included a tie for fourth at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

12. Sam Burns – $6,185,830

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sam Burns didn’t win an event on the PGA Tour in 2024, but he did finish in the top ten eight times. Those results included a tie for 3rd at the WM Phoenix Open, a tie for second at the BMW Championship and a tie for ninth at the US Open.

11. Patrick Cantlay – $6,279,965

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A major win has proven elusive so far for Patrick Cantlay, but he plays strong golf pretty much every weekend. He had 12 top-25 finishes in 2024 including four top tens. Cantlay finished in third place ties at the US Open and the RBC Heritage.

10. Sungjae Im – $6,286,205

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

A fan favorite, 26-year-old South Korean Sungjae Im has already made a lot of noise on the PGA Tour. He didn’t win an event in 2024, but he did have eight top-ten finishes. His best results were a tie for 3rd place at the Travelers Championship and fourth-place finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open.

9. Keegan Bradley – $6,879,455

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Keegan Bradley, who won the PGA Championship in 2011, had a nice win in 2024 at the BMW Championship. Bradley also has second-place finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

8. Collin Morikawa – $8,383,572

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Collin Morikawa has already won two majors, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. He nearly won the 2024 Masters, finishing in a tie for third and he added second-place finishes at the Memorial and the Tour Championship.

7. Sahith Theegala – $8,474,215

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Sahith Theegala regularly has viral moments with his shots on the Tour and he backed that up with strong play in 2024. He has nine top-ten finishes in 2024 including second-place finishes at The Sentry and the RBC Heritage.

6. Ludvig Aberg – $9,833,574

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It feels very obvious that Ludvig Aberg will be the next big thing in golf. He very nearly won the 2024 Masters, finishing in second place behind Scottie Scheffler. Aberg also played well at the 2024 US Open, finishing in a twelfth-place tie.

5. Rory McIlroy – $10,893,790

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy has a consistent game and is normally near the top of these kinds of lists. He nearly won the US Open in 2024, finishing as the runner-up. He also won in back-to-back weeks at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship.

4. Wyndham Clark – $10,901,416

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark had a really nice year in 2024, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He also had two runner-up finishes, ending up behind Scottie Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and losing to Scheffler again at the PLAYERS Championship.

3. Hideki Matsuyama – $11,257,969

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Hideki Matsuyama, the winner of the 2021 Masters, had a very strong year in 2024. He had seven top-ten finishes including two wins; at the Genesis Invitational in February and the Fed Ex St. Jude Championship in August beating Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

2. Xander Schauffele – $18,385,320

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The fact that Xander Schauffele won two majors in 2024 and didn’t finish on top of the money list just goes to show how tough the competition was. Still, Schauffle broke through for his first two majors, winning the PGA and Open Championships.

1. Scottie Scheffler – $29,228,356

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Prior to the 2024 season, there was a question as to who was the best player in the world but Scottie Scheffler ended it with a year that saw him win the Masters and six other events including the PLAYERS Championship and the RBC Heritage.