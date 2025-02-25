The 15 Most Accurate Drivers From the 2024 PGA Tour

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Being able to drive the ball a long way is important for any golfer, but becomes less important if that player isn’t hitting the ball accurately. These are the PGA Tour Players who had the best driving accuracy percentage during the 2024 season.

15. Henrik Norlander – 68.0%

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Swedish player Henrik Norlander has been on the PGA Tour for several years and just broke $1,000,000 in earnings during the 2024 season. He did so by driving the ball well, making 16 cuts and finishing in the top 25 in 9 events.

14. Doug Ghim – 68.0%

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim was once the top-ranked amateur player in the world and won the 2018 Ben Hogan Award. He had the best results of his career during the 2024 season, finishing in second place at the Shriners Children’s Open and finishing in an eighth-place tie at the Mexico Open.

13. Brendon Todd – 68.1%

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd’s average driving distance of 279.8 yards was the lowest on the entire PGA Tour, but he still manages to be successful because of his accuracy. Todd won more than $2 million in 2024 thanks in part to a T-5 at the Valero Texas Open and a T-6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

12. Chez Reavie – 68.4%

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran who has won three times on the PGA Tour and finished T-3 at the 2019 US Open, Chez Reavie was the 12th most accurate driver on the PGA Tour in 2024. He made 12 cuts and finished in a tie for tenth place at the ISCO Championship in July.

11. Tommy Fleetwood – 69.2%

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Tommy Fleetwood is the only player on the top 15 accuracy list who also averaged a driving distance over 300 yards. 2024 was a successful season for the English pro who tied for third at the Masters and had three other top-ten finishes.

10. Lucas Glover – 69.3%

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The winner of the 2009 US Open, Lucas Glover ranked as high as 15th in the world during that same year. Now 45, he had a decent year in 2024, making 10 top-25s and finishing tied for third at the Sanderson Farms Open and the Black Desert Championship.

9. Russell Henley – 69.5%

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Russell Henley didn’t have a win or a runner-up in 2024, but he managed to earn more than $5 million last year. He did so by making 18 out of 19 cuts, finishing in the top 25 11 times and in the top ten seven times with four fourth-place finishes.

8. Sepp Straka – 70.0%

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Sepp Straka made history in 2022 by becoming the first Austrian to ever win a PGA Tour event. He wasn’t able to win an event in 2024, though he did have four top-ten finishes and a T16 at the Masters. So far in 2025, he has already won an event, The American Express.

7. Collin Morikawa – 70.1%

© GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Collin Morikawa is known for having a terrific short game, but he also manages to be incredibly accurate off the tee. The two-time major winner continued to be a force in the golf world, as he had second-place finishes at the Memorial and the TOUR Championship.

6. Ryan Moore – 70.4%

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore may have had an accurate season off the tee, but he didn’t necessarily have a good season as he made 12 cuts and missed 14. His best result during the 2024 season was a fifth-place tie at the Valspar Championship.

5. Daniel Berger – 70.4%

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 2015-15 PGA Rookie of the Year, Daniel Berger hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2021 season. He nearly changed that in 2024, finishing in a tie for second at the RSM Classic and he finished seventh at the Sanderson Farms Open.

4. Carson Young – 70.5%

Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Formerly a star at Clemson, Carson Young played his second season on the Tour in 2024 and had his best results Young had three top-ten finishes over the year, including a T8 at the Mexico Open, a T5 at the John Deere Classic and a T2 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

3. Brice Garnett – 70.5%

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A pro since 2006, Brice Garnett played in 17 Tour events in 2024, only making the cut at nine of them. That didn’t mean that it was all bad news for Garnett as he earned his second career PGA Tour victory, winning the Puerto Rican Open in a playoff over Erik Barnes.

2. Ben Kohles – 70.6%

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Ben Kohles worked his way back on the PGA Tour via his play on Kohn Ferry in 2023 and he managed two top-ten finishes which included a runner-up at the Byron Nelson Classic and a tie for sixth place at the Puerto Rican Open.

Aaron Rai – 72.0%

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Aaron Rai was the most accurate driver on the Tour by a good margin in 2024 and it helped him to some terrific results. The Wolverhampton, England native won the Wyndham Championship in August and finished T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June.