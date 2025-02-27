The 13 Best Golf Gloves For 2025

Most players realize that they should be wearing a glove while playing golf, but they also may just run into the clubhouse and buy the lowest-cost model. There are gloves all over the spectrum, however, and they can be used for a variety of reasons. Here are the best golf gloves for 2025.

Image via FootJoy

A little bit of rain shouldn’t stand in the way of a day at the course, but it could also affect your control over your grip. It it smart to keep some FootJoy RainGrip gloves in your bag as they are made for this situation. A pair of two sells for $25.

Jordan 2024 Tour Glove

When you look at a golf course these days you’ll see the Jordan Jumpman logo all over the place whether it be on a hat, polo or a pair of Air Jordan One golf shoes. Those looking to complete the look may be interested in this Jordan glove that sells for $35.

Srixon Cabretta Golf Glove

Image via Srixon

This is a very nice-looking golf glove that is both flexible and breathable allowing for play in any weather. The Srixon-made glove is also made of Lycra and Cabretta leather, meaning that it is high quality despite a very affordable $16.99 price tag.

Under Armour Iso-Chill

Image via Under Armour

Under Armour is a brand that first focused on apparel and certainly has a significant amount of fans in the golf world. But the company has continued to expand over the years including adding golf gloves like this Iso-Chill. A single glove costs $20.

Callaway Dawn Patrol

Image via Callaway

The Callaway Dawn Patrol is another product from a revered company that falls in at a really nice price point. The Dawn Patrol features a series of perforations throughout for breathability and is made from leather for the price point of $12 per glove.

G/FORE Golf Glove

Image via G/FORE

G/FORE, an LA based company came from seemingly out of nowhere to grab a significant portion of the golf shoe market. Like their shoes, the company’s golf glove offer style and colors not often seen on the golf course and a single glove will run around $38.

Image via FootJoy

When picking a golf glove, players will take a number of factors into consideration, but durability is certainly high up on the list. The StaSoft, made by FootJoy, costs around $25 and will last for much longer than similarly priced gloves.

Pins & Aces Premium Tour Glove

Image via Pins & Aces

There may not be a better looking golf glove than the Pins & Aces tour glove, but the glove is also quite functional and durable. Getting back to looks, the glove is made in a variety of colors and with a $25 price tags, players can afford a couple different models.

Nike Tour Classic 4

Do you want to wear Nike gloves on the course but don’t want to spring for the expensive Jordan pair, you can spend $10 less and grab the Tour Classic 4. You won’t be sacrificing all that much as this is a nice looking glove that provides excellent breathability and fit.

Titleist Player’s Flex

Image via PGA Superstore

So much has changed in the look and technology behind golf gloves, especially in the last ten years. Still there are plenty of players out there looking for something more traditional and the Titleist Player’s Flex, a classic-looking glove that also provides nice looks and performance.

Asher Death Grip Glove

Image via Asher

The gloves from Asher are very high quality, with one piece of Cabretta leather being precision cut into the end product. They also look great. For $28, players will have a variety of colors to choose from with this Death Grip look standing out.

Bionic Relief Grip

Made from Cabretta leather, these Bionic Relief Grip gloves are known for the tight grip they allow players to keep on their clubs. Another bonus is the relief pads which keep the hands from getting sore, a must for arthritic players.

Sun Day Red Tour Leather Glove

After a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Nike, Tiger Woods has started his own clothing brand, Sun Day Red. The initial glove offering from the company is visually striking and made of premium leather, though it will run you $45.00.