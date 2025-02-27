The Lowest Golf Scores Ever Recorded on Leading Professional Tours

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It is quite an accomplishment to shoot under 60 on any golf course, particularly on a professional tour. It has only happened 30 times in history, with one player accomplishing the feat twice. Here are the men and won who have carded a round under 60 on a leading professional tour.

58 – Ryo Ishikawa – 2010

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best golfers to ever play on the Asian Tour, Ishikawa shot a 58 at The Crowns tournament in 2010. Ishikawa, who at 33 years old have won the 9th most times on the Asian Tour, would go on to win the tournament by five shots over Paul Sheehan and Hiroyuki Fujita.

58 – Jim Furyk – 2016

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Furyk has been an outstanding golfer for decades and is the winner of the 2003 US Open. During the 2016 Travelers Championship, 24 years into his playing career, he shot a 58 becoming the first and only player to shoot the score at a PGA Tour event.

58 – S.H. Kim – 2021

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

S.H. Kim now plays on the PGA Tour but he was a star on the Asian Tour prior to that. In 2021, he scored a 58 at the Japan Golf Tour’s Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament though he still only finished the event in a tie for 11th place.

58 – Bryson DeChambeau – 2023

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau was an outstanding player on the PGA Tour, rising to the number four player in the world before leaving for LIV. It was during an LIV tournament, the 2023 event in Greenbrier, that DeChambeau tied the record for the lowest score recorded at a significant event.

59 – Al Geiberger – 1977

Geiberger shot a 59 at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic in 1977. Most of the rounds on this list occurred in the last two decades and that makes this feat even more impressive. Geiberger would hold on to win the tournament over Gary Player and Jerry McGee.

59 – Chip Beck – 1991

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

A long-time veteran of the PGA Tour with four career wins and twenty runner-ups, Chip Beck played the round of his life at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1991, shooting a 59. With his outstanding performance in the third round, Beck would finish in a third-place tie.

59 – David Duval – 1999

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

David Duval had plenty of career highlights including becoming the number one golfer in 1999. In that same year, he shot a final round 59 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic finishing in first place, one stroke ahead of Steve Pate.

59 – Annika Sorenstam – 2001

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The winner of 10 majors and 96 overall professional tournaments, Annika Sorenstam is widely in consideration as the greatest female golfer of all-time. Another piece of evidence is her inclusion on this list as she shot a 59 at the Standard Register Ping in 2001.

59 – Masahiro Kuromata – 2003

Image via Alchetron

Masahiro Kuramoto impressively had a round of 59 at the Japan Golf Tour’s 2003 Acorn Invitational at the age of 47. While he did play 65 PGA Tour events during his career, Kuramoto spent most of his career on the Japan Golf Tour where he has the 6th most career event wins.

59 – Peter Karmis – 2009

Image via YouTube

Peter Karmis, a Greek-South African professional golfer played in college for Purdue, but mostly played on the Sunshine and Asian Tours as a pro. Karmis scored a 59 in the final round of the Sunshine Tour’s Lombard Insurance Classic in 2009 propelling him to the event title.

59 – Paul Goydos – 2010

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goydos, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, shot a 59 during the first round of the 2010 John Deere classic recording 12 birdies and 6 pars. The feat made Goydos the fourth and the oldest player in PGA history to record a 59 at a PGA Tour event.

59 – Stuart Appleby – 2010

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Australian Stuart Appleby won nine times on the PGA Tour and finished in a tie for second place at the 2002 Open Championship. Appleby won the 2010 Greenbrier Classic over Jeff Overton by one shot after shooting sa 59 in the tournament’s final round.

59 – Jim Furyk – 2013

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Amaziongly. Jim Furyk appears on this list twice as he is the only player to ever shoot a 58 at a tour event and one of the very few who have shot a 59. Furyk accomplished the feat during the second round of the 2013 BMW Championship where he finished in third place.

59 – Jorge Campillo – 2013

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Conditions were great in Durban South Africa during the second round of the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship as two players shot a 59 that day. The first was Jorge Campillo who would finish the event in a second-place tie.

59 – Colin Nel – 2013

Image via Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour

On the same day Jorge Campillo scored a 59 at the Sunshine Tour’s Nelson Mandela Championship in 2013, South African player Colin Nel did the same thing. Nel would fare much worse than Campillo finishing the tournament in a tie for 40th place.

59 – Justin Thomas – 2017

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Sony Open in Maui, Hawaii is known for being played in thin air and allowing for big rounds for players who hit the ball well. That was the case with Justin Thomas in 2017 as he shot a first round 59 on the way to a tournament victory.

59 – Adam Hadwin – 2017

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Adam Hadwin started the 2017 season off right by notching a 59 during January’s Career Builder Challenge on the way to a second place finish. Later in the year, he would win the Valspar Championship, the first PGA Tour victory in his career.

59 – Brandt Snedeker – 2018

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports.

Brandt Snedeker has some impressive feats on his resume including the 2007 Rookie of the Year award and the 2012 Fed Ex Cup Championship. He added another accomplishment in 2018, shooting a first round 59 on his way to victory at the Wyndham Championship.

59 – Oliver Fisher – 2018

Image via YouTube

A pro since 2012, English player Oliver Fisher has won one professional event in his career, the European Tour’s Czech Open in 2011. Fisher also finished in a tie for seventh at the 2018 Portuguese Masters after shooting a 59 in the second round.

59 – Kevin Chappell – 2019

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK



Kevin Chappell had back surgery in 2018 and did not return until nearly a year later at September 2019’s Military Tribute at Greenbrier. The surgery seems to have worked as Chappell shot a 59 in the tournament’s second round on the way to a tie for 47th.

59 – Scottie Scheffler – 2020

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Still just 28-years-old, Scotie Scheffler has already won 13 PGA Tour events including two wins at the Masters. He achieved the lowest round score of his career, a 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust and it would surprise noone is he repeated the feat sometime in the future.

59 – Yuta Ikeda – 2022

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking 8th all-time in career wins, Yuta Ikeda is one of the most decorated players on the Japan Tour. Ikeda shot his 59 during the 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament’s first round. Despite the good start, he would finish the event in seventh place.

59 – Casey Jarvis – 2023

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Jarvis from South Africa is the youngest player on this list, having shot a 59 at the Sunshine Tour’s Stella Artois Players Championship in 2023 when he was only 20. He would finish the event in a second-place tie and has a bright future ahead of him.

59 – Joaquin Niemann – 2024

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Originally from Chile, Joaquin Niemann has been rising both in PGA and LIV Tours over the last few years. He showed just how talented he was in 2024, winning the LIV event in Mayakoba Japan, acheiving his score of 59 in the first round.

59 – John Catlin – 2024

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

American John Catlin has never played regularly on the PGA Tour but has become a force on the Asisan Tour, wining six events since 2018. Catlin shot a 59 during the third round of the International Series Macau, a tournament he would end up winning.

59 – Cameron Young – 2024

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 2021-22 PGA Tour Rookie of hte Year, Cameron Young has yet to win on the tour, but has some impressive results like a T2 at the 2022 Open Championship. Young finished in a tie for ninth at the 2024 Travelers Championship after shooting a 59 in the third round.

59 – Hayden Springer – 2024

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Hayden Springer made a splash during his first full year on the PGA Tour in 2024, finishing in the top ten four times. That included the John Deere Classic where Springer shot a 59 in the first round on his way to a tie for seventh place.

59 – Patrick Reed – 2024

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Patrick Reed might be a controversial figure in the golf world, but he is also supremely talented. He played in the Link Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour in 2024, winning the event and shooting a 59 in the tournament’s third round.

59 – Connor McKinney – 2024

Image via Instagram

Connor McKinney, who plays on the PGA Tour Australasia was the fourth player to record a round score of 59 during the 2024 season. McKinney accomplished the feat during the second round of the Gippsland Super 6, finishing the tournament in a tie for fifth-place.

59 – Jake Knapp – 2025

© Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Jake Knapp, a 30-year-old American player who won his first PGA Tour event at the 2024 Mexico Open and he’s still rolling in 2025. In late-February, Knapp became the 15th player in PGA history to shoot a 59 at a tour event doing so at the Cognizant Classic.