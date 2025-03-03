The 45 Lowest Rounds Scores in Men’s Major Championship History

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

With Jake Knapp’s feat in February, 2025, 15 players have achieved a round score of 59 in a PGA Tour event with Jim Furyk being the only one to shoot a 58. No one has ever shot under 60 during a major, but many have come close. There are the lowest round scores in men’s major history.

63 – Johnny Miller – 1973

Johnny Miller was a fantastic player from the 60’s and 70’s who was often paired up against Jack Nicklaus. Miller beat out Nicklaus and the rest of the field when he shot a final round 63 at the 1973 U.S. Open, held at Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club.

63 – Bruce Crampton – 1975

Australian Bruce Crampton looked to be in charge at the 1975 PGA Championship at Ohio’s Firestone Country Club, shooting a 63 in the second round to take a three-stroke lead. He would shoot a 75 in the third round, though, allowing Jack Nicklaus to take control. Crampton would finish in second place.

63 – Mark Hayes -1977

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Mark Hayes was outstanding during the second round of the 1977 Open Championship at Turnberry. Unfortunately for the American, he shot a 76, a 72 and a 73 in his other rounds, finishing the major in a tie for 9th place.

63 – Tom Weiskopf – 1980

A fine player who won the 1973 Open Championship and had five runner-ups at other major events, Weiskopf’s terrific score during the first round of the 1980 US Open at Baltusroyal. He fell off the lead with a second-round 75 and would finish the event in 37th place.

63 – Jack Nicklaus – 1980

Jack Nicklaus sure made life a nightmare for other golfers trying to win majors. On the same day that Tom Weiskopf shot a 63 at Baltusroyal in 1980, Nicklaus did the same. The Golden Bear would play consistent golf for the rest of the weekend and win his 16th major win.

63 – Isao Aoki – 1980

Isao Aoki, one of the best players from Japan was playing great golf, coming off a second-place finish at the U.S. Open and during the third round of the Open Championship at Muirfield, he shot a 59. He would finish the event in a tie for 12th place.

63 – Raymond Floyd – 1982

A star player throughout the 70s and 80s, Raymond Floyd shot a 63 in the first round of the 1982 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Floyd would lead the tournament through each round, finishing as the winner, three strokes ahead of Jay Haas and Greg Norman.

63 – Gary Player – 1984

Gary Player had a rough start to the 1984 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek carding a 74 in the first round. And that bad round would cost him as he carded 63, 69 and 71 to finish in second place, four points behind leader Lee Trevino.

63 – Nick Price – 1986

Nick Price was never going to win the 1986 Masters after he shot a 79 in the event’s first round. In the third round he would shoot a 63 at the Masters, one of only two players to do so and that would help him save the weekend with a fifth-place finish, 3 shots behind Jack Nicklaus.

63 – Greg Norman – 1986

The wild thing about Greg Norman shooting a 63 in the second round of the 1986 Open Championship at Turnberry was that he would win the event with an even score over the weekend. The second place finished was Gordon J. Brand with a +5.

63 – Paul Broadhurst – 1990

Paul Broadhurst was just 24 years old when he shot a 63 at the 1990 at St. Andrews and would finish the tournament in a tie for twelfth place. Broadhurst would have his most success on the senior Tour playing both PGA and European events.

63 – Jodie Mudd – 1991

Jodie Mudd’s career highlight was his 1990 win at the Player’s Championship and pretty close was his performance at the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Mudd would shoot a 63 in the final round to finish in a tie for fifth place.

63 – Nick Faldo – 1993

Nick Faldo won six majors, including the Open Championship three times. It was another Open Championship, the 1993 version, where he shot a 63 in the second round but it wasn’t good enough to beat Greg Norman and Faldo finished in second place.

63 – Payne Stewart – 1993

Payne Stewart was a lover of links-style golf, but he never won an Open Championship. 1993 wasn’t going to be his year as the 63 he shot in the final round was only good enough to land him in a 12th-place finish at Royal St. Georges.

63- Vijay Singh – 1993

Vijay Singh would win 3 majors and become a world number one, but he was still introducing himself to the American golf world as he shot a second-round 63 at the PGA Championship at the Inverness Club. Singh would finish fourth on the way to a PGA Rookie of the Year Award.

63 – Michael Bradley – 1995

All eyes were on Michael Bradley as he shot a 63 to take the lead at the 1995 PGA Championship at Los Angeles’ Riviera Country Club. But the American, who would win four times on the PGA Tour during his career, would collapse and finish in a tie for 54th place.

63 – Brad Faxon – 1995

Scores were very low at the 1995 PGA Championship at the Riviera Country Club as Michael Bradley shot a 63 in the event’s first round and Brad Faxon shot a 63 in the event’s final round to finish the major in fifth place, four strokes off the lead.

63 – Greg Norman – 1996

Greg Norman was capable of playing incredible golf on any given day, so it is little surprise that he’s on this list twice. Norman is one of just two men to record a 63 at the very tough Augusta National as he did so in 1996 in a second-place finish.

63 – José María Olazábal – 2000

José María Olazábal, an outstanding Spanish-Basque professional golfer won the Masters twice, in 1994 and 1999. During the third round of the PGA Championship at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club, he shot a 63 that helped him to a tie for fourth place, six shots behind winner Tiger Woods.

63 – Mark O’Meara – 2001

A veteran of the tour who won the 1998 Masters and Open Championship, Mark O’Meara had one of the best rounds of his career at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the 2001 PGA Championship, shooting a 63 in the second round. He would finish the tournament in a tie for 22nd.

63 – Vijay Singh – 2003

Vijay Singh was playing some of his best golf right around 2003 and that was clear at the Olympia Fields Country Club during the 2003 US Open. The three-time major winner recorded a 63 during the event’s second round on his way to a tie for 20th place.

63 – Thomas Bjørn – 2005

Thomas Bjørn, a great Danish golfer never won a major event, but he probably would have if it wasn’t for Tiger Woods. Bjørn finished in a tie for second at the 2005 US Open, built on the strength of a third-round 63 at the Baltusroyal Golf Club, finished one shot behind Phil Mickelson.

63 – Tiger Woods – 2007

Tiger Woods was still at the peak of his powers in 2007 and he proved it by shooting a 63 in the second round of the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills to take a two-stroke lead. He would not relinquish the lead, winning the tournament at 8 under par.

63 – Rory McIlroy – 2010

Rory McIlroy had yet to win a major in 2010, but he was still playing some great golf as evidenced by his 63 during the first round of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. McIlroy proved that he would be a force to be reckoned with with a tie for 3rd place.

63 – Steve Stricker – 2011

A 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, Steve Stricker played some of the best golf of his career, shooting a 63 during the first round of the 2011 PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club, taking a two-stroke lead. He didn’t maintain the lead, finishing in a tie for 12th place.

63 – Jason Dufner – 2013

Jason Dufner lost the 2011 PGA Championship despite a 5 stroke lead late in the final round. He wouldn’t let that happen in 2013 as he won the PGA Championship, held at the Oak Hill Country Club on the strength of a second-round 63.

63 – Hiroshi Iwata – 2015

Hiroshi Iwata played most of his golf on the Japanese Tour, but while playing in the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits he showed that he could play with anyone, shooting a second-round 63 and finishing in a tie for 21st place.

63 – Phil Mickelson – 2016

Phil Mickelson looked to be in good position to win another major when he shot a 63 in the first round of the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He was undone, however, by Henrik Stenson who was playing even better golf that weekend.

63 – Henrk Stenson – 2016

Henrik Stenson picked a great time to become one of the few golfers to shoot a 63 in majors play: the final round of the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. That score helped the Swede hold off Phil Mickelson to win the major.

63 – Robert Streb – 2016

Robert Streb has bounced around on different tours, having won two PGA events during his career. His best finish at a major occurred during the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusroyal. Streb shot a 63 in the second round on the way to a T7 finish.

63 – Justin Thomas – 2017

Since joining the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has been one of the organization’s most consistent players, finishing first in prize money in three different seasons. He did so in 2017, helped by his 63 at the 2017 US Open and a T9 finish.

63 – Li Haotong – 2017

A Chinese player who mostly performed on the European Tour, Li Haotong introduced himself to the entire golf world with a terrific performance at the 2017 Open Championship. He shot a 63 during the final round at Royal Birkdale to finish in third place.

63 – Tommy Fleetwood – 2018

Brooks Koepka won his second-straight US Open in 2018 by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood. He had to hold back a furious charge from Fleetwood who shot a 63 during the fourth round at Shinnecock Hills to finish in second place, one stroke behind.

63 – Brooks Koepka – 2018

Well on his way to becoming one of the best golfers in the world. Brooks Koepka shot a 63 during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship which helped him hold off Tiger Woods for the title. It was Koepka’s third career major and second of the year.

63 – Charl Schwartzel – 2018

Brooks Koepka wasn’t the only golfer to card a 63 during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club as former major winner Charl Schwartzel did as well. Their results were much different, though, as Schwartzel finished in a tie for 42nd.

63 – Brooks Koepka – 2019

Very few golfers have carded a 63 at a major championship and Brooks Koepka is on the even shorter list of golfers who have done it twice. Koepka shot a 63 during the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on his way to another victory at a major event.

63 – Shane Lowry – 2019

Shane Lowry, a fine player from Ireland, broke through to win his first major at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He was near the top of the leaderboard for the entire tournament and a third-round 63 helped him to a six-stroke victory.

63 – Bubba Watson – 2022

Bubba Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 and took a run at winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He shot a 63 during the second round of the tournament but faded down the stretch to finish in a tie for 30th place.

63 – Tommy Fleetwood – 2023

Tommy Fleetwood is an immensely talented player who has yet to break through for his first major championship. He finished the 2023 US Open in a tie for fifth place thanks to a final round 63 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

63 – Jon Rahm – 2023

Jon Rahm has won a Masters and a US Open and almost added an Open Championship in 2023. Rahm shot a 63 in the third round but was unable to get past Brian Harman, and the Spaniard had to settle for a second-place tie.

62 – Branden Grace – 2017

South African Branden Grace achieved a major feat in 2017 when he became the first PGA Tour golfer to shoot a 62 at a major event. Grace did so in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He would finish the event in a tie for 6th.

62 – Rickie Fowler – 2023

Long considered to be the best current player yet to win a major, Rickie Fowler looked like he could change that during the first round of the 2023 US Open where he shot a 62 in the first round. Fowler stayed in the lead over the first three rounds but shot a 75 in the final round to finish in a 5th place tie.

62 – Xander Schauffele – 2023

The 2017-2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Xander Schauffele has long been a threat to win any tournament he entered and he became the third player to ever shoot a 62 at a major during the 2023 US Open, ending the event in a tie for 10th place.

62 – Xander Schauffele – 2024

2024 was the year that Xander Schauffele broke through, winning two majors. He became the first player to shoot a 62 at a major event twice and also took home his first major championship, winning the 2024 PGA Championship after carding a 62 in the first round.

62 – Shane Lowry – 2024

Shane Lowry, who shot a 63 at the 2019 Open Championship bettered that score during the 2024 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club when he shot a 62 in the third round. That would help the Irish golfer to a tie for 6th place.