Every Hole in One in Masters History

Davis Tucker Andrew Davis Tucker-USA TODAY Sports

It is not the oldest tournament on the PGA Tour, but the Masters is most certainly the most prestigious. And notching a hole-in-one at one of the most famous tournaments in golf is one of the biggest feats a duffer could accomplish. Here are the players who have managed the feat.

Hole 4 – The Flowering Crab Apple

© THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hole four at the Masters is a 240-yard Par 3. Players can’t use a driver at the hole due to the length and instead have to use a club like a 3 iron. Hole in ones are scare due to both the length of the hole as well as the winds that normally blow on the course.

1992. Jeff Sluman

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

A terrific golfer who won the 1988 PGA Championship in Oklahoma, Jeff Sluman started the 1992 Masters well going birdie, birdie, par before acing the fourth hole of the Augusta National. The veteran golfer would continue to play well over the weekend, finishing in a tie for fourth place.

Hole 6 – The Juniper

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Juniper is a 180-yard par three at the Augusta National and has been on of the most common holes to see a hole in one. The first golfer to achieve the feat was Leland Gibson during the 1954 tournament and the most recent was Corey Conners in 2021.

1954. Leland Gibson

Image via Toodaysgolfer.ccom

The 1954 Masters was marked by two hole-in-ones, both of which occurred on the course’s 6th hole. While the feat for Gibson was impressive, it wouldn’t help him much during the tournament as he finished in a tie for 46th place.

Billy Joe Patton – 1954

Billy Joe Patton was the second golfer to hit a hole-in-one at the 1954 Masters and he had a much better showing than Leland Gibson. Patton hung with legends Sam Snead and Billy Patton throughout the tournament, finishing in third place.

Charles Coody – 1972

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Coody’s ace during the 1972 Masters was the first at the sixth hole in 18 years. Coody only won three times on the PGA Tour, but one of those wins was the 1971 Masters. He wasn’t able to repeat in ’72 but did finish in a tie for 12th place.

Chris DiMarco – 2004

© Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA / USA TODAY NETWORK



Chris DiMarco, from Huntington, New York, was at the top of his game in the early 2000s, and his 2004 hole-in-one helped him to a tie for 6th at the 2004 Masters. He would be even better the following year finishing in 2nd place at the 2005 Masters.

Jamie Donaldson – 2013

Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson never won a PGA Tour event but did have some nice moments like finishing in a tie for 7th at the 2012 PGA Championship. He also had a hole-in-one at the 2013 Masters, but he still failed to make the cut during the tournament.

Corey Conners – 2021

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Canadian player Corey Conners has shown that the Masters is his best tournament. In addition to a hole-in-one during the 2021 event, Conners finished in the top 10 in three straight Masters, a T10 in 2020, a T8 in 2021. and a T6 in 2022.

Hole 12 – The Golden Bell

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Hole 12 at the Augusta National is a 155-yard par 3. While the relatively short distance allows to the potential to ace the hole, very few players have accomplished the feat. A player hasn’t had a hole-in-one at the Golden Bell since 1988.

Claude Harmon – 1947

Image via augusta.com

There is a bit of a pattern with golfers who hit a hole-in-one at the Masters and had a great performance the following year. Claude Harmon had a hole-in-one on the 12th hole in 1947 before he won the event in 1948 for the only major championship of his career.

William Hyndman – 1959

Image via YouTube

William Hyndman’s hole-in-one came as a 43-year-old amateur in 1959. In fact, Hyndman would never go pro instead carrying on a 50+ year career as an amateur. He was especially strong as he aged, winning both the 1973 and 1983 U.S. Senior Amateur tournaments.

Curtis Strange – 1988

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Strange was a 17-time PGA Tour event winner who was enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007. Strange was never better than in 1988 when he won the first of two straight US Opens. He also had a hole-in-one at the 1988 Masters on his way to a T21 finish.

Hole 16 – The Redbud

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Things can really hairy on the 16h hole at Augusta as the player has to carry a large amount of water and three bunkers surrounding the green. But things could also go really right as more aces have been hit there than any other Masters hole.

Ross Somerville – 1934

Image via Olympic.ca

Ross Somerville’s hole-in-one at the Augusta National happened so long ago that he did so with a mashie niblick (the 1930s version of a 7 iron). A star of the 1920s and 1930s, Somerville won multiple Canadian Amateurs and also captured the 1932 US Amateur title.

Willie Goggin – 1935

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Goggin was a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour whose biggest moment came in 1933 when he came in second at the PGA Championship. He was also strong at the Masters, acing the 16th hole in 1935 and finishing in a tie for fourth in 1940.

Ray Billows – 1940

Image via USGA

A seven-time New York State Amateur winner, Ray Billows earned the opportunity to play in the 1939 and 1940 Masters because of his fine play at US Amateur tournaments. He had an ace in 1940 at Augusta and is considered one of the finest amateurs of his day.

John Dawson – 1949

Julian P. Graham/Public Domain

A career-long amateur, John Dawson notched a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the 1949 Masters. In the same year, he played for the Walker Cup team, captained by Francis Ouimet, that won the event, held at the Winged Foot Golf Course in Mamaroneck, New York.

Clive Clark – 1968

Image via National Club Golfer

After nearly 20 years of no aces at the 16th hole, Clive Clark achieved the feat during the 1968 Masters Tournament. The English golfer failed to make the cut at Augusta, but did come in third place at the 1967 PGA Championship.

Corey Pavin – 1992

–

. Photo Karen Schiely



No PGA golfer had a hole-in-one on 16 in the 1970s or 1980s, but Corey Pavin had an ace during the 1992 Masters. That shot would help Pavin, the 1995 US Open champion, to a third-place finish at Augusta, his best-ever finish at the tournament.

Raymond Floyd – 1986

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary golfer Raymond Floyd may have notched a hole-in-one at the 1986 Masters but it wasn’t his year and he didn’t make the cut. That doesn’t mean ’86 was a lost year for Floyd as he did win the US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills.

Padraig Harrington – 2004

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

When Padraig Harrington aced the 16th hole at Augusta in 2004, he was still regularly playing on the European Tour. He became a full-timer on the PGA Tour in 2005 and won three majors: the 2007 and 2008 Open Championship and the 2008 PGA Championship.

Kirk Triplett – 2004

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Thanks in part to a hole-in-one at the 2004 Masters Masters, Kirk Triplett tied his best-ever performance, finishing in a tie for sixth place. The veteran won three times on the PGA Tour and has been successful on the Champions Tour, winning seven events.

Trevor Immelman – 2005

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The year before he became the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Trevor Immelman aced the 16th hole at the Masters on his way to a T5 finish. Immelman continued to play well at Augusta, winning the 2008 Masters Tournament, his only major win.

Ian Poulter – 2008

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most enjoyable players on the tour, Ian Poulter thrilled the Augusta crowd in 2008 with a hole in one on the 16th hole and he would finish in a tie for 25th place. Later in the year, he would have his best major result, earning a second place finish at the Open Championship.

Nathan Green – 2010

Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman

Australian Nathan Green won once on the PGA Tour at the 2009 RBC Canadian Open. He made the most of his only Masters appearance in 2010 by recording a hole-in-one on 16. He finished the event in a tie for 48th place.

Ryan Moore – 2010

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, made waves at the 2005 Masters as the low amateur with a T13 result. He would finish in a tie for 14th place at the 2010 Masters where he hit a hole in one during the event’s final round.

Adam Scott – 2012

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Adam Scott certainly fits the profile of a player who hit a hole in one at the Masters, as he did in 2012 and then had their best result at the event in the next year. The Australian player would go on to win the Masters in 2013, beating Angel Cabrera in a playoff.

Bo Van Pelt – 2012

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt turned professional in 1998, recording one win on the PGA Tour. He did have some nice moments in Augusta, with three straight top-20 finishes from 2011-2013. Van Pelt aced the 16th hole during the 2012 event and finished T17.

Shane Lowry – 2016

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Irish star Shane Lowry has done many cool things during his career, including becoming one of four players to card a 62 at a major. Lowry is also in the history books as a player who hit a hole in one at the Masters on the 16th hole in 2016.

Davis Love III – 2016

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

A consistent winner throughout his long career, Davis Love III was near the end of his career during the 2016 Masters. The veteran added another feat to his long list of accomplishments, notching a hole in one on the 16th hole.

Louis Oosthuizen – 2016

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Oosthuizen, the South African star affectionately nicknamed Shrek, made history in 2016 when he became the third player to ace the 16th hole at the 2016 Masters. He would finish the major event in a tie for 15th place.

Matt Kuchar – 2017

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

A nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matt Kuchar was a consistently capable player during the 20102. He would play very well during the 2017 Masters, finishing in a fourth place tie and adding a hole-in-one at the Masters to his resume.

Charley Hoffman – 2018

© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Charley Hoffman had a memorable Masters performance in 2017, leading by four strokes after the first round and finishing in a tie for 22nd. He was better in 2018, making a hole in one on the 16th hole and ending up in a tie for 12th place.

Justin Thomas – 2019

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas is an accomplished player with 15 PGA wins and two major championships. He has yet to win the Masters, but he did have a memorable moment there in 2019 when he aced the 16th hole and finished in a tie for 12th place.

Bryson DeChambeau – 2019

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

As the individual winner of the 2015 NCAA Men’s National Golf Championship, big things were expected of Bryson DeChambeau and he’s certainly made good on those expectations. During a 2019 appearance at the Masters, DeChambeau finished in a tie for 29th place and aced the 16th hole.

Tommy Fleetwood – 2021

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The 2021 Masters Tournament was the last to feature a hole in one and saw two on two different holes. Corey Conners aced the 6th hole and Tommy Fleetwood had a hole-in-one on the 16th. The Englishman finished in