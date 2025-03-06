Every Golfer to Make a Hole-In-One at the U.S. Open

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The U.S. Open has been played since 1895, not counting a few years taken off during World War II. And while there is not a hole-in-one every year, it has happened with some frequency. Here is every golfer to record an ace at the U.S. Open.

Jack Hobens – 1907 – Philadelphia Cricket Club

Like many players in the early days of the United States Open, Jack Hobens hailed from Scotland, the sport’s birthplace. The Scot would become the first man to record a hole-in-one at the tournament and finished fourth place in the 1907 event.

Eddie Towns – 1922 – Skokie Country Club

It would be 15 years until another ace was hit during the U.S. Open, with Eddie Towns achieving the feat in 1922. Originally from Scotland, Towns regularly played golf events around the States and worked as a golf pro before his untimely death in 1932 at just 40 years old.

Leo Diegel – 1932 – Inverness Club

Leo Diegel was one of the finest players of his day, winning the PGA Championship in 1928 and 1929. During the 1932 U.S. Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, he tried for a title, acing the 13th hole. He would narrowly miss a playoff and finished the event in third place.

Zell Eaton – 1936 – Baltusrol Golf Club

Zell Eaton was a golf instructor who decided to try his hand at professional golf in 1934 after winning the Western Amateur. Eaton’s most memorable moment came in 1936 when he had a hole in one at the 1936 U.S. Open at Baltusroyal in Springfield, New Jersey.

Dick Chapman – 1954 – Baltusrol Golf Club

Dick Chapman hit the first U.S. Open hole-in-one in 18 years during the 1954 event and he did it at Baltusrol, the same place it happened in 1936. Chapman had an impressive golf career, winning the 1940 U.S. Amateur and the 1950 British Amateur and T21 in the 1954 US Open.

Johnny Weitzel – 1954 – Baltusroyal Golf Club

Johnny Weitzel, a golf pro from Pennsylvania, hit the second hole-in-one during the 1954 U.S. Open at Baltusroyal. Weitzel was on a nice run in 1954, finishing in third place at both the Mexican Open and the Phoenix Open before playing in the 1955 Masters.

Billy Kuntz – 1956 – Oak Hill Country Club

Billy Kuntz was an amateur when he played in the 1956 U.S. Open at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. He shocked the crowd with a hole in one on the difficult 11th hole, though he wouldn’t make the cut.

Jerry McGee – 1972 – Pebble Beach

Jerry McGee had a fine career on the PGA Tour, winning four events and he had top six finishes at the 1972 Masters and the 1977 PGA Championship. McGee had another shining moment at the 1972 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach acing the fifth hole.

Bobby Mitchell – 1972 – Pebble Beach

There was an 16 year gap between Billy Kuntz’s U.S. Open hole-in-one and Jerry McGee’s ace at the 1972 event. Bobby Mitchell, though, was able to match McGee’s feat with an ace of his own. Mitchell would also finish in a tie for second at the 1972 Masters.

Pat Fitzsimmons – 1975 – Medinah, Illinois

Pat Fitzsimmons had one career PGA Tour win, the 1975 Los Angeles Open. That same year, he had his best major result, leading the U.S. Open at one point, hitting a hole in one, and finishing the event in a tie for ninth place.

Bobby Wadkins – 1978 – Cherry Hills Country Club

The 208-yard 15th hole at Cherry Hills features a significant water hazard and is tricky for any player. Bobby Wadkins mastered the hole at least for one round in 1978 and finished the tournament in a tie for 46th place.

Tom Weiskpopf – 1978 – Cherry Hills, Country Club

Hall of Fame golfer Tom Weiskopf had the first U.S. Open hole-in-one of his career, but not the last at the 1978 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. He would have a terrific showing at the event, finishing in a tie for fourth place, the second of four straight top-5 finishes at the U.S. Open.

Gary Player – 1979 – Inverness Club

The challenging 3rd hole at Toledo’s Inverness Club is only 185 yards, but is well protected by bunkers. It couldn’t tame the legendary Gary Player in 1979 as he aced the hole on his way to a tie for second place, his final top-ten at a U.S. Open.

Tom Watson – 1980 – Baltusrol Country Club

Tom Watson owned the Open Championship, winning the event five times in his career. Watson was at the peak of his powers in 1980, acing the 194-yard fourth hole at Baltusrol. His fine play continued over the weekend, and he finished T3.

Johnny Miller – 1982 – Pebble Beach

A 25-time PGA event and 2-time major winner, Johnny Miller was among the best players of the 70s and early 80s. The 1982 U.S. Open wasn’t his best as he finished in a tie for 45th, but he did add a hole-in-one on the 205-yard 12th hole.

Bill Brodell – 1982 – Pebble Beach

The 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach featured three hole-in-ones, though each ace occurred on different holes. Bill Brodell, who recorded his ace on the 5th hole, would later say that it was the biggest accomplishment of his playing days.

Tom Weiskopf – 1982 – Pebble Beach

Tom Weiskopf hit the 3rd hole-in-one of the tournament and the second U.S. Open ace of his career at the 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. It was an impressive feat, but this wasn’t the best tournament for Weiskopf as he finished the event in a tie for 39th place.

Scott Simpson – 1983 – Oakmont

Scott Simpson had what was then, the highlight of his career at the U.S. Open in 1983 when he aced the 16th hole at Oakmont. He would top that feat by winning the 1987 U.S. Open held at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.

A ten-time winner on the PGA Tour, Mark McCumber would be the only player to hit a hole-in-one at the 1984 U.S. Open, held at Winged Foot Golf Course in New York. McCumber would have his best finish at the U.S. Open in 1989 with a second-place tie.

Ben Crenshaw – 1985 – Oakland Hills Country Club

A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Ben Crenshaw won the Masters in 1984 and 1995. He hit a hole-in-one during the 1985 U.S. Open held at the Oakland Hills Country Club, but it was an otherwise forgettable tournament for him as he didn’t make the cut.

Doug Weaver – 1989 – Oak Hill Country Club

Doug Weaver only made 11 cuts out of 35 during his time on the PGA Tour and didn’t make the top ten in any of those events. Still, Weaver became a part of golf history when he aced the 6th hole at Oak Hill Country Club during the 1989 U.S. Open.

Mark Wiebe – 1989 – Oak Hill Country Club

Playing just a few groups behind Weaver, Mark Wiebe hit a hole-in-one on the 6th hole at Oak Hill Country Club, also marking himself down in the history books. Wiebe would finish the 1989 U.S. Open in a tie for 33rd place.

Jerry Pate – 1989 – Oak Hill Country Club

Jerry Pate had already done something remarkable at the U.S. Open, winning the 1976 event as a 22-year-old. A few groups after Wiebe had sunk his hole-in-one, Pate did the same thing, becoming the third man to ace six on the same day.

Nick Price – 1989 – Oak Hill Country Club

Within two hours of Doug Weaver hitting a hole-in-one on the 6th hole with a seven iron, Nick Price became the 4th man to do so in the same day. While Price won three major tournaments in his career, 1989 wasn’t his year at the U.S. Open as he failed to make the cut.

Jay Don Blake – 1990 – Medinah, Illinois

Jay Don Blake had a nice moment at the 1990 U.S. Open, acing the 190-yard 8th hole, but that was it; he didn’t make the cut. Blake, a long-time player on the Tour, would only win one PGA event, the Shearson Lehman Brothers Open in 1991.

John Inman – 1991 – Hazeltine National

The winner of the 1984 Haskins Award, given to the country’s best college golfer, John Inman would win twice during his time on the PGA Tour. A year after his career best T14 finish at the 1990 U.S. Open, Inman had a hole-in-one at the fourth hole at Hazeltine during the 1991 Open.

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1991 – Hazeltine National

The fourth hole at Hazeltine was an active one during the 1991 tournament as Fuzzy Zoeller aced that same hole John Inman did on the following day. The two-time major champion finished the tournament strong, in a tie for fifth place.

Mike Hulbert – 1993 – Baltusrol

Mike Hulbert had his best-ever major finish at the 1992 U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 6th place. He would start the 1993 event at Baltusroyal strong, recording a hole-in-one on the twelfth tee in the first round. He would fade later, ending T62.

Sandy Lyle – 1993 – Baltusrol

Sandy Lyle was an outstanding player on multiple tours who won the 1988 Masters and the 1985 Open Championship. He would add another impressive feat at the 1993 U.S. Open acing the 12th hole in the event’s final round.

Gary Hallberg – 1995 – Shinnecock Hills

Gary Hallberg was the individual medalist at the 1979 NCAA Division 1 Golf Championship and was the Rookie of the Year on the 1980 PGA Tour. One of his main accomplishments in his later career was his 1995 U.S. Open ace while playing at Shinnecock Hills.

Chris Perry – 1998 – The Olympic Club

Chris Perry was playing some of the best golf of his career in the late 90s and early 2000s including a top 25 finish at the 1998 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. On the way to that finish, Perry had a hole-in-one on the thirteenth hole in the third round.

Todd Fischer – 2000 – Pebble Beach

Todd Fischer hit a hole-in-one during the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. His ace came on the 108-yard 7th hole on the course, making it the shortest ace in U.S. Open history. Fischer would fail to make the cut at any major.

Phil Mickelson – 2001 – Southern Hills

Phil Mickelson is known for his willingness to take shots that few other golfers would. That propensity for the dramatic was on display at Tulsa’s Southern Hills when Lefty made a hole-in-one on the 174-yard sixth hole.

Olin Browne – 2001 – Southern Hills



Olin Browne made it so that Phil Mickelson wasn’t the only golfer to ace a hole at the 2001 U.S. Open, though he did it on the 11th rather than the sixth hole. Browne, who finished in a 5th place tie during the 1997 U.S. Open, would finish the 2001 event T24.

Shigeki Maruyama – 2002 – Bethpage Black

Maruyama, who achieved most of his success on the Japan Tour, had a terrific nickname; the smiling assassin. The Japanese player regularly came over for major event and made a splash at the 2002 U.S. Open acing the blank hole at Bethpage Black.

Andy Miller – 2002 – Bethpage Black

It can be not easy to follow a famous father, but Andy Miller matched one of his Dad Johnny’s achievements by notching a hole-in-one at a U.S. Open. Andy carded his on the 205 yard third hole at Bethpage Black.

Scott Hoch – 2002 – Bethpage Black

Scott Hoch was the third player to hit an ace at the 2002 U.S. Open, doing it on a different hole than either Maruyama or Miller. Hoch’s hole-in-one came on the 17th hole. The veteran golfer would tie for fifth place at the 2002 Open, matching his 1997 finish.

Spencer Levin – 2004 – Shinnecock Hills

Spencer Levin played in the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills while still an amateur. He shocked the field with a birdie on the course’s 17th hole and finished as the lowest amateur at the event, with a T13 ranking.

Peter Jacobsen – 2005 – Pinehurst No. 2

Peter Jacobson won the Tour’s 2003 Comeback Player of the Year Award thanks to his continued strong play well into his 40s. Jacobsen was 51 during the 2005 U.S. Open when he became the first player to ace the 9th hole at Pinehurst.

Swedish player Peter Hedblom had his career-best major finish at the 2005 U.S. Open (T11) and continued to roll in 2006 with another top-25 finish (T21). Hedblom also had a fun moment in the third round of the tournament, acing the third hole.

Thongchai Jadee – 2010 – Pebble Beach

There was a three-year gap between hole-in-ones at the U.S. Open, but Thai golfer Thongchai Jadee ended that streak with a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach’s 5th hole. Jadee would have his best result at a U.S. Open in 2010 with a T47.

John Peterson – 2012 – The Olympic Club

John Peterson was a star golfer at LSU and qualified for the 2012 through sectional qualifiers. Peterson would have a remarkable time at the Olympic Club, hitting a hole-in-one on the 13th hole. Even better, he would finish his first major championship in a tie for fourth.

Shawn Stefani – 2013 – Merion Golf Club

Shawn Stefani was having a terrible time at the 2013 U.S. Open at Pennsylvania’s Merion Golf Club, sitting at 20 over par when he sank a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the final round. Stefani would finish T59, but also with a fantastic memory.

Zach Johnson – 2014 – Pinehurst No. 2

Zach Johnson has accomplished several remarkable things during his career, such as winning the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. He added another great highlight during the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, recording a hole-in-one on the 9th hole.

Rory Sabbatini – 2019 – Pebble Beach

There was a five-year gap in between hole in ones until Rory Sabbatini ended that with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Pebble Beach. A long-time PGA pro who nearly won the 2007 Masters, Sabbatini would end the 2019 U.S. Open in a tie for 43rd place.

Patrick Reed, who won the 2018 Masters, had a nice weekend at the 2020 U.S. Open held at Winged Foot, finishing T13 and acing the 7th hole. Since the event was held with no spectators due to COVID-19, Reed would tell reporters it was a shame the fans couldn’t see it live.

New to the tour in 2020, Will Zalatoris put himself on the radar of golf fans with a hole-in-one on the 7th hole at Winged Foot. Amazingly, he would almost have another ace in the same round, hitting the pin on 13. Zalatois would finish the event in a sixth place tie.

Cameron Young – 2022 – Brookline Country Club

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young feels primed to win his first major soon. Despite his 2022 ace during the 2022 U.S. Open on the 6th hole at Brookline, Young would fail to make the tournament’s cut.

Sam Burns – 2023 – Los Angeles Country Club

Sam Burns, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, is known for his terrific short game. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone what his 2023 hole-in-one at the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club came on the 124-yard 14th hole.

Matthieu Pavon – 2023 – Los Angeles Country Club

A Frenchman who has experienced some success on the European Tour, Matthieu Pavon is now starting to do the same thing on the PGA Tour. He would also ace the 15th hole in 2023, though he didn’t make the cut. He’d be much better in 2024, finishing in 5th place.

Matt Fitzpatrick – 2023 – Pebble Beach

Matt Fitzpatrick entered the 2023 U.S. Open Championship as the defending champion, having won the 2022 event in Brookline, Massachusetts. He wouldn’t repeat in 2023, but he did match Pavon and Burns’s aces with one of his own, and he finished T17.

Sepp Straka – 2024 – Pinehurst No. 2

Big things are expected of Sepp Straka in the future, and they are pretty much already happening. He did have an exciting moment during the 2024 U.S. Open, making a hole-in-one on the ninth hole, but it was an otherwise forgettable weekend, as he finished T56.

Francesco Molinari – 2024 – Pinehurst No. 2

In the same tournament where Sepp Straka hit a hole-in-one on the 9th, Francesco Molinari did the same thing. The ace helped the Italian player make the cut, but he had a tough weekend and finished in a tie for 64th.