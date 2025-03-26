Every Female Golfer Whose Won 4 Or More Majors

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The LPGA was founded in 1950, and the 13 original members are credited as co-founders. The Tour has held four or five major championships ever since then. These are the players who have won at least four major titles.

Four Titles

Six women players have won exactly four majors, and only 16 have won more. The majority of the players to have achieved the feat are from the United States; however, one British player was able to join the club.

Hollis Stacy

Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, Hollis Stacy joined the LPGA Tour after graduating from Rollins College in 1974. Stacy would win the U.S. Women’s Open in 1977, 1978 and 1984. The golfer added another major win at the du Maurier Classic in 1983.

Meg Mallon

Meg Mallon joined the LPGA in 1987 after starring at Ohio State. She had her first major breakthrough in 1991 when she won the PGA Championship and the US Open. She would add wins at the 2000 du Maurier Classic and the 2004 US Open to bring her total to four.

Sandra Haynie

A top amateur player from Texas, Sandra Haynie joined the pro tour at 18 and won her first event at 19. By 22, she had won the 1965 PGA Championship and the event in 1974. Haynie also won majors at the 1974 US Open and 1982 du Maurier Classic.

Laura Davies

When Laura Davies won the 1987 Women’s US Open, she wasn’t yet a member of the LPGA Tour. The organization quickly gave the English player membership. She would add three more major wins: the 1994 and 1996 PGA Championships and the 1996 du Maurier Classic.

Donna Caponi

Donna Caponi’s first win on the LPGA Tour was the Women’s U.S. Open in 1969, and she followed that up with a second straight win at the major event in 1970. Caponi, a 2001 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame, also won the 1979 and 1981 PGA Championships.

Susie Berning

When she turned pro and won the 1964 LPGA Rookie of the Year Award, Susie Berning was known by her maiden name, Susie Maxwell. The following year, she captured her first major, the Western Open. She would then win the U.S. Women’s Open in 1968, 1972, and 1973.

Five Titles

There are three women in the LPGA history who have won five major championships. Interestingly, while American women dominate this entire list, two of the players to win five titles hailed from Asian countries. Here are the three.

Yani Tseng

Taiwanese-player Yani Tseng won a major event during her first season on the LPGA Tour; the 2008 Women’s PGA Championship. She’d win a second PGA in 2011 and in between those titles, she took home the 2010 Chevron Championship. She also went back to back at the British Open in 2010 and 2011.

Se Ri Pak

Se Ri Pak started her career on the Korean Tour before coming to the LPGA in 1998. In that same year, she won the PGA Championship and US Open. She won two more PGA Championships in 2002 and 2006 and won a British Open in 2001.

Amy Alcott

A World Golf Hall of Fame and 29-time winner on the LPGA, Alcott was awesome at the Chevron Championship, winning in 1983, 1988 and 1991. She would add two more major wins, the 1979 du Maurier Classic and the 1980 US Open.

6 Titles

Four American women in the LPGA’s history have won six titles. They did it in quite a tight time frame, as all of the wins came between the years of 1965 and 1996. These are the players with six major championship wins.

Kathy Whitworth

Kathy Whitworth won the PGA Championship in 1967, 1971 and 1975, the Titleholders Cup in 1965 and 1966 and the Western Open in 1967. Whitworth also won 88 LPGA events from 1962 through 1985, ranking first all-time.

Patty Sheehan

Patty Sheehan joined the LPGA in 1980 after an outstanding high school and college career. She won the first of three PGA Championships in 1983 and also in 1984 and 1993. She also won the US Open twice, in 1992 and 1994, and she captured the 1996 Chevron Classic.

Betsy King

Betsy King joined the LPGA Tour in the late 1970s, but she didn’t start dominating until the late 80s. She was a three-time Chevron Championship Winner (87,90,97), a two-time US Open Winner (89,90) and she won the 1992 PGA Championship.

Pat Bradley

Upon winning the PGA Championship in 1986, Pat Bradley became the third female player to complete a career grand slam. She also won the Du Maurier Classic in 1980, 1985 and 1986, the US Open in 1981, and the Chevron Championship in 1986.

Seven Titles

We are starting to get into rarified air in regard to female golfers who have won seven Titles, as only nine players in LPGA history have accomplished the feat. All of the titles have come recently, as they occurred between the years of 1984 and 2015.

Juli Inkster

Juli Inkster was a rookie in 1983, winning the Chevron Championship and du Maurier Classic in 1984. She would win the Chevron again in 1989, the PGA Championship in 1999 and 2000, and the US Women’s Open in 1999 and 2002.

Karrie Webb

Karrie Webb played her first two professional seasons in her native Australia before moving to the LPGA in 1996. Webb would win seven majors during her career, the Chevron Championship (2000, 2001), the PGA Championship (2001), the US Open (2000, 2001), the du Maurier Classic (1999) and the British Open (2002).

Inbee Park

A phenom from South Korea, Inbee Park was a smash from the start on the LPGA. She won the PGA Championship from 2013-2015, she won the US Open in 2008 and 2013, the Chevron Championship in 2013 and the British Open in 2015.

Eight Titles

Betsy Rawls

Betsy Rawls stands as the only female golfer to achieve eight major wins on the PGA Tour. A dominant force in the 50’s she won 4 US Opens (51, 53, 57, 60), two Western Opens (52, 59), and won the PGA Championship in 1959 and 1969.

The Top Five

There are five women in the history of the LPGA who have won more than eight major championships. The majority of the titles came from between the 1930s and the 1960s, but there is one player who won her titles in the current century.

Babe Zaharias – 10 Titles

Babe Zaharias, an Olympic Gold medalist in track and field, also loved golf. She dominated the tour’s early days winning the Western Open in 1940, 1944, 1945 and 1950, the Titleholder’s Championship in 1947, 1950 and 1952 and the US Women’s Open in 1948, 1950 and 1954.

Annika Sorenstam – 10 Titles

A household name in the 90s and early 2000s, Annika Sorenstam won the Chevron Championship in 2001, 2002 and 2005. She also won the PGA Championship in 2003, 2004 and 2005, the US Open in 1995, 1996 and 2006. She also added a British Open in 2003.

Louise Suggs – 11 Titles

Louise Suggs was a dominant player in 40s and 50s and helped to co-found the LPGA. She won the Western Open four times (46,47,49,53), the Titleholders Championship four times (46,54,56,59), the Women’s PGA Championship in 1957 and the U.S. Open in 1949 and 1952.

Mickey Wright – 13 Titles

Mickey Wright turned pro in 1954 after winning the World Amateur and would win 13 Titles, capturing the Western Open in 62, 63, and 66, the Titleholders Championship in 61 and 62, and the PGA Championship in 58, 59, 61, and 64.

Patty Berg – 15 Titles

Patty Berg won her final major championship in 1958 and has been the leader of total LPGA major wins ever since then. She won the Titleholders Championship and Western Open seven times each and added a U.S. Open title to her ledger in 1946.