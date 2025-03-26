The Dating History of Tiger Woods

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods gets ready to tee off the ninth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Tiger Woods is a golfer, he is also a public figure, so his love life is often on the public radar. Woods, who is currently injured with a ruptured Achilles tendon, made waves again this week by announcing that he is dating Vanessa Trump.

Dating During College

Tiger Woods was already quite famous as a golfer when he was in college at Stanford, but he did have a relationship with a fellow student named Irene Folstrom. The couple would break up when Woods would leave school to become a professional golfer.

Tiger Woods was one of the most eligible young bachelors in the country in the late 1990s, and he dated another fellow star, LeAnne Rimes. While they went out a few times, Rimes’ father felt their 7-year age gap was too big and they stopped seeing each other.

Brooke Langton is an actress who achieved notoriety during the 1990s, appearing regularly on Melrose Place and The Net. She briefly dated Woods prior to his relationship with his future wife. Langton’s last recurring role was in the show The Last Ship.

A Fellow Golfer Played Matchmaker for Woods

One of the top players of the early 2000’s, Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik introduced Woods to his nanny, Elin Nordegren and the two hit it off right away. Woods and Nordgren would date for a short period before marrying in 2003.

Nordegren and Woods Had Two Children Together

A few years after marrying, Nordegren and Woods had two children: a daughter, Sam, in 2007 and a son, Charlie, in 2009. Like his father, Charlie is a terrific golfer and has already played in a number of father-son tournaments with him.

Woods Faces a Scandal

In 2009, Tiger Woods made the kind of news that no person wants to make when his wife attacked him with a golf club on Thanksgiving. Elin has found out that not only had he cheated on her, but was a serial cheater who had several affairs.

Many More Women Come Out

Soon after the incident with his wife, many more women came out to discuss their affairs with Woods, including multiple adult film actresses. Rachel Uchitel, a television news correspondent and VIP host, was revealed to have had a long-term relationship with Woods.

Tiger Entered a Relationship With Another Famous Athlete

Woods had been divorced from his wife, Elin, for a couple of years when he announced that he had entered into a relationship with another athlete, Lindsay Vonn. The downhill skier had won a gold medal at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Tiger Then has a Quiet Relationship

After a breakup with Vonn, Woods would date a woman named Kirstin Smith, a Dallas-based clothing designer. While the golfer would never go public with the relationship, he would later tweet that he was no longer dating Smith, confirming the relationship.

Erica Herman and Woods Were Together for Years

Erica Herman, who was the general manager of Wood’s restaurant in Florida, would enter into a long-term relationship with Woods, even visiting the White House with him. There was some controversy during their breakup as Herman attempted to nullify her NDA.

Woods Recently Announced he Has a New Famous Girlfriend

A story about Woods dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., began to circulate, and Woods would respond to the story by confirming via social media. At the same time, the golfer requested that his and his new girlfriend’s privacy be respected.