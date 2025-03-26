The Current Betting Favorites for the 2025 Masters

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

After a stunning performance in 2024, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at the 2025 Masters and pretty much any other tournament he enters. That doesn’t guarantee he is going to win, though. Here are the current 15 betting favorites in advance of the event.

Tommy Fleetwood – +3500

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

34-year-old Tommy Fleetwood has top-five finishes in all four major tournaments, but he has yet to break through as a winner. That could change during the 2025 Masters, as he ended the 2024 event in a tie for third place.

Jordan Spieth – +3500

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth has proven that he could win the Masters in the past, having won the tournament in 2015. He has had some fine recent results at the tournament, with a T3 in 2021 and a T4 in 2023, but he failed to make the cut during the 2024 event.

Patrick Cantlay – +3000

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Patrick Cantlay is another outstanding player who has yet to break through at a major. The 33-year-old has eight career PGA Tournament wins, though none have come since 2022. His best results at the Masters came in 2019 when he finished in a tie for ninth place.

Justin Thomas – +2700

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A three-time PGA Tour money list leader, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022. He comes into the Masters on a roll as he already has four top-ten finishes in 2025, including second-place finishes at the American Express and the Valspar Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama – +2700

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Hideki Matsuyama is another player who has tamed the Augusta National, winning the green jacket in 2021. The Japanese superstar already has a win during the 2025 season, not only winning The Sentry, but setting a PGA Tour record by scoring 35 under par.

Cameron Smith – +2400

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

An LIV Tour player, Cameron Smith came close to winning the Masters before, finishing in a tie for second, five shots behind Dustin Johnson during the 2020 tournament. He’s won three events on the LIV Tour, in 2022 in Chicago and in Bedminster and London in 2023.

Brooks Koepka – +2400

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka is 34-years-old, but has already won five majors during his career, two PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens. He has yet to win the Masters, but does have two second place ties, during the 2019 and 2023 events.

Viktor Hovland – +2400

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Norweigen player Viktor Hovland was the 2023 Fed Ex Cup winner and won the 2025 Valspar Championship in impressive fashion over Justin Thomas. Hovland’s best results at the Masters came in 2023 when he finished in a 7th place tie.

Collin Morikawa – +2200

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa can blast the ball off the tee and is also one of the best putters in the sport. He came close to winning the Masters in 2024, going into the final round down one stroke, but he had a rough fourth round and finished T3.

Bryson DeChambeau – +1700

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

No course can contain Bryson DeChambeau’s driver, including the Augusta National. DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024, has yet to win the Masters but he did tie for 6th place at the tournament during the 2024 event.

Ludvig Aberg – +1300

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 2024 Masters was the first major championship Ludvig Aberg ever played in, and he turned the golf world on its head by finishing in second place. After winning the Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Aberg moved to the top of the Tour’s money list.

Jon Rahm – +1300

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Jon Rahm in one of the most recent winners of the Masters having won the tournament in 2023 by four strokes over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. The Spaniard will be looking to play better than he did in 2024 when he finished in a 45th-place tie.

Xander Schauffele – +1200

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

31-year-old Xander Schauffele not only won his first career major at the 2024 PGA Championship last year, he added a second at the 2024 Open Championship. Schauffele is considered to be one of the three most likely players to win the 2025 Masters.

Rory McIlroy – +1000

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Now 35-years-old and a 28-time winner on the PGA Tour, the once young upstart Rory McIlroy is now considered to be a veteran. He has been playing outstanding golf so far in 2025, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am as well as the Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler – +400

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Who else but Scottie Scheffler could be considered the favorite to win the 2025 Masters. He is coming off a memorable 2024 where he won seven PGA Tour events including the Masters. Scheffler will be defending this year and hopes to keep the green jacket to himself.