The Most Controversial Moments In Golf History

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Like most sports, golf is not without its controversial moments. And perhaps moreso than in any other sport, many of the game’s greatest players are somehow connected. These are some of the biggest scandals in golf history.

The Men’s Reaction to Annika Sorenstam

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Annika Sorenstam, a dominant force on the LPGA, was invited to play in the PGA’s Colonial Tournament. Multiple male players, notably Vijay Singh and Scott Hoch, had a bit of a meltdown. Sorenstam would fail to make the cut, but the misogyny remained.

Lucas Glover’s Rough Home Situation

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Lucas Glover is a terrific golfer who won the 2009 U.S. Open. However, after a poor performance at the 2018 Players Championship, his wife, Krista, would get violent with him and his mother, who attempted to intervene. She was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Arnold Palmer’s 1958 Masters Win

The Tennessean

The 1958 Masters would be the first major championship win of Arnold Palmer’s illustrious career. It didn’t come without questions. After a judge ruled against Palmer on the 12th hole in the final round, Palmer double bogeyed. He then tried again from the same spot, this time making par. It was ruled that his second shot would count, and he won the tournament by one shot.

A Player Gets Nabbed for PEDS

Performance-enhancing drugs have been a problem in several sports, and golf is no exception. Bhavik Patel, a player on the Kohn Ferry and Web.com tours, was suspended for a year for using PEDs in 2015. Patel said he had taken them to recover more quickly from an injury.

The Jane Blalock Cheating Scandal

© Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC



Jane Blalock was atop the LPGA Money Winners list in 1972 when the organization accused her of cheating by improperly marking her ball. She would fight back and return to the tour, though her reputation was severely affected, and she would fail to ever win a major tournament.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

As a young Tiger Woods dominated the mostly white sport of golf at the 1997 Masters, veteran Fuzzy Zoeller called him a little boy and remarked, “[If he wins] Pat him on the back, say congratulations and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Or collard greens or whatever they serve.”

John Daly Picks a Fight

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

John Daly was one of the most talented players on the tour, but also the most volatile. During the 1994 NEC World Series of Golf, Daly hit into the group playing in front of them, almost hitting player Jeff Roth and leading to an on-course fight with Roth’s Father.

Phil Mickelson Money Issues

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, it was revealed that star golfer Phil Mickelson was connected to an insider trading scheme and had to pay back $1M in fines, but wasn’t charged. Billy Walters, a gambler, would later allege that Mickelson had lost more than $100 million in gambling losses.

Dustin Johnson’s Voluntary Leave

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Dustin Johnson was considered one of the most talented players in the world in 2014 when he surprisingly announced he was talking time off for personal reasons. Journalists in the golf world reported that he had failed a third drug test, but the PGA Tour never confirmed the reporting.

The 1968 Masters

Image via PGA.com

Roberto De Vicenzo endured a golfer’s nightmare after it appeared he had tied Bob Goalby for the lead on the final hole. But the Italian’s playing partner, Tommy Aaron, had incorrectly marked Di Vicenzo’s scorecard. He didn’t correct the mistake and ended up in second place instead of a playoff.

Scottie Scheffler is Arrested

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler not only had a nine-win season in 2024, he also experienced the weirdest moment of his career. The golfer was arrested at the Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship after officers said he ignored their instructions. Scheffler was released and finished the tournament T8.

Greg Norman’s Massive Divorce Settlement

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

When Greg Norman’s wife, Laura Andrassy, found out he was cheating on her with Chris Evert, she filed for divorce and won $100 million in a settlement. The Shark would marry the tennis star, but that would lead to another divorce just 15 months later.

Casey Martin Has to Sue to Play

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

An outstanding college player, Casey Martin had a circulatory disorder that made it painful for him to walk. He sued for the right to use a cart in professional play, and his case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where he won. After a short playing career, Martin became the Oregon Ducks’ head coach, leading them to a National Championship in 2016.

The Augusta National’s Treatment of Women

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The most famous golf course in America, Augusta National, staunchly refused to allow female members. Strident in the face of controversy for several years, the course finally admitted its first two female members, Condoleeza Rice and Darla Moore, in 2012.

Tiger Woods Cheating Scandal

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The golf world was wholly rocked on Thanksgiving, 2013, when it was revealed that Tiger Woods had crashed his career while running from his wife. She had found out that he had carried out affairs with numerous women, tarnishing that player’s brand forever.