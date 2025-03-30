The Winners of the NCAA’s Haskins Award

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Haskins Award, named for former teaching professional Fred Haskins, is awarded to the top college golfer annually. The honor does not mean that the player awarded will have a strong pro career, but it has been won by players like Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. This is every winner since 2000.

2000 – Charles Howell III – Oklahoma State

Charles Howell III was not only an outstanding player, he also had a great story, hailing from Augusta, Georgia. He would win the Haskins at Oklahoma State and is still playing professionally, now performing on the LIV Tour.

2001 – Bryce Molder – Georgia Tech

Bryce Molder was born with Poland Syndrome, which affects his pectoral muscle and left hand, but he still became the top golfer in the country for Georgia Tech in 2001. Molder won the 2011 Frys.com Open and finished a career best T12 at the 2010 PGA Championship.

2002 – Graeme McDowell – University of Alabama-Birmingham

Originally from Northern Ireland, Graeme McDowell starred during his college career at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. He has had a fine career playing on the PGA, LIV and European Tours and won a major at the 2010 United States Open.

2003 – Hunter Mahan – Oklahoma State University

Hunter Mahan became the latest player in a long line of Oklahoma State players to win the Haskins Award. He would go on to a fine career in professional golf, winning six PGA Tour events and finishing in a tie for fourth at the 2013 U.S. Open.

2004 – Bill Haas – Wake Forest

Bill Haas is a second-generation golfer. His father, Jay, was a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour. After his time at Wake Forest, Bill would have success on the PGA Tour. His career highlights include winning the 2011 Tour Championship and the 2013 AT&T National.

2005 – Ryan Moore – UNLV

A decorated player at UNLV, Ryan Moore also won the 2004 U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Amateur Public Links. He has finished in the top 12 in all four majors and has won five PGA Tour events, including the 2009 Wyndham Championship and the 2016 John Deere Classic.

2006 – Pablo Martin – Oklahoma State University

Hailing from Malaga, Spain and playing his college golf at Oklahoma State, Pablo Martin not only became a Haskins Award winner, he also became the first amateur to win a European Tour event at the 2007 Estoril Open de Portugal. Despite the strong start, his career never really took off, and he was done by 2012.

2007 – Jamie Lovemark – USC

After his outstanding career at the University of Southern California, Jamie Lovemark was ranked the number one amateur in the world for several weeks in 2007. He would bounce around tours, never winning a PGA event, but capturing two wins on the Web.com Tour.

2008 – Kevin Chappall – UCLA

A continuous champion at UCLA, Kevin Chappall looked like he was in for big things after he finished T3 at his first major event, the 2011 U.S. Open. He had a pretty unremarkable career, though, with his only win coming at the 2017 Valero Texas Open.

2009 – Matt Hill – North Carolina State

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Matt Hill dominated at North Carolina State on his way to the 2009 Haskins Award. He signed a deal with Nike and played on the Hooters Tour before returning to his native country where he topped the Canadian Tour’s money list in 2012.

2010 – Russell Henley – University of Georgia

Russell Henley was a fine player at the University of Georgia and he has been a very good player since turning professional in 2011. He has won five times on the tour including a win at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational finishing one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa.

2011 – Patrick Cantlay – UCLA

Patrick Cantlay not only won the Haskins Award, he did it when he was just a Freshman at UCLA. He would turn pro soon after and won his first event, the Shriners Open, in 2017. His most recent win was at the 2022 BMW Championship.

2012 – Justin Thomas – University of Alabama

Justin Thomas, who won the Haskins Award in 2012, is one of the bigger success stories. He is still only 31-years-old, but he’s already won 15 PGA Tour events including wins at the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022 and has lots of time to add more titles.

2013 – Michael Kim – University of California

Michael Kim was a teammate of another future pro, Max Homa, at Cal Berkeley and won the Haskins Award in 2013. Kim reached a career-best ranking of 100 in 2024 and won his only PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic, in 2018.

2014 – Patrick Rodgers – Stanford

In 2014, Patrick Rodgers became the first Stanford Cardinal to win the Haskins Award since Tiger Woods in 1996. He is still active on the Tour, though he has yet to win a PGA event. His only professional win came on the Web.com Tour’s Pacific Rubialis Colombia Championship in 2015.

2015 – Maverick McNealy – Stanford

Maverick McNealy made it back-to-back on Stanford golfers, winning the Haskins Award in 2015. McNealy reached a career high ranking of 31st in the world in 2024 shortly after winning his first tour event, the RSM Classic.

2016 – Beau Hossler – University of Texas

Beau Hossler had an incredible name for a player starring at the University of Texas, and he turned pro in 2016. Hossler has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour, losing his only two playoffs at the Houston Open in 2018 and the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2024.

2017 – Braden Thornberry – Ole Miss

Braden Thornberry was a terrific golfer at Ole Miss and turned pro in 2018. He had a major breakthrough in 2024, winning the Kohn Ferry Tour Championship, which helped him earn his tour card for the 2025 PGA season.

2018 – Norman Xiong – Oregon

Norman Xiong was born in Guam, raised in San Diego, and played his college golf at the University of Oregon. Xiong has not yet won on the PGA Tour, but has two Kohn Ferry wins, the 2022 Wichita Open and the 2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

2019 – Matthew Wolff – Oklahoma State

Matthew Wolff was a star early in his career at Oklahoma State and was on the PGA Tour by 20. He won his first PGA Tour event at the 2019 3M Open, becoming just the third player to win an NCAA and PGA Tour event in the same year.

2020 – Sahith Theegala – Pepperdine

Sahith Theegala, from Orange, California, became just the fifth player to win the Haskins, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus Awards in the same year. He has quickly become an upper-level player, winning the 2023 Fortinet Championship and reaching a world ranking of 11 in 2024.

2021 – John Pak – Florida State

Like Sahith Theegala, John Pak won the Haskins, Hogan and Nicklaus Awards in 2021, and he turned professional in the same year. He won the Saskatchewan Open in 2023 and had his most significant win, the Kohn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship.

2022 – Chris Gotterup – University of Oklahoma

A transfer from Rutgers, Chris Gotterup won the Haskins in 2022 and turned pro later that year. He earned his PGA Tour card via Kohn Ferry in 2024, and he was able to win his first event in his rookie year, the Myrtle Beach Classic in May.

2023 – Ludvig Aberg – Texas Tech

Ludvig Aberg, a Swedish player who played college golf at Texas Tech and won his first PGA event at the 2023 RSM Classic, is going to be a star. He finished in solo second place at the Masters, his first major tournament. He did not win on the tour in 2024 but already won the Genesis Invitational in 2025.

2024 – Jackson Koivun – Auburn

Jackson Koivun, who was named the Haskins Award winner last year at Auburn, is still only 19 years old and still playing college golf. He was also awarded the Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson Awards for the 2024 season.