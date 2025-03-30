All of the Victories in Scottie Scheffler’s Incredible 2024 Season

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There were questions about who the best player in golf was prior to 2024, but Scottie Scheffler answered them all with a dominant 2024 season. Currently the number one ranked player in the world, these are all of Scheffler’s wins from 2024.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational – March 10th

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler started off his fantastic 2024 season with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he defeated Wyndham Clark by five strokes. This marked the star golfer’s second win at the Arnold Palmer as he was also the champion of the 2022 event.

The Players Championship – March 17th

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Scheffler may have won the week before, but wasn’t resting on his laurels at the prestigious Players Championship. He was in for a tough competition, and he won by one stroke over Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Brian Harman.

The Masters – April 14th

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Scheffler already won the Masters in 2022 and followed that win with another in 2024. He began the tournament strong and took the lead during the second round. In the final round, Scheffler shot a 68 to expand his lead and win the tournament by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg.

The RBC Heritage – April 22nd

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler could be excused if he wasn’t on the top of his game a week after winning the Masters, but that wasn’t the case at the RBC Heritage. Scheffler again had a great weekend, this time in South

Carolina, beating out Sahith Theegala by three shots.

The Memorial Tournament – June 9th

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Memorial Tournament is held in Ohio each summer and is played on a course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler won at the Memorial for the first time in 2024, finishing eight under, one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa.

The Travelers Championship – June 23rd

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Scheffler had a monster weekend during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, shooting two rounds of 64 and two rounds of 65. Rising player Tom Kim forced the superstar into a playoff, but Scheffler held off Kim and won the title.

2024 Olympic Games

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016, and several PGA players participated in the 2024 games for various countries. Scheffler came out on top, winning the gold medal, beating out Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

The Tour Championship – September 1st

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tour Championship is one of the last events of the season and only the top 30 players on the money list are invited. Scheffer was clearly atop the money list prior to the tournament and even more strongly so afterwards as he won by four strokes.

The Hero World Challenge – December 8th

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

This event, run by Tiger Woods’ foundation, has a small field of only the world’s best players and is played in the Bahamas. Scottie Scheffler had won the event in 2023 and he became a repeat champion last year, ahead of Tom Kim by six strokes.