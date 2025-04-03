Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

First played in 1922, the Texas Open is the fourth-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour. San Antonio-based company Valero has sponsored the event since 2002. These are the most recent winners of the Valero Texas Open.

2000 – Justin Leonard

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the 1997 PGA Championship and the 1998 Players Championship, Dallas-born player Justin Leonard played some of his best golf in his home state. Leonard won the Valero Texas Open for the first time, finishing ahead of Mark Wiebe.

2001 – Justin Leonard

:Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 2000, Justin Leonard shot 19 under at the Texas Open and in 2001, he was again sound, shooting 18 under. His 2000 score was good enough to win by five strokes, and his 2001 score was good enough to repeat at the course, beating J.J. Henry and Matt Kuchar by two shots.

2002 – Loren Roberts

Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

Loren Roberts had a long and productive career that saw him finish T2 at the 1994 U.S. Open and win eight PGA Tour events. The last of those wins was at the Valero Texas Open in 2002. Roberts, 47 at the time, defeated Fred Funk, Fred Couples and Garrett Willis by three strokes.

2003 – Tommy Armour III

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It could not be easy being the grandson of a golfing legend, but while Tommy Armour III didn’t have the kind of career that Tommy Armour Sr. did, he had some excellent moments during his career. One of them was his win at the 2003 Texas Open, winning the event by seven shots.

2004 – Bart Bryant

Mark J. Rebilas-US Presswire Copyright Mark J. Rebilas

Bart Bryant wouldn’t win a PGA Tour event until his 171st start, at the 2004 Texas Open which he won by three strokes. He would be even better in 2005 when he won the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship by six strokes over Tiger Woods.

2005 – Robert Gamez

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After winning two events in his first year, Robert Gamez was the 1990 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He would have a 15-year gap between those wins and his win at the 2005 Texas Open, the last event victory of his career.

2006 – Eric Axley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A pro golfer since 1997, Eric Axley bounced around between the Web.com, Kohn Ferry, Hooters and PGA Tours. He only claimed one PGA Tour victory in his career: the 2006 Valero Texas Open, finishing ahead of Anthony Kim, Justin Rose and Dean Wilson.

2007 – Justin Leonard

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Leonard won 12 PGA Tour events in his impressive career, and a quarter of those wins came at the Texas Open. Leonard showed how much he likes playing at La Cantera by winning the tournament for the third time in 2007.

2008 – Zach Johnson

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Zach Johnson began an excellent run on the PGA Tour in 2007 by winning the Masters, and he would stay on a roll in 2008, winning the Valero Texas Open. Johnson finished -19, good enough to top Charlie Wi, Tom Wilkinson and Mark Wilson by two shots.

2009 – Zach Johnson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In 2009, Zach Johnson became the first defending champion to win at the Texas Open since Justin Leonard achieved the feat in 2001. The win wasn’t easy for Johnson, who had to dispatch James Driscoll in a playoff to take the tournament.

2010 – Adam Scott

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Australian golfer Adam Scott has done a lot of winning as a professional golfer, capturing 14 PGA and 11 European Tour events. His seventh win on the PGA Tour came at the 2010 Valero Texas Open, beating out Freddie Jacobson by one shot.

2011 – Brendan Steele

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A pro since 2005, Brendan Steele’s best major result was a T9 at the 2022 PGA Championships. He has three PGA Tour wins on his resume, the 2016 and 2017 Safeway Opens and the 2011 Valero Texas Open which he won by one shot.

2012 – Ben Curtis

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Curtis’ win at the 2003 Open Championship with 300-1 betting odds is one of the most surprising wins in PGA history. He would win three more events on the PGA Tour with the last one coming at the 2012 Valero Texas Open.

2013 – Martin Laird

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Scotsman Martin Laird came to the States in 2000 to play college golf at Colorado State. He worked his way onto the PGA Tour via the Nationwide Tour and has won four PGA Tour events. He took the 2013 Valero Texas Open by two strokes over Rory McIlroy.

2014 – Steven Bowditch

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Australian Steven Bowditch has spent time on the Kohn Ferry, PGA of Australasia and PGA Tours during his career. He has won two PGA Tour events, capturing the 2014 Valero Texas Open and the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic.

2015 – Jimmy Walker

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

A long-time pro from Oklahoma City, Jimmy Walker had the best moment of his career when he won the 2016 PGA Championship. Walker would win five additional PGA events during his career. He won both the Sony Open and the Valero Texas Open in 2015.

2016 – Charley Hoffman

Syndication: Desert Sun

After playing his college golf at UNLV, Charley Hoffman began his professional career in 2000. He won four PGA Tour events over his career, the first came in 2007 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and the last came in 2016 at the Valero Texas Open.

2017 – Kevin Chappall

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Kevin Chappell played a lot of golf before winning his first and only PGA Tour event of his career. The golfer was on his 181st start when he won the Valero Texas Open. Chappell’s best finish at a major was a T3 at the 2011 U.S. Open.

2018 – Andrew Landry

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Landry worked his way onto the PGA Tour via the Web.com tour and would narrowly missed notching his first win at the CareerBuilder Challenge in 2018, losing in a playoff to Jon Rahm, but he won the Texas Open a few months later.

2019 – Corey Conners

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian Corey Conners turned pro in 2015. He nearly won his first event at the Sanderson Farms Open in October of 2018, but finished behind Cameron Champ. He would break through in 2019 at the Valero Texas Open, winning by two strokes.

2021 – Jordan Spieth

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Jordan Spieth has been so good for so long that it is hard to believe that he is still only 31 years old. Despite his young age, Spieth has already won 13 PGA Tour events. The Texan won the Valero Texas Open in 2021 by two strokes.

2022 – J.J. Spaun

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

J.J. Spaun’s first and only win on the PGA Tour came at the Valero Texas Open in 2022. Spaun came so close to winning the 2025 Players Championship, but fell to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. Still, he is a player whose game is on the rise.

2023 – Corey Conners

Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Corey Conners had his second PGA Tour win at the same event where he won his first, the Valero Texas Open, this time in 2023. Conners has been off to a strong start in 2025 and as of March, 30th, he is ranked 21st in the world, the best number of his career.

2024 – Akshay Bhatia

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Akshay Bhatia turned pro in 2019 when he was just 17 years-old and has made it clear he is going to be a force on the tour. He won his first event, the Barracuda Championship, in 2023 and won the 2024 Valero Texas Open in a playoff over Denny McCarthy.