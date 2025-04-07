Looking at the Masters Debuts of Several Golf Legends

© Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Masters tournament is looming and many golfers have made their name at the Augusta National. But the first time at the course can be tricky for young players. Let’s look at how some of golf’s biggest stars did their first time on the course.

Bobby Jones – 1934

Public Domain

The greatest amateur of all time, Bobby Jones, helped found the Masters and would play the tournament in a ceremonial role as he was also considered the host. Jones’s best performance at the Masters came in his first attempt, as he finished T13.

Gene Sarazen – 1935

Library of Congress

Already a superstar golfer by the time he played in his first Masters, Gene Sarazen won the tournament in dramatic fashion. He scored a double eagle on the 15th hole of the final round, called the “shot heard round the world,” and defeated Craig Wood in a playoff.

Byron Nelson – 1935

Public Domain

Like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson played in his first Masters in 1935. An up-and-coming player, Nelson finished tied for 9th. He would later have success at the Augusta National, winning the Masters in 1937 and 1942.

Walter Hagen – 1936

Public Domain

By the time the Masters was founded, Walter Hagen was on the back end of his career. The legendary player would only compete in one Masters tournament, the 1936 event, and he would play well, finishing in a tie for 11th place.

Ben Hogan – 1938

Public Domain

Ben Hogan turned pro at 18 and won many tournaments during his career, including Masters titles in 1951 and 1953. He played at Augusta National for the first time in 1938 and acquitted himself well, finishing T25.

Sam Snead – 1938

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the best players of the 1940s and 50s, Sam Snead played in his first Masters in 1938, finishing in 18th place. Snead, who won the Masters in 1949, 1952, and 1954, made the cut at the 1974 Masters and finished in 20th place at 60 years old.

Jimmy Demaret – 1939

Public Domain

A Texas-born player known for his flashy outfits, Jimmy Demaret played in his first Masters in 1939 and came in a tie for 33rd place. He would be much better the next year as he won the tournament in 1940 and added two more titles in 1947 and 1950.

Arnold Palmer – 1955

The Tennessean

Arnold Palmer turned pro in 1954 after winning the U.S. Amateur in Detroit, and he made his debut at the Masters the next year, in 1955. He had an impressive showing for a rookie, finishing in a tie for 10th place. He’d later win the event in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964.

Gary Player – 1957

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Player, the South African star who regularly went head to head with Nicklaus and Palmer, played his first Masters in 1957 at the age of 21, finishing in a tie for 24th place. He would later win the event in 1961, 1974 and 1978.

Jack Nicklaus – 1960

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Nicklaus was still an amateur player in 1960 when he played his first Masters at 20. He played very well, finishing as the low amateur with a T13. Nicklaus would win his first Masters in 1963, and he would also win there in 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

Raymond Floyd – 1965

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Raymond Floyd would have a tough time during his first Masters in 1965, failing to make the cut. He would later come back to win the tournament in 1976. Floyd would also have close calls at the Masters, finishing in T2 in 1985 and in solo second place in 1990 and 1992.

Lee Trevino – 1968

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lee Trevino was almost 30 years old when he played in his first Masters, finishing in a 40th-place tie. Trevino would win six majors but never come close to the Masters, with his best finishes being T10s in 1975 and 1985.

Tom Watson – 1970

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Watson is one of the most decorated golfers in the sport’s history and two of his eight major championships came at the Masters in 1977 and 1981. Watson first played at Augusta as a 21-year-old amateur in 1970 though he didn’t make the cut.

Ben Crenshaw – 1972

RH -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ben Crenshaw was starring in college at the University of Texas when he played in the 1972 Masters. He finished at the low amateur with a tie for 19th place. Crenshaw would come to love Augusta as a professional, winning the Masters in 1984 and 1995.

Craig Stadler – 1974

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

A very popular player among the gallery, Craig Stadler played in his first Masters as an amateur in 1974, failing to make the cuts. There were brighter days ahead for the Walrus as a pro as Stadler won his only career major at the 1982 Masters.

Seve Ballesteros – 1977

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

After announcing himself to the golf world with a T2 finish at the 1976 Open Championship, Seve Ballesteros played in the 1977 Masters, finishing in a tie for 33rd place. He would later win the Masters championship at the 1980 and 1983 tournaments.

Nick Faldo – 1979

Syndication: USA TODAY

A star in Europe, Nick Faldo made his Masters debut in 1979 finishing in 40th place and wouldn’t regularly play the tournament until 1988. He’d grow to love the course at the Augusta National, winning the Masters in 1989, 1990 and 1996.

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 1979 Masters are famed for Fuzzy Zoeller’s accomplishment. In his debut at the tournament, Zoeller became the first player to do so since Gene Sarazen in 1935. Zoeller would go on to a successful career on the PGA Tour adding a second major at the 1984 U.S. Open.

Phil Mickelson – 1991

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson was still a superstar player at Arizona State University in 1991 when he finished as the low amateur at Augusta with a tie for 46th place. The Masters would become one of Mickelson’s signature events with wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Ernie Els – 1994

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Ernie Els was already an upper-level player in Europe when he played his first Masters in 1994, and the South African star finished his debut at Augusta in a tie for 8th. He would never win the Masters but did come in solo second place in 2000 and 2004.

Tiger Woods – 1995

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was the low amateur at the 1995 Masters when he was still a college star playing at Stanford. Two years later, he would go on to win the Masters in shocking fashion and has won the event five times during his career.

Rory McIlroy – 2009

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was 19 years old when he played in his first Masters, but the moment wasn’t too big for him as he finished in a tie for 20th place. The Irish superstar has never won at Augusta, with his best finishes being a solo second place in 2022.

Jordan Spieth – 2014

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Jordan Spieth was a phenom during his amateur career, but he didn’t play in the Masters until he became a professional. His first appearance came in 2014, and he was outstanding. He held a late lead before finishing in a tie for second place.

Scottie Scheffler – 2020

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Scottie Scheffler worked his way onto the PGA Tour via Kohn Ferry and debuted at the 2020 Masters, finishing in a tie for 19th place. That is the worst score in Scheffler’s career at the event, he won the Masters in 2022 and 2024.

