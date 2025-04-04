Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Just this season, Rory McIlroy became just the second player in PGA Tour history to win more than $100 million in prize money, joining Tiger Woods. With tournament purses growing every year, this list could look much different in a couple of years but these are the biggest money winners in PGA Tour history.

25. Billy Horschel – $41,413,291

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Billy Horschel has won eight PGA Tour events in his career and earned some big bucks as the winner of the 2014 FedEx Cup. Horschel had one of his best seasons in 2024, finishing T8 at the PGA Championship and T2 at the Open Championship.

24. David Toms – $41,901,709

Syndication: Desert Sun

A native of Louisiana, David Toms won 13 times on the PGA Tour. His most impressive win came at the 2001 PGA Championship, but Toms also won events like the 2003 and 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classics and the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii.

23. Stewart Cink – $43,905,340

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink turned pro in 1995 after graduating from Georgia Tech. He was a fine player on the tour for two decades, winning eight events, including the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry. He also finished T3 at the 1999 PGA Championship and 3rd at the 2001 U.S. Open.

22. Tony Finau – $44,631,132

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Tony Finau has been a pro since 2007 and is now 35 years old, but it feels like he is still getting better. The Utah-native had a big year in 2022, winning three PGA Tour events, and he had five top-ten finishes during the 2024 season.

21. Steve Stricker – $44,936,354

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Steve Stricker never won a major, but he had a long and consistent career with some nice wins, kike at the 2007 Barclays and his three victories at the John Deere Classic. Stricker has been even more successful on the PGA Tour Champions, winning 18 events there.

20. Davis Love III – $44.959,242

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

If Davis Love III had been born 10 years later, he would have been much richer. Love III turned pro in 1985 and won 21 times on the PGA Tour. His one major came in 1997 at the PGA Championship. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

19. Webb Simpson – $45,885,963

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Former Wake Forest star Webb Simpson only won seven events during his time on the PGA Tour, but he sure made them count. Simpson captured the U.S. Open in 2012 and won other big tournaments like the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship and the 2018 Players Championship.

18. Zach Johnson – $49,192,023

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Zach Johnson is a consistently good player who strung together years of excellent golf. He won two majors: the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. He also won the prestigious BMW Championship in 2013.

17. Keegan Bradley – $49,315,522

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Keegan Bradley made good money on the tour right away, winning the PGA Championship in his 2011 rookie year. He’s won three tour events in a row: the 2022 Zozo Championship, the 2023 Travelers Championship, and the 2024 BPatrMW Championship.

16. Ernie Els – $49,385,600

S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

One of the things that makes Ernie Els’ PGA Tour earnings so impressive is that he also won 28 events on the European Tour. The South African star won 19 events on the PGA Tour, including the 1994 and 1997 U.S. Opens and the 2002 and 2012 Open Championships.

15. Patrick Cantlay – $50,452,976

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Patrick Cantlay has yet to win a major, but he’s played a lot of great golf over the years, especially in 2021 when he won the FedEx Cup. Cantlay has also won both the BMW Championship and the Memorial Tournament twice each.

14. Rickie Fowler – $51,094,209

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Rickie Fowler may not have reached the heights expected of him, but he has been a very good player for a very long time, He’s finished in at least the top three in all four majors and has won 10 PGA Tour events, including the Players Championship and the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2015.

13. Xander Schauffele – $57,739,743

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Xander Schauffele is 13th on this list now, but he won’t be there long. Schauffele has established himself as one of the very best in the world after a 2024 season that saw him win both the PGA and Open Championships.

12. Hideki Matsuyama – $59,887,078

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama’s near $60M earned on the PGA Tour stands out as impressive considering that he also played on the Japan and European Tour. The 2021 Masters was Matsuyama’s signature win and he’s off to a good start in 2025, having won The Sentry. in January.

11. Matt Kuchar – $60,438,621

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Matt Kuchar never won a major during his career and has only won 9 PGA Tour events with the most impressive being the 2012 Players Championship. But Kuchar is almost in the top-ten of all-time money winners thanks to a long stretch of strong golf.

10. Jason Day – $62,872,235

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

After becoming the number one ranked player in the world in 2015, Jason Day would miss several years with a debilitating back injury. In 2023, Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, his first PGA Tour win in more than five years.

9. Justin Thomas – $62,924,964

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Few players have maxed out their earnings potential like Justin Thomas. The Texas-native has topped the PGA Tour’s money list over the 2017, 2018 and 2020 seasons. He has also won two majors, the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championships.

8. Jordan Spieth – $63,562,963

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Jordan Spieth is 6th on the career money list with plenty of years to add to his total. Spieth has been winning significant events since the beginning of his career. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and the 2017 Open Championship

7. Justin Rose – $66,638.708

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

South African Justin Rose has won 11 European and PGA Tour events. His impressive feats on the PGA side include winning the 2011 BMW Championship, the 2013 U.S. Open, and the 2018 FedEx Cup. He reached world number one in 2018.

6. Adam Scott -$68,619,436

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Australian golfer Adam Scott has won 32 events during his professional career, 14 of which have been PGA Tour events. Some of his best wins came at the 2004 Players Championship, the 2006 Tour Championship, the 2013 Masters, and the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship.

5. Vijay Singh – $71,281,216

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

Vijay Singh was well into his career when he won the 1993 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award. He would capture majors at the 2000 Masters and the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships. He also led the Tour’s money list in 2003, 2004 and 2008.

4. Jim Furyk – $71,507,269

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Furyk might not be the first name to pop into people’s heads when considering the most successful golfers ever, but this total is a clear example of his long-time excellence. He was the U.S. Open winner in 2003, the Vardon Trophy winner in 2006, the FedEx Cup in 2010.

3. Scottie Scheffler – $75,134,784

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Talk about coming into the game at the right time, Purses have never been bigger than they are now and Scottie Schefller made more than $29 million in 2024 alone. If he keeps playing at all like he’s currently playing he’ll climb to the top of this list in no time.

2. Rory McIlroy – $100,046,906

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Rory McIlroy has played great golf to start the 2025 season, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and the Players Championship. McIlroy has won four major titles, but none of them have come since the PGA Championship in 2014.

1. Tiger Woods – $120,999,166

Syndication: USATODAY

Tiger Woods had such alarming success at such a young age that its weird to consider this number much lower than it could have been. Woods had won his first fourteen majors by 2008, but he has only won one since then and his injuries have never really gone away.