Future Stars Who Were Low Amatuer at the Masters

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Finishing as the lowest scoring amateur at the Masters isn’t always a sign that the player will become a star or even have a solid career. That being said, many of the greatest golfers have accomplished the feat. Here are some of the most prominent golfers to do so.

Cary Middlecoff – 1946

Public Domain

Cary Middlecoff had yet to turn pro, but he finished T12 at the 1946 Masters. He would become a professional the next year and would win the 1955 Masters Tournament along with major wins at the 1949 and 1956 U.S. Opens.

Ken Venturi – 1956

Ken Venturi, a 24 year-old from San Francisco had the greatest amateur performance ever at the Masters in 1956, coming in second place, one stroke behind Jack Burke Jr. He’d make another run at winning the 1960 Masters, but finished as runner up again, one stroke behind Arnold Palmer.

Jack Nicklaus – 1960

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Jack Nicklaus, then a star at Ohio State, was cut from the Masters in 1959, but would finished as the low amateur in 1960 with a T13 finish. The Golden Bear would go on to win the Masters six times, more than any other golfer.

Ben Crenshaw – 1972, 1973

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A three-time National Champion at the University of Texas, Ben Crenshaw was still in college when he was the low amateur in consecutive years, with a T19 in 1972 and a T24 in 1973. He would later win the Masters in 1984 and 1995.

Curtis Strange – 1976

Jason Parkhurst Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Curtis Strange played for a Wake Forest team that was considered among the greatest of all time and was still a Demon Deacon during the 1976 Masters where he finished T15. Strange would never win the Masters but would finish in a tie for second at the 1985 tournament.

Phil Mickelson – 1991

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Before he was a pro, Phil Mickelson played at Arizona State winning three straight Haskins Awards. Lefty would participate in the 1991 Masters and finish as the low amateur at T46. Mickelson would later go on to win at Augusta in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Tiger Woods – 1995

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not like the golf world coudln’t see Tiger Woods coming. The Stanford star played in the 1995 Masters and proved he belonged as a 19 year-old, finishing the event T41.The Masters would become one of Tiger’s favorite tournaments and he won there in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Matt Kuchar – 1998

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Matt Kuchar won the Haskins Award while playing at Georgia Tech in 1998 and he also had the opportunity to play in that year’s Masters. He would tie for 21st place at the tournament, his best finish until he finished tied for third at the 2012 Masters.

Sergio Garcia – 1999

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A phenom coming into his own around the same time Tiger Woods was, Sergio Garcia tied for 28th place at the 1999 Masters. That same year he would finish solo second at the PGA Championship. Garcia captured a Masters title in 2017.

Hideki Matsuyama – 2011

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A highly decorated amateur in his native Japan, Hideki Mastsuyama had the chance to play in the 2011 Masters and finished in a respectable 27th place tie. 10 years after that tournament debut, he would win a green jacket by capturing the 2021 Masters.

Patrick Cantlay – 2012

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

An outstanding golfer at UCLA, Patrick Cantlay was ranked the world’s number one amateur for 55 weeks. He was invited to play in the 2012 Masters and finished as the low amateur with a T47. Cantlay’s career best finish at Augusta is currently a tie for 9th in 2019.

Bryson DeChambeau – 2016

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau was a major star as an amateur, winning both the NCAA National Championship and the US Amateur in 2015. While still an amateur, he had the opportunity to play in the 2016 Masters, and he finished T21. That was his best result until his T6 in 2024.

Viktor Hovland – 2019

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The pride of Norway, Viktor Hovland, was playing college golf at Oklahoma State when he played in the 2019 Masters. He was the low amateur there, finishing the event at T32. The future star has had a strong start to 2025, already winning the Valspar Championship.