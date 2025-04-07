The Most Memorable Masters Moments Ever

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Masters is often promoted with the tagline, a tradition unlike any other. And the statement is true, things that happen in Augusta feel like they matter a little more than in other places. Here are some of the most memorable moments in Masters history.

Fred Couples and the Lucky Roll

A top player during the 1980s, a major championship win eluded Fred Couples until 1992, when he won the Masters. Couples had a lucky break on the 12th hole in the final round when a shot landed just inches from a water hazard. Couples would win the tournament and become the world’s number one player.

Hideki Matsuyama Makes History

Japan has had a long love affair with golf and the country has produced several terrific players. It took until 2021 for a Japanese player to win a major championship, and Hideki Matsuyama did so in grand fashion at the 2021 Masters.

Mark O’Meara Closes Out the Field

Mark O’Meara went into the last round of the 1998 Masters 2 in a second-place tie, two strokes behind the leader, Fred Couples. He finished the day in brilliant fashion, birdying the 15th and 17th holes before notching one more birdie on the 18th to walk off with his first major championship.

Scott Hoch Blows his Putt

Scott Hoch was a fine golfer who won 11 times on the PGA Tour, but the most memorable moment of his career came during the 1989 Masters. Hoch had to make a two-foot putt to take the title in a playoff, but he missed his shot and fell to Nick Faldo.

Greg Norman Melts Down in 1996

Greg Norman is one of the greatest golfers ever, but he is also well known for his losses at major tournaments, the most famous of which came at the 1996 Masters. The Shark went into the last round with a six-shot lead, but fell apart in the final round, shooting a 78 and finishing five strokes behind Nick Faldo.

Ben Crenshaw’s Emotional Win in 1995

Ben Crenshaw was a major star in the 1970s and 80s, but on the backend of his career by the mid-90s. Te golfer was inspired by the death of his mentor, Harvey Penick. The Masters began a day after the funeral and Crenshaw seemed to have motivation and a little extra luck during his victory.

Tom Watson Turns the Page

Jack Nicklaus was on top of the golf world so long that it felt like his run would never end, but you could see it happening in 1977 when Tom Watson bested him during the 1977 Masters. Just a few months later, Watson would again outduel Nicklaus at the British Open.

Jordan Spieth Melts Down

Jordan Spieth finished T2 at his first Masters in 2014 and won the title during the 2015 tournament. He looked like a shoe-in to win the 2016 tournament, but shot a 74 in the second round with 73s in the third and fourth round to finished in a tie for second place.

Woods Completes the Tiger Slam

Bobby Jones is the only golfer to win four majors, but in the Masters era, no player has ever won all four majors in one year. Tiger Woods did complete the Tiger Slam by winning the four majors in a row, but not all in the same year. He capped the prize by winning the 2001 Masters.

Rory Blows His First Major Chance

Rory McIlroy was incredible in 2010, but he lost out on the Rookie of the Year Award in 2010. He then led the Masters in 2011 for 3 rounds but a late slump in the fourth round led to a victory for Charl Schwartzel. McIlory would later win the 2011 U.S. Open.

The First Ever Sudden Death Win

Before 1976, a tie at the end of the Masters would be broken by an 18-hole playoff. Fuzzy Zoeller became the first golfer to win the tournament in a sudden-death playoff. Impressively, Zoeller was also playing in his first major championship.

Tom Weiskopf’s Terrible Hole

The winner of the 1973 PGA Championship, Tom Weiskopf, finished T2 at the Masters four different times. Things didn’t go his way in 1980 at Augusta, particularly on the 12th hole. Rae’s Creek proved to be too much for him, and Weiskopf carded a 13 on the par 3.

Adam Scott Makes Australia Proud

A tremendous player who won the 2004 Players Championship and the 2006 Tour Championship, Adam Scott won his first and only major at the 2013 Masters. The win was important to Scott and made him the first Australian player to ever win the tournament.

Sam Snead’s Closet Gets a New Item

The green jacket is the iconic prize awarded to the winner of the Masters, but that hasn’t always been the case. The first time the winner got the piece of clothing was at the 1949 event, which Sam Snead won. All of the winners before Snead were also given jackets.

Lee Elder Breaks the Event’s Color Barrier

Lee Elder joined the PGA Tour in 1968 and qualified for the Masters after winning the 1974 Monsanto Open. He broke the Masters’ color barrier in 1975, though he failed to make the cut. Elder would appear at the event multiple times with a T17 in 1979 being his best finish.

A Hometown Boys Stunning Victory

Augusta-born Larry Mize was in the mix going into the final round at the 1987 Masters, but many expected Greg Norman or Seve Ballesteros to win the event. The three men made it into a playoff and it was Mize would won the Masters in stunning fashion.

Ben Hogan Makes a Run

Ben Hogan was a 54-year-old legend at the 1967 Masters and fans were thrilled when his third round 67 propelled him to a fourth-place tie, 2 shots off the lead. Hogan would have a tough final round, but still finished an impressive T10 in what would be his last tournament.

Jack Nicklaus’ Fantastic 1986

Jack Nicklaus had dominated the sport for decades, but by 1986, other players had risen above him. Augusta was a favorite of the Golden Bear and he showed fans once again what he was capable of, winning his last major at 46 years old.

Tiger’s Stunning Victory

There was a time when it seemed like Tiger Woods would shatter every record in golf and the Masters was his best event. By 2019, the golfers body had broken down and he played few events, but he had an incredible performance at the 2019 Masters shockingly winning the tournament.

Gary Player Comes Back Out of Nowhere

After his 72s in the first two rounds, it didn’t look like Gary Player would win the 1978 Masters. The South African worked into the top ten with a fine third round, and he was spectacular in his final round, shooting a 64, winning by one stroke over Rod Funseth, Tom Watson and Hubert Green.

Bubba Watson Goes Through the Trees

Bubba Watson became an immediate favorite at Augusta when he entered the title picture, and the gallery was cheering him on when he hit a ridiculous 10th hole shot through vegetation and onto the green to help him win the 2012 Masters. He would add another title in 2014.

Seve Opens Things Up for the Europeans

Seve Ballesteros, a massive star in Europe, brought his exciting style to Augusta for the first time in 1977. After winning the 1979 Open Championship, Ballesteros would go on to win his first green jacket in 1980, becoming the first European player to win the tournament.

Roberto De Vicenzo’s Tragic Scorecard

Roberto De Vicenzo was a tremendous Argentinian player who had a fantastic weekend at Augusta in 1968. But after he seemingly forced a playoff on the last hole, it was found that playing partner Tommy Aaron had made a mistake on De Vicenzo’s scorecard that he missed, and he ended in second place.

Mike Wier Does It for Canada

There have been many terrific Canadian golfers, but Mike Weir remains the only player from the North to win the title. Weir won eight times on the PGA Tour and won his biggest event at the 2003 Masters, elevating him to a number-three world ranking.