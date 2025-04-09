The Longest Drivers on the 2025 PGA Tour

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Thanks to rapidly advancing technology, professional golfers are hitting the ball further than ever. The ability to crush the ball off the tee isn’t necessarily a guarantee for success, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Here are the longest hitters on the PGA Tour.

T-20. Isaiah Salinda – 309.9

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

A star at Stanford University, Isaiah Salinda drives the ball as well as anyone. The former Cardinal has yet to win a PGA Tour event yet but did finish third at this year’s Mexico Open and is coming off an 11th place tie at the Valero Texas Open.

T-20. Nicolai Højgaard – 309.9



© Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK



24-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard has three wins on the European Tour, with an impressive win at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He has yet to win a PGA Tour event but was the runner-up at last year’s Farmers Insurance Open.

T20. Adam Schenk – 309.9

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After turning professional in 2015, Adam Schenk has bounced around the different golf tours and is currently playing on the PGA Tour. Schenk is off to a strong start in 2025 as he’s already recorded three top 25 and one top-ten finish.

T-17. Chris Gotterup – 310.8

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A major star in college at Rutgers and Oklahoma State, Gotterup won the Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards in school. He has one win so far on the PGA Tour, winning the Myrtle Beach Classic by six strokes over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson.

T-17. Steven Fisk – 310.8

© Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK



Atlanta-born Steven Fisk started at Georgia Southern University and then went on to play professionally. Fisk earned the right to play on the 2025 PGA Tour thanks to a terrific 2024 season on Kohn Ferry. So far this year, he has had two top-25 and one top-ten finish.

T-17. Trey Mullinax – 310.8

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax, an All-American during his time at the University of Alabama, is becoming more known for his prodigious driving ability than his ability to win tournaments. Mullinax has only won time, at the Baltusroyal Championship in 2022.

16. Cameron Young 311.0

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The winner of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award, Cameron Young has ranked as high as 13th in the world during the 2023 season. He has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but did come in a tie for 9th place at the 2024 Masters.

15. Wyndham Clark – 311.6

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark is one of the more successful pros on this list as he has already won three times on the PGA Tour including a major win at the 2023 U.S. Open. Clark also won an event during the 2024 season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

T-13. Luke Clanton – 313.1

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

21-year-old Luke Clanton is at the very start to his golf career and the former Florida State Seminoles ability to crush the ball off the tee should serve him well. Clanton is likely to win soon as he had T2 finishes at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic in 2024.

T-13. Keith Mitchell – 313.1

Apr 4, Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Keith Mitchell has never finished better than tied for 20th in a major, but he won the Honda Classic in 2019 and is carving out a nice career on the PGA. He is off to a strong start in the the 2025 season, having made seven of eight cuts and notching three top 25 finishes.

12. Vincent Norrman – 313.7

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Norrman is an up-and-coming player from Sweden who won the 2023 Barbasol Championship, which was co-sanctioned by the PGA and European Tours. He added a second title later that year at the Horizon Irish Open.

11. Gary Woodland – 313.8

: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Considered one of the best athletes on the PGA Tour, Gary Woodland played college basketball and golf. Woodland was also awarded the PGA Courage Award after recovering from a brain lesion that required brain surgery.

10. Rasmus Hojgaard – 314.2

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Danish player Rasmus Hojgaard is the twin brother of Nicolai Hojgaard, who appears earlier on this list. With his win at the Ramgen Irish Open, Hojgaard became the youngest player to record five wins on the European Tour since Jose Maria Olazabal.

T-8. Jesper Svensson – 314.5

© JEFF ROMANCE/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Swedish player Jesper Svensson turned pro in 2019 and he had his breakout season on the European Tour in 2024 and earned his 2025 PGA Card. He was named the Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year after winning the Porsche Singapore Championship and notching three runner-up finishes.

T-8. Kurt Kitayama – 314.5

© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



A Californian who played his college golf at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Kurt Kitayama turned professional in 2015. Kitayama’s best year came in 2023 when he tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

7. Tim Widing – 314.6

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Widing is yet another long hitter from Sweden making his mark on the golf world. Widing earned his way onto the PGA Tour with wins at two Kohn Ferry events in 2025, the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Veritex Bank Championship.

6. Rory McIlroy – 315.2

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

A professional since 2009, Rory McIlroy is off to one of his best career starts in 2025. He has already won two events in advance of major’s season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the prestigious Player’s Championship and his impressive driving has been an important part of his success.

5. Michael Thorbjornsen 315.3

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

A star at Stanford, Michael Thorbjornsen finished first at PGA Tour University which gave him a PGA Tour card for some of 2024 and all of the 2025 season. He has had a tough time so far in 2025, only making 3 of 9 cuts at PGA Tour events.

4. Alejandro Tosti – 315.4

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Argentian Alejando Tosti is off to one of the best starts on his career in 2025. He has top-ten finished in two events so far this year as he finished in a tie for 10th at the Mexico Open and a tie for fifth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

3. Min Woo Lee – 316.0

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Min Woo Lee, an Australian star with a huge social media following, is a fast riser in the golf world. He won three times on the European Tour, including the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. He won his first PGA Tour event in 2025, the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

2. Niklas Norgaard – 317.8

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Danish player Niklas Norgaard turned professional in 2015, playing on the Challege Tour and in the Nordic Golf League before moving on to the European and PGA Tours. He won his European Tour event in 2024, the Betfred British Masters.

1.Aldrich Potgieter – 323.8

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Not only is Aldrich Potgeiter the longest hitter on the tour, it’s not even all that close. The 20-year-old Soth African is starting to make some serious noise on the tour. Potgeiter finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Mexico Open, losing in a playoff to Brian Campbell.