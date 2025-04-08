Every Past Champion Playing at the 2025 Masters

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Winners at the Augusta National not only receive a green jacket but also earn the right to play in the event for as long as they are able. Here is a complete list of the past champions still on the PGA Tour and the retired past champions who will be participating in the 2025 event.

Angel Cabrera – 2009

Cabrera was a fine player in his day who has had a controversy-laden past decade, which included a stint in a Brazilian prison. The Argentinian recently won the James Hardee Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a Champions Tour event, his first win in 10 years.

Fred Couples – 1992

Fred Couples’ 1992 win at the Masters is among the most memorable in the event’s history. Now 65, Couples plays in the Masters regularly. He last made the cut in 2023 and finished the tournament in a tie for 50th place.

Sergio Garcia – 2017

A star player since he was a teenager, Sergio Garcia won his long-sought-after major championship at the 2017 Masters. The Spaniard now plays on the LIV Tour but will look to recapture a little of his past magic at the Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson – 2020

The winner of the 2020 Masters, Dustin Johnson, is a threat to win any tournament, and the Augusta National is well suited for his long game. The LIV player has not been at the top of his game at recent Masters, being cut from the event in 2021 and 2024.

Zach Johnson – 2007

A winner at both the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Zach Johnson hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since that Open Championship win. Johnson missed the cut in 2024, but finished in a tie for 38th place in 2023.

Bernhard Langer – 1985, 1993

Bernhard Langer’s 42 wins on the European Tour place him at 2nd all-time. The World Golf Hall of Famer also has won the Masters twice, in 1985 and in 1993. He has had some impressive efforts as a senior golfer including a tie for eighth in 2014.

Hideki Matsuyama – 2021

In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win made him the first Japanese-born player to win a major championship. He could be set to do it again as Matsuyama is already off to a strong start in 2025 with a victory at The Sentry.

Phil Mickelson – 2004, 2006, 2010

Now playing on LIV, Phil Mickelson is one of the most decorated players in the history of the PGA Tour. His record includes three Masters wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010. Mickelson remains a threat at the tournament and finished in a tie for second in 2023.

Jose Maria Olazabel – 1994, 1999

Jose Maria Olazabel is ninth all-time on the European Tour with 23 wins, but he saved some of his best golf on the PGA Tour. He won the Masters twice in 1994 and 1999. He made the cut at last years event and finished in a tie for 45th place.

Jon Rahm – 2023

Jon Rahm puts on the traditional Green Jacket after winning the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Jon Rahm was the best golfer in the world in 2023 when he won the Masters tournament. Rahm has been playing less lately as he moved to the LIV Tour. After a T45 finish as the returning champion last year, Rahm is looking for better results in 2023.

Patrick Reed – 2018

The uber-talented Patrick Reed won his first and only major championship at the 2018 Masters. Reed has not won a PGA Tour event since 2021 as he has now plays on the LIV Tour. Reed did win an event on the 2024 Asian Tour, the Link Hong Kong Open.

Scottie Scheffler – 2022, 2024

Scottie Scheffler has won two of the last three Masters tournaments comes in as the clear favorite. Scheffler was a monster in 2024, winning nine events and is more likely than any other player to take him the 2025 green jacket.

Charl Schwartzel – 2011

South African golfer Charl Schwartel mostly played on the European Tour, but would come to the states from big events. He memorably won the 2011 Masters by notching a birdie on each of the last four holes, which had never been done before.

Adam Scott – 2013

Australian superstar Adam Scott won his first any only major at the 2013 Masters. It was important to not only him, but his home country, as he became the first Aussie to ever win the Masters. Scott has made every cut since 2009 and finished 2024 in a tie for 22nd place.

Jordan Spieth – 2015

The phenom from Texas, Jordan Spieth would win his first Masters in 2015 at just 23-years-old. He very nearly became a two-time champion in 2016, but saw a five stroke lead evaporate over the last nine holes and he finished in a second-place tie.

Bubba Watson – 2012, 2014

Bubba Watson became a fast-fan favorite for the gallery at Augusta and he thrilled the crowd with an incredible win in 2012 and a slightly easier win at the 2014 event. Watson was cut from the Masters in 2023 and 2024.

Mike Weir – 2003

Mike Weir was playing the best golf of his career in 2003, winning the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, the Nissan Open and the Masters, becoming the first Canadian player to do so. Weir last made the cut at the Masters in 2020 and finished T51.

Danny Willett – 2016

37-year-old Englishman Danny Willett has only won one PGA Tour event during his career, but it just happened to be the 2016 Masters. He is currently playing on the European and PGA Tours, and finished in a tie for 45th at the 2024 Masters.