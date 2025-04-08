Every Non-American Player to Win a Masters Title

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The game of golf may have been created in Europe, but the Masters was won by American players every year from 1934 until 1961. But the floodgates have opened over the last few decades and a fair number of non-American players have won the tournament. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Gary Player – 1961, 1974, 1978

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

It took nearly 40 years, but Gary Player became the first foreign-born player to win the Masters in 1961, beating out Charles Coe and Arnold Palmer by one stroke. For good measure, Player would add two more Masters titles, winning in 1974 and 1978.

Seve Ballesteros – 1980, 1983

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Seve Ballesteros was as popular among the gallery as he was good at golf and very good at golf. The Spaniard would win his first Masters title in 1980 after just turning 23 years old. Ballesteros would win a second Masters in 1983.

Bernhard Langer – 1985, 1993

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of farmer Bernhard Langer become the first player born in Germany to win the Masters in 1985 and he also added a second title at Augusta in 1993. Langer still comes back to play in the event each year, last making the cut in 2020 and finishing T29.

Sandy Lyle – 1988

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Sandy Lyle became a hero to many in his native Scotland when he won the 1985 Open Championship at Royal St. Georges. But Lyle wasn’t done winning major championship as he also won the Masters in 1988, besting Mark Calcavecchia by one shot.

Nick Faldo – 1989, 1990, 1996

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Faldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time and a fair bit of that has to do with his play at the Masters. In 1990, Faldo became the first Masters champion to repeat since Jack Nicklaus in 1966. He added a third Masters championship in 1996.

Ian Woosnam – 1991

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, Ian Woosnam has several close calls at major championships before winning the Masters in 1991. The Englishman no longer plays at the Masters with his last appearance coming in 2018.

Jose Maria Olazabal – 1994, 1999

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Maria Olazabal played the majority of his golf on the European Tour, but it was clear that the Augusta National was one of his favorite courses to play. The Spaniard has eight top tens at the event including wins in 1994 and 1999.

Vijay Singh – 2000

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Vijay Singh spent several years on the European and Asian Tours before winning the 1993 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award. Singh would become a world number one and win one of his three major titles at the 2000 Masters.

Mike Weir – 2003

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Weir became the first Canadian-born player to win the Masters, taking the 2003 edition of the tournament over Len Mattiace in a playoff. As a former champion, Weir continues to play in the Masters, last making the cut in 2020 and finishing in a 51st place tie.

Trevor Immelman – 2008

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Sout African player Trevor Immelman split his time between the Sunshine, European and PGA Tours, reaching a career high world ranking of 12 in 2006. He would win his first and only major at the 2008 Masters, becoming the second South African to do so since Gary Player.

Angel Cabrera – 2009

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Agentinian Angel Cabrera became a popular figure in the golf world thanks to his fun playing style and cigar celebrations. He won the 2009 Masters in a playoff over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell. He will play in the 2025 Masters for the first time since 2019.

Charl Schwartzel – 2011

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Charl Schwartzel followed in the footsteps of fellow South Africans Gary Player and Trevor Immelman by winning the 2011 Masters. Schwartzel’s 2011 win was especially impressive at he began the final round down four strokes, but won by two shots over Adam Scott and Jason Day.

Adam Scott – 2013

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Adam Scott showed that he was ready to win a major with his wins at the 2004 Players Championship and the 2006 Tour Championship. Scott would finally break through and win the 2013 Masters Tournament, becoming the first Australian-born player to do so.

Danny Willett – 2016

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Danny Willett went into the final round of the 2016 Masters in a tie for fifth place. But when Jordan Spieth began to melt down late in the tournament, Willett was able to take advantage, shooting a final round 67 to earn his first and only PGA Tour win.

Sergio Garcia – 2017

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A star as a rookie in 1999, Sergio Garcia consistently finished in the top five at major events without ever winning one. His fortures finally turned for the better at the 2017 Masters when he finally won a green jacket. He last made the cut in 2022.

Hideki Matsuyama – 2021

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

The Japanese-born superstar became the first player born in his country to win a major and he did it at the 2021 Masters. Matsuyama has largely played on the PGA Tour with nice success since then and he already has a victory in 2025, the Sentry.

Jon Rahm – 2023

Syndication: USA TODAY

Jon Rahm won his first Masters in 2023 and it would surprise to no one if that was first of a few. Rahm left the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour in 2024 and we won two times there already. Rahm is only 30 years old and his best days are ahead of him.