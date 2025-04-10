Every Winner of the Masters Par 3 Tournament Since 2000

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Every year since 1960, the Augusta National has held a par-three contest over nine holes with a par of 27. The event is all in good fun with most players taking part, though they might not necessarily want to win. No player who won the par three contest has ever won the Masters that same weekend, and many have failed to make the cut. Here are the winners since 2020.

2000 – Chris Perry

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

2000 was a great year for Chris Perry as he reached a career-high ranking of 14. He also had the best finish at the Masters in his career, ending in a tie for 14th place. And of course Perry became the champion of that year’s Par 3 Tournament.

2001 – David Toms

© Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK



David Toms did not have a great result at the 2001 Masters despite winning the Par 3 Tournament, finishing in a tie for 31st place. He did, however, win his first and only major a few months later at the PGA Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

2002 – Nick Price

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hailing from Zimbabwe, Nick Price took home the 2002 Par 3 title and he would finish in a tie for 20th during that year’s tournament. His best Masters finish was a fifth place in 1986. He won three majors in his career, the 1992 and 1994 PGA Championship and the 1994 Open Championship.

2003 – Padraig Harrington, David Toms

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

David Toms repeated as the Par 3 champion during the 2003 Masters but had to share the prize that year with Padraig Harrington. It wasn’t Harrington’s weekend as he failed to make the cut. Toms would have better luck finishing the event T8.

2004 – Padraig Harrington

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Paddy Harrington won the 2004 Masters Par 3 Tournament and had a nice weekend in Augusta. He finished in a tie for 13th place. His best results at the event were ties for 5th place in 2002 and 2008.

2005 – Jerry Pate

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the Par 3 Tournament during the 2005 Masters Par 3 Tournament didn’t have the chance to jinx Jerry Pate as he did not play in that year’s tournament. Pate’s best career moment came in 1976 when he won the U.S. Open at only 22 years old.

2006 – Ben Crane

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Crane turned pro in 1999 and he won five PGA Tour events with his last victory coming at the 2014 Fed Ex St. Jude Classic. Crane would win the 2006 Par 3 title but that would be the highlight of his weekend as he was cut from the tournament.

2007 – Mark O’Meara

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network



A former Masters Champion, having won the tournament in 1998, Mark O’Meara was the winner at the 2007 Par 3 Championship. O’Meara would miss the cut in 2007 and would continue to play in the tournament until the 2018 season.

2008 – Rory Sabbatini

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rory Sabbatini was coming off the best Masters result of his career as he had finished in a tie for second at the 1997 Masters. He would not have the same kind of performance in 2008 as he missed the cut but did win the 2008 Par 3 Tournament.

2009 – Tim Clark

:Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Clark only won two PGA events during his career, but he did have top five finishes at three of the four major tournaments. He did win the 2009 Masters Par 3 Tournament and his best finish in Augusta came in 2006 when he tied for third place.

2010 – Louis Oosthuizen

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the Par 3 Tournament at the 2010 Masters, Louis Oosthuizen became just the latest golfer to miss the cut. The South African star would have a better results at another major that year, winning the 2010 Open Championship.

2011 – Luke Donald

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

A five time winner on the PGA Tour and a seven time winner on the European Tour, Luke Donald had his best results at the Masters in 2005 finishing in a tie for third. Following his win at the 2011 Par 3 Tournament, Donald finished in a tie for fourth.

2012 – Padraig Harrington/Jonathan Byrd

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

A five-time winner on the tour and the 2002 PGA Rookie of the Year, he also shared the 2012 Par 3 Tournament win with Padraig Harrington. Harrington would finish in a tie for 8th in the event and Byrd would tie for 27th.

2013 – Ted Potter Jr.

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

First turning professional at the age of 19, Ted Potter Jr. would play on several tours as he worked his way up the PGA Tour where he won twice, the last win coming at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. He also added a win at the 2013 Par 3 Tournament.

2014 – Ryan Moore

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore won the Haskins and Hogan Awards when he played at UNLV. He went on to be a fine pro who has won five times on the PGA Tour. After winning the Par 3 Tournament at the 2014 Masters, he would miss the cut at the big event.

2015 – Kevin Streelman

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike many past winners of the Par 3 event, Kevin Streelman would go on to have his best finish at the Masters at the 2015 event, tying for 12th place. He’d have his best overall majors finish at the 2021 PGA Championship, finishing T8.

2016 – Jimmy Walker

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Walker would have his best year as a pro in 2016, but it wouldn’t be because he won the Par 3 event and finished T29 at the Masters; it was because he would win his first major, the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

2018 – Tom Watson

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Tom Watson had won the Masters Par 3 Tournament all the way back in 1982 and finished 5th in that year’s event. He would win 36 years later at the Par 3 Tournament, but he would not play in the big event in 2018, having last played in 2016.

2019 – Matt Wallace

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace had a breakout season on the European Tour in 2018, winning three events, including the BMW International Open. Wallace would play in Augusta the next year, but he would miss the cut after winning the Par 3 Tournament.

2022 – Mackenzie Hughes/Mike Weir

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 2022 Par 3 Tournament was the first to be played since 2019 and Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir would tie for the title. Both would have forgettable weekends with Weir missing the cut and Hughes finishing in a tie for 50th.

2023 – Tom Hoge

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Tom Hoge has been a professional golfer since 2011 and has won one tournament each on both the PGA and the Canadian Tours. After winning the Par 3 Tournament in 2023, he followed in the footsteps of many past winners and missed that year’s cut.

2024 – Rickie Fowler

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Rickie Fowler is a one-time major star on the PGA Tour whose career has taken a stumble over the last few years. He may have won the 2024 Par 3 Tournament, but his last win on the PGA Tour came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.

2025 – Nico Echavarria

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

30-year-old Nico Echavarria hails from Medellín, Colombia and has had a nice start to his career on the PGA Tour, winning the 2023 Puerto Rican Open and the 2024 Zozo Championship. He will hope for more wins in 2025 in addition to his win at the Par 3 Tournament.