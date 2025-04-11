Golfers Who Made the Most of Day One at the 2025 Masters

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Winning the Masters or any major championship requires that the player be on top of their game for all four days. But it is undoubtedly beneficial to get off to a good start. These players did well in the first round and hope to continue rolling.

Max Greyserman -1

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

New Jersey native Max Greyserman worked his way onto the PGA Tour in 2023 and he has been a consistent player, reaching the top 35 in 2024. Greyserman is off to a strong start at the Masters and could do some damage during his first time in Augusta.

Bryson DeChambeau -3

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Masters features several stars from the LIV Tour and all of them are hoping to make their mark at this year’s tournament. DeChambeau, who finished in a sixth-place tie at last year’s Masters, currently sits in a fifth-place tie after a strong first round.

Joaquin Neimann – E

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Joaquin Niemann is one of the most talented players on the tour and it feels like it is just a matter of time until he wins his first major event. Niemann was pretty good on the first day finishing even and he will look to move up the leaderboard today.

Scottie Scheffler -4

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler is the number one player in the world and came into this year’s Masters as the prohibitive favorite. Scheffler went out on Thursday and showed why he’s the world number one, shooting a 68. He now sits in a tie for second.

Hiroshi Tai +1

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hiroshi Tai, a star at Georgia Tech, is playing the Masters after winning the 2024 NCAA Natioanl Championship. Tai, who will represent Singapore as a pro, is currently the low amatuer with a score of one over par.

Bubba Watson -1

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now that he is playing far fewer events on the LIV Tour, Bubba Watson has slipped out of the top 1,000 in world rankings. But Augusta is like a second home to the veteran who won there in 2012 and 2014 and he is off to a good start in 2025.

Cameron Young – E

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young has top seven finishes in three of the four majors but he has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour. He finished top-ten at each of the last two Majors and could do it again in 2025.

Ludvig Aberg -4

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Still only 25 years old, Ludvig Aberg had an incredible performance at the 2024 Masters finishing in solo second place. He came into this year’s tournament with massive expectations and he met them on day one by shooting a 68.

Daniel Berger -1

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger, who won the 2014-15 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award, has been in a multi-year slump but has had a strong start to 2025 with runner-up finishes at the Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational. He had a nice start to the Masters on Thursday.

Corey Connors -4

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian Corey Connors is off to a terrific start in 2025 with a T5 at the Sentry and a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Connors continued his strong play during the first round at Augusta and should be in the mix all weekend.

Fred Couples -1

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fred Couples already holds the record as the oldest player to make a cut at the Masters, and he could have a chance to break his own record. Couples began the tournament with a one-under-par and the 65-year-old sits in a tie for 11th place.

Justin Rose -7

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Justin Rose is an outstanding player who won the 2013 U.S. Open. Rose, whose last PGA Tour win came at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, shot an opening round 65 to take the lead at the Masters and put himself on course for a terrific tournament.