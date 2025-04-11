Golfers Who Had a Tough Day One at the 2025 Masters

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nick Dunlap is a fantastic prospect and should be a great golfer one day. But he had a total meltdown on day one of the Masters, shooting 18 over. Dunlap and the players listed below didn’t have the kind of first day they wanted at the 2025 event, but some may still have time to turn things around.

Russell Henley +7

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Russell Henley has been a terrific player on the tour for years and is currently the seventh-ranked player in the world. Despite his impressive track record, Henley has yet to win a major event and didn’t do himself any favors in round 1.

Will Zalatoris +2

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A fantastically talented player with injuries derailing his promising career, Will Zalatoris came into the 2025 Masters healthy and ready to get back on track. His plus two over the first day of the tournament isn’t devastating, but he has some work to do on day two.

Brooks Koepka +2

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Koepka, who tied for second place at the 2019 and 2023 Masters, is still a threat to win any tournament he chooses to enter. One of many LIV Tour players at the Masters, Koepka will look to have a better day two and move up the leaderboard.

Sepp Straka +6

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Sepp Straka has some impressive finishes in major events like his runner-up at the 2023 Opem Championship and a T7 at the 2023 PGA Championship. But Straka is going to have a hard time finishing in the top 10 in 2025.

Josele Ballester +4

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Josele Ballester is an amateur who is in the tournament after winning the U.S. Amateur. His score of four over is fine for an amateur, but Ballester is in the news for other reasons. The Spaniard decided to relieve himself in Rae’s Creek, leading to applause from the gallery.

Xander Schauffele +1

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A one over is not a disaster for any golfer, especially one as talented as Xander Schauffele. But Schauffele has risen to the level where he is expected to be there at the end of any tournament and after one round he is already eight strokes off the lead.

Jon Rahm +2

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When Jon Rahm chose to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, there were questions about whether he would be playing enough to still be in top form for majors. While Rahm has had nothing but success on the LIV Tour, his first day at the Masters turned out worse

Lucas Glover +6

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open Champion whose best Masters finish was a T20 in 2024, came into this year’s Masters as the 30th-ranked player in the world. He will likely drop a bit after a first round that saw him shoot 6 over par.

Robert MacIntyre +3

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Robert MacIntyre had a great 2024 season that ended with him ranked 14th in the world. He is looking to keep things rolling in 2024, but the Scotsman will need to play better than he did on the opening day of the Masters as he’s sitting in a tie for 63rd place.

Nicolai Hojgaard +4

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Danish golfer Nicolai Hojgaard came to the PGA Tour after winning the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He continued to succeed on the PGA Tour, finishing T16 at the 2024 Masters. He is off to a poor start in 2025 but can still turn things around.

Tony Finau +3

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tony Finau has been an excellent player for several years, reaching a top-ten world ranking, but he has never won a major championship. It doesn’t look like he’ll win the 2025 Masters either, as he will now have to fight to make the cut.

Nick Dunlap +18

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

