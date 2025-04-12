Players Who Made the Cut at Their First Master’s Tournament

Apr 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Aaron Rai hits onto the no. 2 fairway during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

It is a rite of passage for any PGA Tour golfer to play in their first Masters Tournament. Even better for them is to make the cut during their first time playing the Augusta National. These are the players who managed to make the cut at their first Masters.

Matt McCarty

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matt McCarty isn’t just playing well at his first Masters appearance, he is thriving. The winner of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, McCarty had worked his way on the tour via Kohn Ferry. He is off to man outstanding start over the first two days.

Davis Riley

Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Davis Riley earned his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season and has won an event each year: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2023 and the 2024 TPC San Antonio Championship. The future is bright for Davis Riley

Brian Campbell

Jason Parkhurst/Imagn

A pro since 2015, Brian Campbell is making his debut at the Masters in 2025. He has had a great start to 2025 winning the 2025 Mexico Open in a playoff over Aldritch Potgieter. He has continued his fine play at the Masters where he will compete over the weekend.

Nico Echevarria

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Winning the Masters Par 3 Contest is usually a recipe for disaster, but this year’s winner, Echavarria, will be playing this weekend and looking to make some noise. It Echavarria is to win the event, he will be the first Par 3 Contest winner to do so.

Max Gresyserman

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

An up and comer from New Jersey, Max Greyserman is into the weekend at the 2025 Masters. He has yet to win a PGA Tour event, but finished second at the 2024 Wyndham Championship in controversial fashion. He has a bright future ahead of him.

Maverick McNealy

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

A Stanford alumnus and a former world amateur number one, Maverick McNealy has had a nice start to his PGA Tour career. McNealy, who won the November, 2024 RSM Classic, is thriving during his first start at the Masters Tournament.

Aaron Rai

. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]

Aaron Rai, from Wolverhampton, England, has developed into a tremendous pro. An up and comer on the PGA Tour, Rai won the 2024 Wyndham Championship by two strokes over Max Greyserman. He will look to finish strong at his first Masters.

Davis Thompson

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

A 25 year old who was once ranked as the number one amateur in the world, Davis Thompson won his first and only PGA Tour at the 20024 John Deere Classic. He’s off the a good start at the 2025 Masters and should set a nice pace for the rest of the year.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Image

Ramus Hojgaard’s twin brother Nicolia failed to make the cut at this year’s Masters, but Rasmus is doing just fine. The Danish player has won five times already on the European Tour and has a bright future ahead on the PGA Tour.