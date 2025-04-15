Players Who Stood Out at This Year’s Masters

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Masters, held at the Augusta National in April of each year, shines a massive spotlight on the best players in golf. Some thrive under the pressure while others wilt. Below are the players who had upper-level performances at the 2025 Masters.

Justin Rose – 2nd Place

Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Many golfers start slowing down once they hit 40, but that isn’t happening to former world number one Justin Rose. Rose was outstanding on Sunday, taking Rory McIlroy to the playoffs and finishing with his second major runner-up in the last year, as he also finished second at the 2024 Open Championship.

Max Homa – T12

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Max Homa has been in a slump. His last win came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He had a tough start to the Masters, shooting a first-round 74. He was strong in the final three rounds and ended up in a tie for twelfth.

Bubba Watson – T14

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Plenty of his fellow LIV players had a tough weekend and failed to make the cut, but Bubba Watson had a strong performance at the 2025 Masters. The popular lefty won the event in 2012 and 2014 and shot three under in 2025 for a T14.

Jon Rahm – T14

Grace Smith-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Jon Rahm is one of the best players in the world, but he seemed off in the first round this year, shooting a 75. The 2023 Masters champion played better each round, getting into the top 15 by shooting a 69 in the final round.

Sungjae Im – T5

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Sungjae Im has only won twice on the PGA Tour with his last win coming at the the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, but the South Korean player has a habit of bringing his A-game to the Masters. He did so again in 2025, finishing in a tie for 5th place.

Tom Hoge – T14

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

35-year-old Tom Hoge is playing the best golf of his career so far in 2025 with a T3 finish at the Players Championship and a T5 at the Valero Texas Open. Hoge continued his fine player this year with his best finish at the Masters, a tie for 14th.

Bernhard Langer – CUT

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Bernhard Langer has been playing the Masters long after his PGA Tour career and has had some outstanding results even as a senior player. Langer announced this would be his last Masters’ and just barely made the cut, finishing one stroke behind.

Tyrell Hatton – T14

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

This was a really bad weekend for many golfers who play on the LIV Tour. Tyrell Hatton might not be one of the bigger names on the LIV Tour, but he’s been very successful on the Tour and he had a nice result at the 2025 Masters with a T14.

Justin Hastings – CUT

Grace Smith-Imagn Images

Justin Hastings, who represents the Cayman Islands when he plays,, qualified for the Masters by winning the 2024 Latin American Amatuer Championship. No amateur made the cut at this year’s Masters but Hastings had the best results, missing the cut by two strokes.

Jordan Spieth – T14

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It is astonishing to think that at one time Jordan Spieth should be excited about a T14 at the Masters, an event he won in 2015 and has five other top-five finishes. But after a tough 2024, Spieth is ranked outside of the world top 50, and a T14 feels like a return to form.

Jason Day – T8

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Once the number one player in the world, Jason Day has worked back from a devastating injury history to play championship-level golf again. He was consistent all weekend, finishing T8 after rounds of 70, 70, 71, and 72.

Matt McCarty – T14

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The winner of the October 2024 Black Desert Championship, Matt McCarty, was playing in his second major championship of his career, having been cut from the 2022 U.S. Open. He made that cut at the Masters and finished well, in a tie for fourteenth.