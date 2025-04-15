The Players Who Had The Worst Performances at the 2025 Masters

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Players always want to be at their best when the lights are brightest, and they are very bright at the Augusta National. That doesn’t mean everyone plays well there every year. These are the golfers who had the worst times at the 2025 Masters.

JJ Spaun

JJ Spaun came into the Masters playing the best golf of his career and had plenty of eyes on him this weekend, seeing how he would respond. He made the cut but shot a 74 on Saturday and a 75 on Sunday to fall back to a solo 50th-place finish.

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry went into the final round in 6th place, seven shots off the lead. He had a really rough fourth round, shooting an 81 and ending in a tie for 42nd place. In better news, Lowry was there to celebrate when his pal Rory McIlroy won his first Masters.

Fred Couples

There is no shame in anything Fred Couples did this weekend. Most would consider shooting a 148 over two days at the Augusta National at 65 years old a remarkable accomplishment. But Couples was hoping to break his record as the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters and was in good shape after a first-round 71.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is well past the age where players are still regularly competitive at major events. But Mickelson was the only three-time winner of the Masters playing this weekend and it must have been tough for his to miss the cut.

Angel Cabrera

Bryson DeChambeau

After his thrilling end to the third round, Bryson DeChambeau was set up to take on Rory McIlory for a battle for the ages. DeChambeau just wasn’t up for it in the final round, shooting a 75 and moving from second place to a tie for fifth.

Tom Kim

Still just 22 years old, South Korean Tom Kim has risen at high as 11th in the world rankings and the next big step for him is winning a major championship. He was able to make the cut at Augusta, but shot a 79 in the final round to finish in last place.

Brooks Koepka

Still only 34 years old and with five major titles on his resume, every major is a chance for Brooks Koepka to enhance his resume. A two-time runner up at the Masters, Koepka didn’t come close to making the cut, finishing 5 over.

Will Zalatoris

Josele Ballester

Josele Ballester is another amateur who has a bright future ahead of him but wasn’t at his best during the 2025 Masters. Not only did Ballester fail to make the cut, he also created some controversy by relieving himself in the view of fans.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson has a game that feels designed for the Augusta National and he is a former champion there, winning the tournament in 2020. Johnson has plenty of great finishes at Augusta but has now failed to make the cut two years in a row.

Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap has a great career ahead of him and he’s already won twice on the PGA Tour. But Dunlap was downright awful in Round 1 of the Masters, a performance so bad that it will be remembered for years and will take a lot of winning to wash away.