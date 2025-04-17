The Most Recent Winners of the RBC Heritage Classic

Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Many of the players who participated in the Masters won’t have to go far for their next tournament as the RBC Heritage takes place in South Carolina, just a few hours’ drive from the Augusta National. Here are the most recent winners of the RBC Heritage.

2000 – Stewart Cink

When Stewart Cink won the RBC Heritage for the first time in 2000, the event was known as the MCI Classic, and Cink was 26 years old and early into what would be an excellent career. He won the event by two strokes over Tom Lehman.

2001 – Jose Coceres

After a strong decade-plus on the European Tour, Argentinian player Jose Coceres moved to the PGA Tour in 2001. In his rookie year, he won two tour events: the National Car Rental Golf Classic, Disney, and the RBC Heritage, then known as the WorldCom Classic.

2002 – Justin Leonard

The winner of the 1997 Open Championship at Royal Troon, Justin Leonard, was a top player on the tour during the late 90s and early 2000s. He won 12 PGA Tour Events, including the 2002 RBC Heritage by one stroke over Heath Slocumb.

2003 – Davis Love III

A frequent winner, Davis Love III won 21 times on the PGA between 1987 and 2015 with his first victory coming at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He would win the event for a second time in 2003, topping Tom Lehman by one stroke.

2004 – Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink loves playing at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and he won there for a second time in his career at the 2004 MCI Heritage. It wasn’t easy as the tournament went to a playoff where Cink dispatched Ted Purdy.

2005 – Peter Lonard

An Australian golfer, Peter Lonard won 11 times on the European Tour, but only once on the PGA Tour. The lone PGA Tour win came in 2005 at MCI Heritage event. He won by two strokes over Billy Andrade, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Davis Love III.

2006 – Aaron Baddeley

Australian player Aaron Baddeley won the 2006 RBC Heritage, but that name didn’t know it at that point; it was the Verizon Heritage. These days, the event is known as the RBC Heritage and Beddeley, who won four PGA Tour events, is another cog in the wheel.

2007 – Boo Weekly

Boo Weekley, whose real name is Thomas Brent, has won three times on the PGA Tour during his time as a professional. The first of his PGA Tour victories came at the 2007 Verizon Heritge, which is now known as the RBC Heritage,

2008 – Boo Weekly

It is not easy to go back to back at any PGA Tour event, but Bo Weekely seemingly really like playing at the Verizon Heritage which in the mid 2000s was what the RBC Heritage was known as. Boo Weekley won two of his career events in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

2009 – Brian Gay

Brian Gay turned pro in 1994 and worked his way onto the PGA Tour in 1999. A fine pro, Gay won five times on the PGA Tour between 2008 and 2020. One of those wins was the 2009 Verizon Heritage which is now called the RBC Heritage.

2010 – Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk won 17 PGA Tour events during his career which means that he really had to spread them around. In addition to the 2003 U.S. Open, Jim Furyk also won the RBC Heritage twice. The first win came during the 2010 season.

2011 – Brandt Snedeker

After working his way onto the scene via the Nationwide Tour, Brandt Snedeker was a top-notch PGA Tour pro right away, winning the 2007 Rookie of the Year Award. His win at the 2011 Heritage was his first victory since 2007.

2012 – Carl Petterrson

Carl Pettersson might hail from Sweden, but five of his six career professional golf wins have come at PGA events rather than European Tour events. He made his mark at the 2012 RBC Heritage which stood as one of his five wins on the PGA Tour.

2013 – Graeme McDowell

Irishman Graeme McDowell came to the States to play his college golf at UAB, but has primarily played on the European Tour during his career. One of the four PGA Tour events that he has won includes the 2013 RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

2014 – Matt Kuchar

A superstar at Georgia Tech, Matt Kuchar is considered to be among the best players who have never won a major event. Kuchar, who was ranked as high as fourth in the world during his career, won the 2014 RBC Heritage by one stroke over Luke Donald.

2015 – Jim Furyk

A famously talented player who was also remarkably consistent, World Golf Hall of Famer Jim Furyk won 17 PGA Tour events during his very successful career. His win at the 2015 RBC Heritage was the last of his fantastic career.

2016 – Branden Grace

A nine-time winner on the European Tour, a six-time winner on the European Tour and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, South African Branden Grace was also the first player to break 63 at a major event. Grace won the 2016 RBC Heritage by two strokes.

2017 – Wesley Bryan

A former star at the University of South Carolina and a popular YouTube trick shot video host, Wesley Bryan has fifteen top-ten finishes in his PGA Career. He moved up to the 36th-ranked golfer in the world after winning the RBC Heritage in 2017.

2018 – Satoshi Kodaira

Japanese player Satoshi Kodaira, who played on the Japan and PGA Tours, had his best run in 2018 when he rose to a world ranking of 27th shortly after winning the RBC Heritage in that same year. He last played in a major championship in 2022.

2019 – Pan Cheng-tsung

On the PGA Tour, Pan Cheng-tsung is known as C.T. Pan and he has had some really nice moments like in 2020 when he tied for seventh place at the Masters. He only won once on the PGA Tour, taking the RBC Heritage title in 2019.

2020 – Webb Simpson

The highlight of Webb Simpson’s career thus far was winning the U.S. Open in 2012, but has has several other highlights as the former Wake Forest star has won seven times on the PGA Tour. The most recent of those wins came at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

2021 – Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink won a total of eight times on the PGA Tour, and amazingly enough, three of those wins came at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was 47 years-old when he won the event, his latest to date on the PGA Tour.

2022 – Jordan Spieth

Soon after he started his professional golf career, it looked like Jordan Spieth would be chasing down the records of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. But Spieth’s career has hit a speed bump lately and his last PGA Tour win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage.

2023 – Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick was on a heater from 2022 through 2023, winning the 2022 U.S. Open and rising to 6th in the world rankings by 2023. Part of his rise was due to his fine play at the 2023 RBC Heritage where he won in a playoff over Jordan Spieth.

2024 – Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler was pretty much winning everything in 2024, so it is no surprise that he won the RBC Heritage, which came just a week after he won the 2024 Masters. At this point, Scheffler is the odds on favorite to win every event he enters.