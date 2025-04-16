The Most Recent Winners of the Corales Punta Cana Championship

© GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is plenty of interest in the sport following the Masters and the PGA Tour will hold two events this weekend, the RBC Heritage as well as the Corales Punta Cana Championship, which normally hosts a nice field. Here are all the winners in the event’s history.

2016 – Dominic Bozzelli

The Corales Punta Cana Championship was a Web.com event in 2016, and it was the only event won on the tour by former Auburn star Dominic Bozzelli. Bozzelli won the June event by four strokes over Blake Adams, Roberto Diaz and Sam Ryder.

2017 – Nate Lashley

Born in Nebraska, Nate Lashley only won once on the PGA Tour, but he won an additional 14 events on tours like the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Gateway and Web.com Tours. His Web.com win came at the 2017 Corales Punta Cana Championship.

2018 – Brice Garnett

Brice Garnett didn’t go to a major school, but he worked his way onto the PGA Tour after graduating from Missouri Western State University. He has two PGA Tour wins, the first coming at the 2018 Punta Cana Championship and the second coming at the 2024 Puerto Rican Open.

2019 – Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell spends most of his time on the European Tour, but has some very impressive PGA Tour wins in addition to the 2010 U.S. Open. McDowell also won the Corales Punta Cana Championship in 2019, his last win in the states.

2020 – Hudson Swafford

Hudson Swafford turned pro in 2011, and now plays on the LIV Tour. He won three times on the PGA Tour, capturing the American Express twice and winning the 2020 Punta Cana Open by one stroke over fellow American Tyler McCumber.

2021 – Joel Dahmen

Beloved by the gallery for his self deprivation and sense of humor, Joel Dahmen is also capable of playing very good golf. He had top-ten finishes at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open. He won his first and only event at the 2021 Punta Cana Championship.

2022 – Chad Ramey

Chad Ramey turned pro in 2014 and earned his way onto the PGA Tour after playing extremely well on the Kohn Ferry Tour. Ramey, who lost the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a playoff, earned his only PGA Tour win in 2022 at Punta Cana.

2023 – Matt Wallace

A London native who played his college golf in Alabama, the highlight of Matt Wallace’s career this far was a a tie for third place at the 2019 PGA Championship. Also in the running is his one PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Punta Cana Championship.

2024 – Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has an awesome 2024. He won a European Tour event, the BMW PGA Championship, a PGA Tour event, the Punta Cana Championship, and he also had his career best finish at a major event, the Open Championship, where he finished tie for second.