The Current Betting Favorites For May’s PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Tour season is now in full swing after the completion of the Masters and the next major championship, the PGA Championship, will be played at Quail Hollow in May. Here are the current betting favorites for the tournament.

24. Sahith Theegala – +5000

After finishing in the top 10 in 2024, Sahith Theegala just had an average Masters, finishing in a tie for 29th place. He also had a strong PGA Championship performance in 2024, finishing T12 and will hope to be even better this year.

23. Shane Lowry – +5000

Shane Lowry had a Masters to forget, going into the final round in 6th place and ending up in 52nd. The talented Irish player is a threat to win any tournament he enters. His best career finish at a PGA Championship came in 2021 when he tied for 4th.

22. Tony Finau – +5000

For all of his success on the PGA Tour, a major championship still eludes the popular Tony Finau. After a monster 2022, Finau hasn’t won an event since 2023 and the 2025 PGA Championship could be a perfect time to break his streak.

21. Hideki Matsuyama – +4000

The most successful Japanese golfer ever, Hideki Matsuyama, won the 2021 Masters and has at least top-six finishes at each of the other three major championships. Matsuyama finished in a tie for fourth at the 2016 PGA Championship.

20. Joaquin Niemann – +4000

Joaquin Niemann established himself as a top player on the PGA Tour and had continued success on the LIV Tour all before the age of 26. The Chilean star is good enough to win a major title at any time and it would surprise no one if this is the event.

19. Jordan Spieth – +4000

After a spectacular start to his career, Jordan Spieth has been having issues for years. He hasn’t won an event since the 2022 RBC Heritage. Spieth did have a nice showing at the Masters, finishing T14 and he could look to do something similar at the PGA Championship.

18. Sam Burns – +4000

A former top-ten player with 6 PGA Tour event wins since turning pro in 2017, Sam Burns has never played all that well at major events. His best finished at a PGA Championship came in 2022, when he finished tie for 20th place and he’ll look to be better than that in 2025.

17. Sungjae Im – +4000

It is strange to realize that Sungjae Im has only won two PGA Tour events during his career because he often plays so well at major events. The 2025 Masters were no different as Im finished in a tie for fifth and he’ll look to keep the good times rolling at Quail Hollow.

16. Tommy Fleetwood – +4000

Tommy Fleetwood is a very accomplished player, but he has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour, playing mostly on the European Tour. He has some excellent performances at major tournaments with his best PGA Championship effort being a T5 in 2022.

15. Will Zalatoris – +4000

After years of issues and then back surgery, Will Zalatoris is playing healthy golf for the first time in a while. He is still working out the kinks as he’s failed to notch a top-ten finish and was cut from the Masters. He could turn things around with a good weekend in Charlotte.

14. Cameron Smith – +3500

Cameron Smith is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour which includes the 2022 Open Championship. He’s won three events since joining the LIV Tour and will be looking to rebound at the PGA Championship after failing to make the cut at the Masters.

13. Wyndham Clark – +3500

Wyndham Clark’s career has been on an upswing and he became the number three player in the world during the 2024 season. The one place he hasn’t played well in the past is the PGA Championship where his best finish is a tie for 75th in 2021.

12. Tyrell Hatton – +3000

Tyrell Hatton is a terrific English player who has won once on the PGA Tour, eight times on the European Tour and once on the LIV Tour. He has top ten finishes in each of the four majors and could look to make a big breakthrough in 2025.

11. Patrick Cantlay – +2800

Patrick Cantlay had an excellent start to his PGA Tour career winning eight events between 2017 and 2022. He has been in a bit of a slump and hasn’t won since then, but these betting odds show that he could win a major at any time.

10. Collin Morikawa – +2200

Collin Morikawa crushes the ball off the tee and he can putt with the best players in the game, so he should be among the favorites at most tournaments. He won the PGA Championship in 2020 and had a strong performance in 2024, ending in a tie for fourth.

9. Viktor Hovland – +2000

Viktor Hovland came closer to winning the PGA Championship than any other major event, finishing in a tie for second place at the 2023 event. The 27-year-old Norwegian is still looking for his first major championship, and the sports books like his odds.

8. Brooks Koepka – +1800

Brooks Koepka is already an all-timer with five major championships, including three PGA Championships at the 2018, 2019 and 2023 events. He is coming off a rough 2025 Masters, missing the cut, but he could easily catch fire at the PGA event.

7. Justin Thomas – +1800

If there has been one word to describe the golf career of Justin Thomas, it’s consistency. He has won the PGA Championship twice, in 2017 and 2022. He has also topped the PGA Tour money list three times and could add a third major this year.

6. Ludvig Aberg – +1600

Soon enough, Ludvig Aberg is going to win his first major championship and no one is going to be surprised. The Swedish phenom has been so good at major tournaments that it just feels like a matter of time before he wins his first one.

5. Bryson DeChambeau – +1200

Bryson DeChambeau was awesome during the 2025 Masters breathing down the neck of Rory McIlroy for the first three and a half rounds. Both of DeChambeau’s majors wins have come at the U.S. Open, but he did finish second at the 2024 PGA Championship.

4. Jon Rahm – +1200

Jon Rahm was the best player in the world right before Scottie Scheffler was the best player in the world and his fine play is still evident on the LIV Tour. Rahm

3. Xander Schauffele – +1100

Xander Schauffele is coming off an outstanding 2024 season that saw him win two majors; the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. As the returning champion at the PGA, he is as likely as anyone to win it all.

2.Rory McIlroy – +500

Rory McIlroy may be in his mid-30’s, but he is playing the very best golf of his career. A few short weeks after winning the prestigious Players Championship, McIlroy would go on to win the Masters for the first time. The Irishman is on a roll that could continue at the PGA .

1. Scottie Scheffler – +500

From the start of the Masters, it was clear that Scottie Scheffler didn’t have his best game. Still, as the tournament progressed, his consistent play earned him a solo fourth-place finish. The superstar is the odds-on favorite to win the PGA Championship.