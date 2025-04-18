The Current Leaders at the RBC Heritage

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Millions of eyes have been on the sport of golf after an all-time classic at the Masters and the PGA Tour is holding two events this weekend. The more prestigious of those events is the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Here are the current leaders.

Brian Harman -5

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The winner of the 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman is off to a good start in 2025, recently winning the Valero Texas Open. He was five under during the first round of the RBC Heritage and could look to make a move in the coming days.

Gary Woodland -5

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland won the 2024 PGA Tour Courage Award after returning from brain surgery. He’s yet to win since returning, but he did finish in a second-place tie at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, and he had a strong first day in South Carolina.

J.J. Spaun -5

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A 34-year-old veteran of the PGA Tour, J.J. Spaun seems to be levelling up during the 2025 season. He tied for 3rd at the Sony Open, tied for second at the Cognizant Classic and fell to Rory McIlroy in a playoff against Rory McIlory. He’s looking to win his first event.

Matt Fitzpatrick -5

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Matt Fitzpatrick has been in a bit of a slump, only making five of eight cuts so far in 2025, but he has a strong history at the RBC Heritage, winning the event in 2023 by topping Jordan Spieth in a playoff. He had a good first day on Thursday.

Brian Campbell -5

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Brian Campbell broke the top 100 in the world for the first time in 2025 by winning his first tour events, capturing the Mexico Open in a playoff over Aldrich Potgieter. He is looking to stay on a roll after a T32 at the Masters and is in good shape so far in Hilton Head.

Wyndham Clark -6

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark has been playing some of the best golf of his career over the last few years, and his start to the RBC Heritage is no different. So far this season, he has had three top 20 finishes, including a T5 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Scottie Scheffler -7

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Even when Scottie Scheffler isn’t in the lead at a tournament, he’s never all that far back on the leaderboard. The number one player in the world started slow at the Masters, but finished in 4th. Expect him to remain near the top of the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage.

Russell Henley -7

Grace Smith-Imagn Images

Russell Henley has had an up and down start to his 2025 season. He did win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, his first win since 2022. He had a bad time at the Masters, not making the cut, but is looking good in South Carolina.

Justin Thomas -10

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2022, and he is probably not all that thrilled about his performance at the Masters where he finished in a tie for 36th. He’s off to a great start in South Carolina, shooting ten under in the first round.