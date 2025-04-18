The Current Leaders at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With so much interest in golf following a classic Masters, it makes sense for the PGA Tour to hold two events this weekend rather than one. While many top players will be playing at the RBC Heritage, many will playing in the Puntacana Championship. Here are the players playing the best.

Keith Mitchell -8

Keith Mitchell is having a nice start to his 2025 season, making eight of nine cuts and recording top 20 finishes at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open. He could be in for another strong finish in Puntacana.

Matt Wallace -8

Matt Wallace has a history at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He won the event in 2023 by one stroke over Nicolai Hojgaard. Wallace has had a tough start to the season, only making three cuts in eight events, but he can turn things around this weekend.

Rikuya Hoshino -8

Rikuya Hoshino is a player on the European Tour who has also experienced some nice success on the Japan Tour. He won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in 2024, his first European Tour victory and has a chance at his first PGA Tour win this weekend.

David Skinns – 8

An English player, David Skinns has not won any events on the PGA Tour, but he has won three events on the Kohn Ferry Tour. He did made it into the Players Championship in 2025, but was cut from the event. He will hope for a strong finish in Puntacana.

Andrew Putnam -9

A former star at Pepperdine University, Andrew Putnam has one win on the PGA Tour, though it came all the way back at the 2018 Barracuda Championship. Putnam has been treading water for a while and needs to have some big performances.

Matt NeSmith -9

Matt NeSmith has had a rough start to his 2025 season, missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance and Puerto Rican Opens. He has been much better at the start of the Puntacana Championship and is currently tied for third place.

Garrick Higgo -10

A South African player with a five-star name, Garrick Higgo turned professional in 2019 and has won three times on the European Tour and once on the PGA Tour, the 2021 Palmetto Championship. He is undoubtedly in the mix for another win in Puntacana.

Joel Dahmen – 14

Joel Dahmen is beloved on the PGA Tour for his sense of humor and candor, but he is also capable of playing outstanding golf. He proved that at the Puntacana Championship by setting a course record with a ten-under 62.