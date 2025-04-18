The Players Having The Toughest Times at the RBC Heritage

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The RBC Heritage is the first PGA Tour event to come after the Masters but players there don’t have to worry about making the cut. The event, held in Hilton Head, South Carolina, doesn’t have a cut line. Still, not everyone is on top of their game. Here are the players having the toughest time at the RBC Heritage.

Max Homa – Even

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Scores are low at the RBC Heritage thus far, so an even par score has Max Homa outside of the top 50. Homa is coming off of a strong Masters performance that saw him finish in a tie for 12th. He is going to need to play well over the weekend to have a score like that at the RBC.

Will Zalatoris – +3

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At this point, it seems fair to wonder if Will Zalatoris is at 100% health. The talented player just hasn’t been playing up to the level he has set for himself. Zalatoris was cut from the Masters last week and would also have been cut from the RBC if the event had one.

Sahith Theegala – +1

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Sahith Theegala is another player who was looking to do big things in 2025, but so far this season, he has only one finish in the top 25, a T17 as the Genesis Invitational. Theegala hasn’t been horrible at the RBC, but has some work to do if he wants to move up the board.

Matthieu Pavon – +3

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

During the 2024 season, French player Matthieu Pavon became a top 20 player in the world and was looking to continue rising. But Pavon had a poor performance at the Masters this year and is off to a bad start in South Carolina.

Adam Hadwin – +4

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

During the 2024 season, Adam Hadwin rose to a rank of 35th in the world, his highest ranking ever. But the Canadian has had a rough start to the 2025 season, only making six out of ten cuts. He won’t be cut from the RBC Heritage, but he’s near the bottom of the standings.

Min Woo Lee +1

Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

This is supposed to be Min Woo Lee’s year. The Australian golfer got off to a very strong start this year with a victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. But he had a tough time at the Masters, finishing 49th and is behind the eight ball at the RBC Heritage.

Taylor Pendrith +2

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The winner of the 2024 CJ Cup, Taylor Pendrith, achieved a career-high world ranking of 38 in February of this year. The Canadian has yet to capitalize on his success, though. He was cut from the Masters and has had a very tough start at the RBC.

Tony Finau – Even

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Tony Finau is one of the most admired players on the PGA Tour and has set a very high standard of play over his career. He has not been meeting that standard so far in 2025, making only six of ten cuts and registering only one top ten finish.

J.J. Spaun

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

J.J. Spaun, who has been playing the best golf of his career throughout 2025, looked like he was going to have a terrific weekend at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 66 in the first round. But he’s taken a huge tumble down the boards after a second-round 75.

Joe Highsmith +6

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Joe Highsmith is 24 years old, and his career is taking off. The former Pepperdine player won his first PGA Tour event in 2025, taking the Cognizant Classic by two strokes over J.J. Spaun and Jacob Bridgeman. This RBC weekend, though, is one that he’d like to forget.

Nick Dunlap +7

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Dunlap had one of the most disastrous weekends in Masters history in 2025, shooting a first-round 90. His first day at the RBC Heritage was also troublesome as he shot a 78. Dunlap did salvage things a bit with a par over the second round, but he still sits in last place.