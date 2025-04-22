All of Justin Thomas’ Professional Golf Wins

© Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK



Justin Thomas can enter the top 50 of all-time with just two more PGA Tour wins, and at just 31 years old, he could rocket up the list. A model of consistency, Thomas has topped the Tour’s money list three different times. These are all of his professional golf wins.

2014 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A winner of the Haskins Award during his freshman season at the University of Alabama, Justin Thomas joined the Web.com Tour in 2014 and earned his first victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. His fine play earned him his 2015 PGA Tour card.

2015 CIMB Classic

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Played from 2010 through 2018 in Malaysia and co-hosted by the PGA Tour and the Asian Tour, the 2015 CIMB Classic was where Justin Thomas earned his first PGA Tour victory. He took the event by one stroke over Adam Scott.

2016 CIMB Classic

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas’ first two wins on the PGA Tour came overseas as he repeated at the CIMB Championship, held in Malaysia, in 2017. The young golfer continued his upward rise by winning the event by three strokes over Hideki Matsuyama.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

2017 would be a massive breakout for Justin Thomas, and it all started at the SBS Tournament of Champions, held in early January. It was an especially impressive win for Thomas as the field was restricted to players who had won a tour event the previous year.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas began the year by winning the Sentry and added a second win in January 2017, winning the Sony Open, held at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. He set an event record, shooting 253 over the four days and topped Justin Rose by seven shots.

2017 PGA Championship

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After a tremendous start to 2017 that saw him win two events in January, Thomas then won the first major of his career at the 2017 PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Country Club. Thomas won by two strokes over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Also known as the Deutsche Bank Championship the Dell Technologies Championship was played in Massachusetts from 2003 through 2018. Justin Thomas won the second-to-last tournament by three strokes over his close friend Jordan Spieth.

2017 CJ Cup

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas closed out a spectacular 2017 season by winning the CJ Cup, held at the Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville, South Carolina. Thomas would win the Fed Ex Cup, lead the Tour in earnings for the year and be named the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

2018 Honda Classic

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Today known as the Cognizant Classic, the Honda Classic is held at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Thomas won his first event of the year at the 2018 Honda Classic, besting Luke List in a playoff.

2018 Bridgestone WGC Championship

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

After a massive season in 2017, Justin Thomas was again playing great golf in 2018. He finished as the runner-up at the WGC Mexico. He also finished fourth at the Dell Technologies Match Play before winning his second title of the year at the Bridgestone WGC Championship.

2019 BMW Championship

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 BMW Championship was played at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois, a course that has hosted multiple major championships. Thomas would win his first event of the year at the August tournament. He carried the event by three shots over Patrick Cantlay

2019 CJ Cup

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The CJ Cup was only played six times, running from the 2017 through the 2022 season. Justin Thomas would win two of the six. He won the inaugural tournament in 2017 and was victorious again in 2019 topping Danny Lee by three shots.

2020 Sentry

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A tournament restricted to players who won on the tour the previous year, the Sentry takes place at the Kapalua Plantation course in Hawaii, where the thin air allows players to bomb the ball. Thomas has been strong there in his career, winning in 2017 and 2020.

2020 WGC FedEx Championship

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas won this event in 2018 when it was sponsored by Bridgestone and played in Ohio. He became a two-time champion in 2020, this time at Southwind, finishing three strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson, Tom Lewis, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka.

2020 PNC Championship

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas’ win at the 2020 PNC Championship didn’t count towards the PGA Tour, but was certainly special to him as he won the title together with his father. Justin and Mike Thomas won the event by one stroke over Vijay Singh and his son Qass.

2021 The Players Championship

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Often referred to as the fifth major, the Players Championship is one of the most prestigious events a golfer can win. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, but was back in 2021 with Thomas winning the title by a stroke over Lee Westwood.

2022 PGA Championship

: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Fair or not, golfers, especially those at the level of Justin Thomas, will be judged by how many major championships they have won. Thomas won one early in his career at the 2017 PGA Championship and repeated the feat in 2022.

2025 RBC Heritage

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas has been one of the more consistent players in golf over the last decade-plus, but he had hit a bit of a rough patch, going three years without a win. He changed that with a terrific performance at the RBC Heritage, winning the event in a playoff.