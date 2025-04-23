Every Golfer Who Has Been Featured On Netflix’s Full Swing

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In February 2023, Netflix released a documentary called Full Swing which focused on the sport of professional golf. The series gives an intimate look at the golfers who make up the PGA Tour. These are the players featured in the first two seasons.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth was featured in the first episode of Full Swing, which was released in February 2023. The episode focuses on both Spieth’s success as a golfer up to that point as well as his lifelong friendship with rival PGA Tour member Justin Thomas.

Justin Thomas

In the episode featuring Spieth and Thomas, Thomas is shown to be trying to catch up to Spieth in terms of career accomplishments. Part of the episode’s conclusion shows Thomas capturing his second major title, the 2022 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka

When the Brooks Koepka episode debuted, it showed the golfer in a bit of a career slump as he hadn’t won in over a year. But Koepka would have a terrific season in 2023 winning an LIV Tour event in addition to capturing that year’s PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler

By the time he was on Full Swing, Scottie Scheffler was already the number one player in the world. The episode he is featured in shows how the quiet, considerate, family man deals with the daily pressures on the PGA Tour.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter, who played in Europe for several years, had to work hard to gain a PGA Tour card. The episode shows the Englishman grappling with the decision to join the LIV Tour. LIV would mean more money in his pocket, but the tour was also not without controversy.

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen is a beloved player on the PGA Tour, and many more people fell in love with him after watching him on Full Swing. Dahmen has ranked as high as 56th in the world, but is also known for his self-deprecating sense of humor.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick, the British player who won the 2022 U.S. Open, is featured in Full Swing, but he isn’t the only Fitzpatrick featured. His younger brother, Alex, is also a golfer, and the show partly focuses on his efforts to rise in the professional golf ranks.

Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau

While Tony Finau is a popular golfer on the tour, many fans were unaware of his backstory before he was featured on Full Swing. Finau became the first player of Tongan and Samoan descent to make the PGA Tour, and he did so despite a rough upbringing in Utah.

Collin Morikawa

During his episode of Full Swing, the program tracked the rapid rise of Collin Morikawa from a world number one amateur player to a top contender on the PGA Tour. The episode also delved into the players’ training regimen.

Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is now among the top players in the world, achieving a career-high world ranking of 11 in 2024. He was still a rookie when his episode was filmed. Theegala would win his first PGA Tour event in 2023 at the Fortinet Championship.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is featured on multiple episodes of Full Swing, particularly those discussing players leaving for the LIV Tour. The Irish star had emerged as one of the voices against the LIV Tour and the show focuses on that detail.

Cameron Smith

Star Australian player Cam Smith was playing some of his best golf right before he left for the LIV Tour. His episode looks into the battle between Smith at the 2022 Open Championship. Smith would win the major, topping McIlroy, who would finish in third place.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler was once one of the top golfers in the world, but he has struggled over the last few seasons and now ranks outside the top 100 players globally. His segment on Full Swing documents his attempts to get back on track.

Mito Pereira

There is an episode of Full Swing that focuses on the rookie seasons of Chilean Mito Pereira and Sahith Theegala. Pereira is still looking for his first PGA Tour win, but he did have a significant highlight in 2022, finishing in a tie for third place at the PGA Championship.

Tom Kim

South Korean Tom Kim turned professional at just 16 years old and began playing on the Phillipine Golf Tour. The segment on Kim tracks his quick push towards golf stardom. The 22 year-old has already won three PGA Tour events.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has had plenty of success since turning pro in 2017, winning 3 PGA Tour events including the 2023 U.S. Open played at the Los Angeles Country Club. The episode showed how the golfer deals with the pressures of playing professional golf.

Luke Donald/Zach Johnson

The 2023 Ryder Cup, won by Europe, was held in Guidonia Motecelio, Italy. The captains were Luke Donald for Europe and Zach Johnson for the United States and the episode shows how they came to their selections for their respective teams.