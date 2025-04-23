The Biggest Winners From the 2025 RBC Heritage

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The RBC Heritage is a popular tournament that comes at a time when golf fans are in a frenzy, immediately following the Masters. This year’s event had several marquee players performing and these are the ones who had the best weekends.

Justin Thomas

Of course, Justin Thomas had a great weekend as he won the RBC Heritage in a playoff over Andrew Novak for his first victory in three years. He had to maintain that lead from wire to wire after his 61 in the first round.

Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t come close at the RBC, finishing T32. What was impressive from the veteran golfer was his finish as he shot a 64 in the final round to turn a rough weekend into a good one.

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger is playing great golf in 2025, as he finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational and was T21 at the Masters. Berger added another top 5 finish to his resume this weekend at the RBC Heritage.

Sepp Straka

Austrian Sepp Straka had a great start to this season, winning the American Express Classic in January. He then had a stumble at the Masters, failing to make the cut, but was able to get back on track at the RBC, finishing ten under par.

Jordan Spieth

Former world number one player Jordan Spieth now sits out of the top 50 players in the world, but he is stringing together some strong performances that could move him back up the list. After finishing T14 at the Masters, he finished T18 at the RBC Heritage.

Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap had a nightmare performance at the Masters, shooting a 90 in the first round. He again had a terrible first round at the RBC Heritage, going into day two in last place. But he fought back shooting 71, 72 and 69 over the last 3 rounds, showing some fight.

Mackenzie Hughes

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes has won twice on the PGA Tour with his last win coming at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes was in the mix all weekend in South Carolina finishing the event tied for third place.

Sungjae Im

To no one’s surprise, Sungjae Im was terrific at the Masters, finishing the major tournament in a tie for fifth place. The problem for Im is playing well consistently, not just at big tournaments, and he did so at the RBC, ending in a tie for eleventh place.

Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak has yet to win his first event on the PGA Tour, but he came oh so close to doing so during the RBC Heritage. Novak played terrific golf all weekend, forcing the wire-to-wire leader, Justin Thomas, into a playoff, where Thomas emerged victorious.

Brian Harman

Brian Harman hit a little bit of a lull after his win at the 2023 U.S. Open, but seems to be back on track in 2025. He recently won the Valero Texas Open and delivered another fine performance at the RBC Heritage, finishing in a tie for third place.