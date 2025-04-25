The Current Betting Favorites at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union

The Zurich Classic is one of the more entertaining events on the PGA Tour as players get to play in pairs. The top-ranked players on the Tour and invited and they are allowed to play with a teammate who has Tour status or a sponsor’s exemption. These are the current betting favorites (odds courtesy of Draft Kings).

Thorbjorn Oleson/Matt Wallace – +3500

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Danish player Thorbjorn Oleson plays major events in the States, but mostly operates on the European Tour, where he is an eight-time winner. He will partner with Matt Wallace who has also been successful on the European Tour, winning five events.

Max Greyserman/Nico Echavarria – +3000

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria are two up and coming players on the PGAA Tour. Both were in the news during the Masters with Greyserman finishing T32 and Echavarria winning the Par 3 contest and finishing the tournament in 51st place.

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin – +3000

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Talented players Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin both hail from Canada and are playing together in this year’s Zurich Classic. Hadwin has ranked as high as 35th in the world and Taylor has risen as high as 24th and recently won the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard +2500

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Danes Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are twin brothers who also happen to be outstanding professional golfers. Though they’re both still just 24 years old, the Hojgaard brothers have won multiple times on the European Tour and are ready to make some noise in the States.

Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala – +2200

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

2024 Wyndham Championship winner Aaron Rai and 2023 Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala will form a strong pair at the Zurich Classic. Theegala is currently ranked as the 28th player in the world, and Rai ranks as the number 27 player.

Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin – +2200

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Andrew Novak comes into the tournament in good form, having just finished as the runner up at the RBC Heritage. Teaming with Novak will be Ben Griffin, an up and coming player who is still seeking his first win on the PGA Tour.

Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge – +2000

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Veteran Billy Horschel is a skilled player who has won eight times on the PGA Tour, with his most recent victory coming at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He will team with Tom Hoge, whose one PGA Tour win came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Taylor Moore/Wyndham Clark – +2000

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Taylor Moore earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 and has one event on the tour, capturing the 2023 Valspar Championship. He will team with Wyndham Clark, who has three wins on the tour including the 2023 United States Open.

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre – +1800

Syndication: Arizona Republic

German player Thomas Detry and Scottish player Robert MacIntyre played together during the 2024 tournament and had an impressive performance, finishing T8. Both players have continued to play well and should be in contention this year.

J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell – +1600

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Keith Mitchell played in the Zurich Classic last year with Joel Dahman and they finished in a 28th place tie. This year Mitchell will be joined by J.T. Poston who’s won three times on the PGA Tour including the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open.

Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa – +1400

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama played in the tournament together last year and finished in a tie for 23rd place. The odds expect them to place even better next year as Morikawa is among the best golfers in the world and Kitayama has won on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry – +360

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last year’s champions, Rory McIlroy and his close friend Shane Lowry, are the odds-on favorites to win the event. McIlroy is playing some of the best golf of his career, and Lowry is no slouch himself, currently ranked at number 13 in the world.