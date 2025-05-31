10 Beautiful Public Golf Courses You Have to Play This Summer

Golf enthusiasts seeking unforgettable experiences are in luck, as we explore some of the most breathtaking public golf courses across the United States. From the rugged coastlines of California to the sand dunes of Wisconsin, these courses offer not only challenging play but also stunning natural beauty. Join us as we count down ten must-visit destinations for golfers looking to tee off in spectacular settings.

Feb. 10, 2008; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Vijay Singh putts on the 7th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Pebble Beach golf links in Pebble Beach, CA. Singh was later defeated by Steve Lowery (not pictured) in a one hole playoff on the 18th hole. Mandatory Credit: Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Pebble Beach Golf Links is consistently rated the No. 1 public golf course in America, celebrated for its dramatic cliffside holes along the Pacific and storied history as a six-time U.S. Open host. With sweeping ocean views and the smallest greens on the PGA TOUR, every round here is unforgettable.

9. Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes, Oregon

Photo by Johnny Such

Designed by Tom Doak and opened in 2001, Pacific Dunes offers a remarkable coastal golfing experience. The course features rippling fairways, natural bunkers, and spectacular 60-foot sand dunes emerging from shore pines. Short enough to give you hope but rugged enough to test every facet of your game, it’s particularly challenging when the wind blows, requiring precise approach shots. Available for play through September 2025 with premium rates for non-hotel guests.

8. Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Wisconsin

Photo by Noah Rosenfield

This walking-only masterpiece carved along two miles of rugged Lake Michigan coastline offers panoramic links-style golf in its purest form. Recently selected to host the 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship and three future USGA Championships, the Pete Dye-designed course features innumerable bunkers and rumpled terrain that mimics Ireland’s Ballybunion Golf Club.

7. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Source: golfdigest.com

This Pete Dye masterpiece boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere, with ten hugging the Atlantic Ocean. Known for dramatic elevation changes and unpredictable winds, players can experience up to an 8-club difference between rounds. The par-3 17th “Island Hole” offers a thrilling challenge with its water-surrounded green. Following recent maintenance, the course reopens in August 2025 after aerification (July 21-August 1).

6. Shadow Creek, Nevada

Source: golfdigest.com

Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas is a golfing oasis sculpted by Tom Fazio. This exclusive 18-hole course enchants with lush fairways, sparkling creeks, and dramatic waterfalls—an unexpected paradise amid the Nevada desert. Consistently ranked among the world’s most beautiful, Shadow Creek promises a truly unforgettable golf experience.

5. Sand Valley, Wisconsin

Source: sandvalley.com

Set among 12,000 acres of prehistoric sand dunes in central Wisconsin, Sand Valley offers a spectacular walking-only golf experience. For summer 2025, green fees are $295 from May 29 through October 5. The resort features multiple courses, including the challenging Sand Valley course and the more forgiving Mammoth Dunes with its dramatic greens. Don’t miss The Sandbox, a 17-hole par-3 course perfect for casual play.

4. Erin Hills, Wisconsin

Source: erinhills.com

Erin Hills sprawls over 652 acres of glacially sculpted terrain, offering undulating fairways and breathtaking views just 37 miles from Milwaukee. This walking-only, championship links-style course has hosted major tournaments and features firm, fast bentgrass surfaces—perfect for summer golf. Dramatic landscapes create a pure, unforgettable golfing experience.

3. Pasatiempo Golf Club, California

Source: GOLF.com

Perched above Monterey Bay, Pasatiempo Golf Club dazzles with both dramatic elevation changes and panoramic coastal views. Recently restored to its original Alister MacKenzie design, the course offers challenging greens, classic bunkering, and a storied history. Public tee times are available, making this top-ranked gem accessible to all golfers.

2. PGA West (Stadium Course), California

Source: we.golf

The Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta boasts dramatic mountain backdrops and recent multi-million-dollar restorations, including expanded greens and improved sustainability. Host to major PGA events like The American Express, this legendary layout challenges all skill levels with water hazards, deep bunkers, and postcard-worthy scenery.

1. Bethpage Black, New York

May 19, 2019; Bethpage, NY, USA; A view of the 16th and 17th greens during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park – Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Bethpage Black in Farmingdale stands as one of America’s most iconic public courses, renowned for its dramatic elevation changes and treacherous bunkers. Host of the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup, the course offers both a stern challenge and breathtaking, rolling Long Island vistas—making it a must-play destination for dedicated golfers this summer.

Conclusion:

Photo by Sly Dizzle

These ten exceptional public golf courses showcase the diversity and beauty of golfing in the United States. Each course offers its own unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes, whether you’re navigating the Pacific cliffs of Pebble Beach, the dramatic dunes of Oregon, or the iconic bunkers of New York’s Bethpage Black. For those passionate about the game, these destinations promise not only great rounds of golf but also memories to last a lifetime. Be sure to plan your visit and experience the artistry and challenge that makes each of these courses truly special.