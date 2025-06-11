Ranking All 32 Starting QBs From 32 to 1

Imagn Images

With the NFL season only 3 months away, players have already begun reporting to camp as depth charts begin to crystallize. Although there are a few quarterback competitions that still need to be ironed out, we went ahead and ranked all 32 quarterbacks we expect to be starting for their respective teams in Week 1. Let’s dive in!

32. Tyler Shough – New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr’s sudden retirement knocked the Saints down to the No. 32 spot. The Saints enter training camp with QB room consisting of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough. It’s likely Shough – a 25-year-old who spent seven years in college – will get first dibs as the starter after the team used a premium pick to select him. He’s not entering an enviable position. The Saints were 0-7 without Carr last year. The offensive line, in particular, won’t do a rookie QB any favors. Shough flew up draft boards late in the process, but we’re not expecting much out of him as a rookie.

31. J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy could be one of the biggest wildcards of the entire NFL season. The Michigan product was the 10th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, but missed the entire year after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game. Now, he’s the likely starter for a team that won 14 games last year. McCarthy is entering an ideal situation with an offensive-minded head coach and a loaded skill group. If he plays well, the Vikings will be one of top teams in the league.

30. Cam Ward – Tennessee Titans

The No. 1 pick is looking to make an instant impact for the Tennessee Titans. Cam Ward lit the college football world ablaze last season, enjoying a dominant year as starting QB for the Miami Hurricanes. Ward is a strong-armed QB with elite improvisational skills. He’ll be tested against the athletes of the NFL, but he appears ready to contribute after a stellar collegiate career.

29. Daniel Jones – Indianapolis Colts

An offseason QB battle is brewing in Indianapolis between a pair of former top picks. Anthony Richardson – No. 4 overall in 2023 – has failed to live up to his draft position in two years with the team. Daniel Jones – No. 6 overall in 2019 – was cast off by the Giants after six seasons, and looking for a fresh start. Both QBs are good athletes, but struggle with decision-making and accuracy. Jones has more NFL experience and production, giving him the advantage heading into training camp.

28. Joe Flacco – Cleveland Browns

It’s anybody’s guess as to who ends up winning the starting job in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson could miss the entire year with an Achilles injury. In a move many expected, the Browns brought back Joe Flacco who led the team to a postseason berth two years ago. Flacco, 40, made six starts for the Colts last year when the team decided to bench former top pick Anthony Richardson. Flacco is backed up by former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett, as well as a pair of rookies – Oregon’s Dylan Gabriel and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is the fan favorite, but the fifth-round pick isn’t even guaranteed to make the roster.

27. Michael Penix Jr. – Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons waited all the way until December to unleash their 2024 first-round pick. Michael Penix Jr. made his first start in Week 16, and made a handful of jaw-dropping plays over the last month of the year. The lefty gunslinger boasts a strong arm and a lightning-quick release. With the Falcons naming him as the starter over Kirk Cousins, Penix Jr. has a chance to turn some heads in 2025.

26. Justin Fields – New York Jets

Justin Fields will get another crack at a starting role in 2025, this time with the New York Jets. After three lackluster seasons in Chicago, Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. He started six games to begin the season while Russell Wilson nursed an injury, and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. Once Wilson was cleared, Fields was relegated to a backup role. The Jets hope to unlock the 26-year-old who is one of the best athletes playing QB in the league today.

25. Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers

Following a disastrous rookie year, Bryce Young got off to a rough start in 2024. He was benched after just two games in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Young watched idly by on the sideline until he finally got another chance six weeks later. When he returned under center, Young looked like a different quarterback. He was more confident, poised, and under control. Over the second-half of the season, Young performed more like the QB the Panthers expected when they took him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

24. Russell Wilson – New York Giants

During his time with the Seahawks, Wilson was a perennial top-10 QB and one of the most accurate deep passers in the league. That’s not who he is anymore. In Year 14, Wilson won’t win you any games on his own, but he won’t lose you many, either. He’s 13-13 as a starter over the last two seasons. The Giants have finished .500 or better just once in the last eight years. It’s a franchise that might not mind an “average” season in 2025.

23. Drake Maye – New England Patriots

Drake Maye took over New England’s starting role in Week 6 of last year and never looked back. As expected, Maye made mistakes. At one point in the season, Maye threw an interception in seven straight games. Still, he was working with a depleted supporting cast and still managed to produce. A stellar athlete with a strong arm, Maye has the ability to extend plays and connect with receivers downfield. The Patriots look to be improved across the skill positions, and Maye will go into this offseason as the unquestioned starting QB. Expect him to take improve dramatically in Year 2.

22. Bo Nix – Denver Broncos

Some questioned the Broncos decision to draft Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. An older prospect, many draft pundits didn’t have Nix coming off the board until Round 2 or 3. Those same people should have trusted Sean Payton’s ability to analyze the quarterback position. Nix was stellar for the Broncos as a rookie, and helped lead the team to its first postseason appearance since 2015. The former Oregon standout finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, and had the second-most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history (29). It looks like the Broncos have secured their QB of the future as Nix fits Payton’s offense perfectly.

21. Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

This is probably the lowest Trevor Lawrence has been on these rankings since his debut season. Lawrence has now disappointed in back-to-back years. Concerns about his long-term outlook are justified. The Jaguars took initivate this offseason to build the team around their former No. 1 overall pick. HC Doug Pederson was fired and replaced by former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Cohen. They traded up in the draft to acquire WR/CB Travis Hunter Jr. to pair him with second-year wideout Brain Thomas Jr. We’ll see if the changes can help Lawrence get back on track.

20. Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams didn’t have the rookie season many hoped. It didn’t help that he was outshined by fellow rookie Jayden Daniels. Additionally, CJ Stroud had an incredible debut season in ‘23 which raised the bar for first-year passers. From a numbers standpoint, Williams performed well throwing for 3,541 yards (489 rush yards), 20 TDs, and 6 INTs. He’ll look to build on that in Year 2 with new HC Ben Johnson and an improved offensive line. The Bears are expected to take a leap and Williams will only get better as he gains experience.

19. Sam Darnold – Seattle Seahawks

The former No. 3 overall pick enjoyed a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Darnold was placed into the starting role after rookie JJ McCarthy was ruled out for the year with an offseason injury. With Darnold under center, the Vikings won 14 games and had the No. 9 scoring offense. Darnold has always had talent, but he was finally placed in a solid situation and put it all together. Now, he’s set to start for the Seattle Seahawks after signing a major free agent deal. Living up to last year’s performance won’t be easy.

18. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Staying on the field is the biggest issue for Tagovailoa. When he plays, the Dolphins are a significantly better team. Tagovailoa has a 38-24 (.613) record as a starter since entering the league. The only QBs with a higher winning percentage and more starts in that frame are Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott. Leading an offense built around two of the league’s fastest receivers, Tagovailoa uses his accuracy and timing to pick apart defenses.

17. Geno Smith – Las Vegas Raiders

After revitalizing his career in Seattle, Smith’s time as a Seahawk came to an end after three strong years. Smith led Seattle to a 27-22 record and threw for over 12,000 yards with 71 TDs, but the franchise opted to trade Smith to Las Vegas as he looked for a new contract. Smith is now back with Pete Carroll — Carroll was the coach for Smith’s first two years in Seattle — and has an elite tight end and potential stud running back (Ashton Jeanty) at his disposal.

16. Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals

Three underwhelming years in a row have us asking questions about Murray’s future in Arizona. Appearing in 36 games since the start of 2022, Murray has thrown for just over 8,000 yards with 45 TDs and 23 INTs. Meanwhile, Arizona is 14-22 in those starts. Last year was his first healthy season since ’21 so there is reason for optimism entering the new season. However, another mediocre campaign could result in a change for Murray and the Cards.

15. Aaron Rodgers – Pittsburgh Steelers

After weeks of uncertainty, Aaron Rodgers has found his new team. The four-time MVP agreed to a one-year deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll enter his 21st season with something to prove following a disastrous end to his Jets tenure. Coming off an Achilles tear, Rodgers posted decent numbers in ’24 – 3,897 passing yards, 28 TDs, 11 INTs – but a star-studded Jets offense struggled as the team finished with a 5-12 record. He’s joining a Steelers team that hasn’t experienced a losing season since 2003, and has made the playoffs each of the last two years despite poor play from its QBs. With a strong offensive line, a No. 1 wideout in DK Metcalf, a proven defense, and a revered head coach, Rodgers has a chance to silence his critics and snap the Steelers’ six-game postseason losing streak.

14. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

The new $265 million man is going to face increased pressure moving forward. Purdy has started his career on a massive high. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy led the Niners to the NFC Championship as a rookie after beginning the year as QB3 and guided the team to the Super Bowl in Year 2. Purdy’s numbers dropped last year as the team dealt with a rash of injuries, but the Niners are convinced that he is an elite option. As for us, we aren’t completely sold.

13. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

2025 will be an interesting year for Goff. Goff has led Detroit to a 27-7 record the past two years and enjoyed a great season in 2024 — 4,629 yards and 37 TDs. However, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the head coach in Chicago and Goff will take the field without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow following his shocking retirement. Goff has plenty of weapons to work with, but his performance will be under the microscope this year.

12. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

Perhaps the Jordan Love hype was a bit premature. Love suffered an injury in Green Bay’s Week 1 tilt with the Eagles in Brazil and never quite looked like the player who dazzled as a first-year starter in 2023. Overall, Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 TDs and 11 INTs while leading the Packers to the postseason. In the Wild Card round, Love and laid an egg and threw three interceptions en route to being eliminated by the Eagles.

11. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Is it possible that Mayfield remains a bit underrated? Entering his third year in Tampa Bay, Mayfield is looking to carry the Bucs to the postseason for the third year in a row and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections. The former No. 1 pick enjoyed the best season of his career last year. Mayfield threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 TDs while completing 71.4% of his passes.

10. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

What version of Dak Prescott will the Cowboys get this year? Prescott struggled through eight games last season before a torn hamstring ended his year. At the time of his injury, Prescott had completed 64.7% of his passes — his lowest mark since his second season — and thrown eight interceptions, one less than he tossed all of 2023. In 2023, Prescott finished runner-up for the MVP. The latter version of Dak would put the Cowboys in a much better spot.

9. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

After a sensational rookie season, Stroud’s performance dipped in Year 2. Still, the Houston star remains a top QB. Stroud threw for 400 fewer yards, three less touchdowns and tossed seven more interceptions in his second year, but he once again led the Texans to the postseason. Additionally, the young passer won a playoff game for the second year in a row. Look for Stroud to take a step forward this season.

8. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers continue to focus on building a physical team that leans on running the ball, Herbert continues to produce despite having limited options in the passing game. With a rookie operating as his best target last year, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards with 23 TDs and a mere three INTs. His performance against Houston in the playoffs was ugly, however, and fans will expect more out of the QB this season.

7. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

While his passing stats don’t stand up to the top tier QBs, Hurts is undeniably a star. The dual-threat has now led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice — going 1-1 against Kansas City — and has the opportunity to win it all again this season. Hurts finished last year with less than 3,000 passing yards, but he still produced 32 TDs (18 pass, 14 rush).

6. Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

Despite being a 16-year vet in his late 30s, Stafford continues to operate at a level higher than many of his peers. Los Angeles’ star remains a gunslinger of the highest order. Last year, Stafford threw for over 3,700 yards and put the Rams in position to upset the Eagles in the Divisional Round. With Davante Adams joining Puka Nacua in the receiving corps, Stafford could have his biggest season since 2021.

5. Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

It is a testament to Daniels’ play as a rookie that he checks in this high. After an adventurous college experience that saw him play for both Arizona State and LSU, Daniels went No. 2 overall to the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. His impact on the franchise was immediate as he led the team to 12 wins and the NFC Championship Game. In addition to completing nearly 70% of his passes, Daniels accounted for 31 TDs. If Year 1 was any indication of his future, Daniels may top this list within three years.

4. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

Lost in the noise of another disappointing season for the Bengals was a remarkable season for Burrow. The former LSU passer returned to the field following an injury-shortened 2023 campaign and put together the best year of his career. Burrow led the NFL with 43 TDs and 4,918 yards while completing over 70% of his attempts. Burrow doesn’t make many mistakes and is certainly amongst the league’s elite group of players. Now, the Bengals need to build a defense to complement their star QB.

3. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The AFC is stacked with elite quarterbacks and Lamar Jackson is becoming undeniable. A two-time MVP, Jackson is coming off the best season of his career — and one that should have netted him his third MVP. In leading Baltimore to 12 wins, Jackson set career-highs in yards (4,172) and touchdown passes (41) while throwing just four INTs. Including his rushing stats, Jackson accounted for over 5,000 yards. However, the star once again came up short in the postseason with two costly turnovers in a Divisional Round loss to the Bills.

2. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP is coming for the top spot. Following three top-5 finishes for the award since 2020, Allen claimed his first MVP after putting together his cleanest season thus far. Buffalo’s star threw a career-low six interceptions while accounting for 40 TDs (28 pass, 12 rush). Allen led Buffalo to 13 wins and an appearance in the AFC Championship — ultimately falling three points short against the Chiefs.

1. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Was it ever going to be anyone else? By his standards, Mahomes has had two below-average seasons in a row…and in those two years he has led Kansas City to a 25-7 record in the regular season, completed a two-peat in 2024, returned to the Super Bowl last season, and has two top-7 MVP finishes. Mahomes’ numbers have dipped the past two years but he remains the top player in the sport. As long as Mahomes is operating at a high level, the Chiefs will be contenders.