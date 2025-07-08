Sports
MLB: The 10 Best Nicknames In History
MLB has been around for over a century, and the nicknames players are given have always been fascinating to me. These are the top 10 nicknames ever given in MLB. Do you agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section what you think the best nicknames are:
10. Lou Gehrig
“The Iron Horse”
9. Ozzie Smith
“Wizard”
8. Roger Clemens
“Rocket”
7. Mike Hargrove
“Human Rain Delay”
6. Willie Mays
“Say Hey Kid”
5. Reggie Jackson
“Mr. October”
4. David Ortiz
“Big Papi”
3. James Bell
“Cool Papa”
2. Pete Rose
“Charlie Hustle”
1. George Herman Ruth
“Babe”, “Sultan of Swat”, “The Bambino”