MLB: The 10 Best Nicknames In History

May 15, 2006; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox hitter David Ortiz makes contact during the Red sox matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Geoff Burke

MLB has been around for over a century, and the nicknames players are given have always been fascinating to me. These are the top 10 nicknames ever given in MLB. Do you agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section what you think the best nicknames are:

10. Lou Gehrig

1925: Lou Gehrig, first basemen for the New York Yankees, hitting the ball during warm p before a game, circa 1925. (Photo by The Stanley Weston Archive/Getty Images DrRoto.com)

“The Iron Horse”

9. Ozzie Smith

1982; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith in action at the plate during the 1982. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

“Wizard”

8. Roger Clemens

Jul 8, 1991; Tornoto, ON, Canada; FILE PHOTO; Roger Clemens of the Boston Red Sox during the 1991 All-Star Game workout at the Skydome. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

“Rocket”

7. Mike Hargrove

Oct 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Former Cleveland manager Mike Hargrove throws out the first pitch before the start of game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“Human Rain Delay”

6. Willie Mays

Unknown date and unknown location; USA, FILE PHOTO; San Francisco Giants centerfielder Willie Mays in action at the plate. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

“Say Hey Kid”

5. Reggie Jackson

Oct 1977; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees right fielder Reggie Jackson in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1977 World Series at Dodger Stadium. New York defeated Los Angeles to win the series in six games and Jackson was named the series most valuable player. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

“Mr. October”

4. David Ortiz

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz at fenway for a Make A Wish meet and greet before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Big Papi”

3. James Bell

“Cool Papa”

2. Pete Rose

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH; USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds infielder Pete Rose poses for a portrait at Crosley Field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“Charlie Hustle”

1. George Herman Ruth

American baseball player George Herman Ruth (1895 – 1948) known as ‘Babe’ Ruth. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images via DrRoto.com)

“Babe”, “Sultan of Swat”, “The Bambino”